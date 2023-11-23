Treno Pizzeria
FOOD
Pizza
- Cheese$11.49
Red sauce, signature house blend of aged provolone and mozzarella cheese.
- Margherita$12.99
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
- Pepperoni$13.99
Red sauce, signature house blend cheese, and all natural cup and char style pepperonis.
- Meaty Boy$17.49
Red sauce, house cheese blend, hand- pinched Italian sausage, American bacon, shoulder bacon, and all natural pepperonis.
- Pepper Pig$14.99
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house cheese blend, American bacon, and grilled jalapenos.
- The Smokey Bird$15.99Out of stock
Smokey Ranch, signature house cheese blend, wood-fired chicken, bacon, and onions.
- Jimmy Two Times$15.99
Red sauce, house cheese blend, roasted red bell peppers, onions, and hand- pinched Italian sausage.
- Funghi$14.99
Red sauce, house cheese blend, crimini mushrooms, and onions.
- The King Brisket$18.49
Smokey Ranch, house cheese blend, pancetta, red onion, and locally smoked brisket. Fit for a king!
- Build your own$11.49
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA! As much or as little as you want!
- Shrimp God$17.99
BCBC Chimichurri Ranch, house blend cheese, shrimp, red onions, red and green bell peppers, ricotta, local micro greens, and truffle oil.
- Lord of the Rings$19.49
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved garlic, shaved parmesan, citrus marinated calamari, pickled red onions, fresh basil, and basil pesto.
- The Surfer Boy$15.49
Hey Brochacho! This bad boy starts with our house red sauce, house blend mozzarella cheese and then is topped with canadian bacon, pineapple, grilled jalapenos, prosciutto and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Don't think, Just Order it!!!
- The Kitchen's Call$16.49
Let the Pizzaiolas create a unique pizza for you! It will always contain our highest quality ingredients.
- The Space Cowboy$15.49Out of stock
Smokey Ranch and BBQ Base, Cooked Spinach, House Blend Cheese, Pepperoni, American Bacon, Diced Red Onions, topped with Balsamic Glaze, Smokey Ranch, and Fresh Basil.
- The Flying Saucer$16.99
Our November Pizza Special is out of this world! Based with our garlic confit béchamel, chimichurri ranch, and ricotta base, topped with our house blend cheese, american bacon, ground beef, mushroom, grilled jalapeno, green bell pepper, then garnished with fresh green onion!
Specialty
- Wood Fired Keto Bowl$12.99
Wood-fired Italian sausage, chicken, house cheese blend, mushrooms, zuchinni, and fresh garlic. Wood-fired in the brick oven.
- Wood Roasted Calamari$15.49
Wood-roasted fresh Calamari rings basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian white beans), finished with fresh basil pesto, and crostini.
- Wood Fired Eggplant Parm$10.99
Eggplant roasted with olive oil, salt and pepper in our Wood-fired oven. Smothered with our house marinara, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and basil.
- Weekly Special: Pizza Wings$10.99
Weekly Special: 5 Wood Fired Chicken Wings topped with Marinara, pepperoni, and parmesan!
Salads
- Wood Fired Chicken Salad$11.99
House Spring Mix, house cheese blend, black olives, red onions, artichoke hearts, and wood-fired diced chicken breast.
- Sautéed Lemon-Garlic Shrimp Salad$15.99
House Salad Mix, sliced red onions, avocado, shaved parmesan cheese, lemon juice, and lemon and garlic sautéed shrimp. Sprinkled with salt and pepper.
- Arugula and Parm Salad$7.99
Simply a fresh arugula salad topped with our house lemon- garlic vinaigrette and shaved parm cheese
- Steak Salad$18.99
House Spring Mix, wood-roasted corn, red onion, roasted red bell peppers, and an 8 oz. wood-fired NY Strip Steak.
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tossed in our House-made Caesar dressing, and topped with shaved parmesan and house-made croutons.
Sharables
- Cheese Sticks$8.99
Fresh artisan style pizza dough topped with our house made garlic confit béchamel and our house cheese blend. KIDS LOVE 'EM!
- Wood Fired Wings$10.99
Crispy Wood- Roasted, Bone- In wings finished in your choice of any house made sauce
- Tomato Bruschetta$8.49
Crispy Italian Bread topped with a fresh Roma tomato, red onion, garlic mixture. Served with fresh basil pesto on top.
- Wood Roasted Meatballs$14.99
Four Rustic Italian Style meatballs served with house marinara sauce, grated Parm cheese and fresh basil to finish
- Burrata Bowl$12.99
A creamy and firm burrata ball surrounded by seasoned wood fired cherry tomatoes. Served with crostini.
- Wood Roasted Calamari$15.49
Fresh Calamari rings, wood roasted and basted in fresh garlic and butter. Served over a bed of stewed Cannellini (Italian White beans) and finished with fresh basil pesto and crostini
Desserts
- Cheesecake (Gluten Free)$7.99Out of stock
A slice of rich and creamy Cheesecake with a gluten free graham cracker crust. Garnished with fresh strawberries slices.
- Limoncello Cake Slice$8.99
One slice of Limoncello cake. Served with a slice of Lemon.
- Nutella Pizza$8.99
Our artisan pizza crust smothered with Nutella and topped with Fresh Strawberries.
- S'mores Pizza$9.99
Artisan pizza crust topped with Nutella, graham cracker crumbs, and toasted marshmallows.
- Whole Limoncello Cake$65.00Out of stock