El Tres Amigos
Dinner🌯
Appetizers
Chips and Salsa
Guacamole
Cheese Dip
Quesadilla with Cheese
Quesadilla Fajita Meat
Nachos with Cheese
chips, shredded cheese, cheese sauce
Tres Amigos Sampler
One beef, one chicken Mexican taquito and two quesadillas one chicken and one ground beef with guac lettuce and tomato
Nachos with Chicken
Chips with shredded chicken and cheese
Nachos with Beef and Beans
chips ground beef and beans
Nachos with Beef
chips cheese and ground beef
Nachos Mexicanos
chips, cheese, onion, tomato, bell pepper. steak, grilled chicken or mix
Nachos Tres Amigos
chips, cheese, shredded chicken, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream
Camaron (Shrimp)
10 count pieces of shrimp
Nachos w/ Fajita Meat
Nachos Shredded Beef
Quesadilla Shrimp
A La Carte
Burrito A La Carte
flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling topped with our red burrito sauce
Bean Burrito A La Carte
flour tortilla filled with beans and topped with our red burrito sauce
Beef Tostada A La Carte
crispy tortilla, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Tostaguac A La Carte
crispy tortilla, beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Enchilada A La Carte
corn wrapped tortilla with your choice of filling
Fajita Steak A La Carte
seasoned steak
Fajita Chicken A La Carte
seasoned chicken
Shredded Chicken A La Carte
shredded chicken served in a bowl
Chile Poblano Relleno A La Carte
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese battered and deep fried.
Chalupa A La Carte
Crispy corn tortilla, beans, guac, lettuce, tomato and cheese
Crunchy Taco A La Carte
hard shell taco, shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce and cheese
Soft Taco A La Carte
Soft tortilla taco, lettuce cheese, chicken or ground beef
Hard shell Fajita Taco A La Carte
Crunchy shell taco with steak or grilled chicken, cheese
Soft Shell Fajita Taco A La Carte
Flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken, cheese
Tamale A La Carte
Corn husk masa filled with shredded beef, red salsa, cheese and topped with ground beef
Hard Shell Shredded Beef Taco A La Carte
crunchy shredded beef taco, lettuce, cheese
Chimichanga A La Carte
shredded chicken, ground beef, shrimp(comes with veggies onion, tomato, peppers
Valentina
Ground Beef 6 Oz
Soft Shell Shredded Beef Taco A La Carte
Side Orders
Three Tortillas (corn)
Three Tortillas (flour)
Mexican Rice
Refried Beans
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
French Fries
Grated Cheese
Cilantro
Fresh Onions
Lettuce
Tomato
Avocados
Toreados
3 deep fried jalapeño
Hot Sauce (2 oz)
Large Hot Salsa
doesn't come with chips
Salsa Verde (2 oz)
Medium Verde Sauce
doesn't come with chips
Large Salsa Verde
doesn't come with chips
Large Salsa
Small Chips
Salad Plate
Side of rice and beans, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Rice and Beans
Small Salsa
Bean Dip
Grilled Veggies
Mexican Rice With Cheese Sauce
Lime
Small Butter
Pickled Jalapeños
Fresh Jalapeños
Big Chips
Salads
Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, cheese
Taco Salad Dinner
Beans, ground beef, shredded chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guac Fried flour tortilla shell
Fajita Taco Salad Dinner
Steak, Grilled chicken, beans, lettuce. bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, guac, sour cream, cheese
Tossed Salad
lettuce, tomato, cheese
Guacamole Salad
lettuce, tomato, cheese, guac
Combinations
Combination 1 Dinner
One taco, two enchiladas and mexican rice
Combination 2 Dinner
One taco, one chilada and one chalupa
Combination 3 Dinner
One enchilada, one taco and one chile poblano relleno
Combination 4 Dinner
two tacos, one enchilada and one chile with beef and cheese
Combination 5 Dinner
two beef enchiladas, mexican rice and refried beans
Combination 6
One beef enchilada, one taco, rice and refried beans
Combination 7
One enchilada, one chile poblano relleno, rice and refried beans
Combination 8
One enchilada, one tamale, mexican rice and refried beans
Combination 9
One beef enchilada, one chalupa, and mexican rice
Combination 10
Two beef tacos, mexican rice and refried beans
Combination 11
One beef burrito, one taco and one enchilada
Combination 12
One chalupa, one chile poblano relleno and refried beans
Combination 13
One enchilada, one beef burrito and one chile poblano relleno
Combination 14
One taco, one chile poblano relleno and one chalupa
Combination 15
One beef burrito, one enchilada and one tamale
Combination 16
One chalupa, one chile poblano relleno and one beef burrito
Combination 17
One burrito, one enchilada, mexican rice and refried beans
Vegetarian Combinations
Vegetarian Combo A
One chalupa, one cheese enchilada and refried beans
Vegetarian Combo B
Two bean burritos and nacho cheese sauce
Vegetarian Combo C
One been burrito, one cheese enchilada, one bean tostada and nacho cheese
Vegetarian Combo D
One poblano pepper stuffed with monterey jack cheese, one bean burrito and rice with beans
Vegetarian Fajitas
cooked onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms. Served with Lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and beans. Choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla grilled with butter. filled with cheese, mushrooms and spinach. Served with rice.
Chicken
Pollo El Tres Amigos Dinner
8oz chicken beast topped cheese sauce .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Chihuahua Dinner
8oz chicken breast. ham.topped with cheese sauce .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Tapatio
8oz chicken breast bacon mushrooms grated cheese . beans rice lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Ranchero Dinner
8 oz chicken breast topped with red ranchero sauce. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Mexicano Dinner
8 oz chicken breast sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Samantha
8oz chicken breast cooked with chorizo onions mushrooms grated cheese . rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Camaron
8oz chicken breast and shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Pollo Adobado
slices of chicken breast cooked with special cheese sauce spinach. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Seafood
Shrimp Chimichanga
a tortilla cooked shrimp onions bell peppers tomatoes topped with cheese sauce.rice beans lettuce guac sour cream and pico de gallo
Seafood Nachos
cheese nachos cooked with shrimp scallops crab meat. sautéed onions bell peppers tomatoes and cheese sauce
Shrimp Cocktail
a bowl of shrimp. homemade cocktail sauce. along with pico de gallo and avocado slices
Shrimp Nachos
cheese nachos cooked with shrimp onions bell peppers tomatoes and cheese sauce
Camarones A La Diabla
spicy shrimp served with rice garnished with lettuce sour cream tomato, avocado, tortillas
Seafood Fajitas
grilled shrimp scallops crab meat. sautéed with onions bell pepper tomatoes.rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico and tortillas
Steak
Steak and Shrimp
12 oz beef t-bone and shrimp cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Beef Steak Tampiquena
12 oz beef t-bone. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Beef Steak Ranchero
12 oz beef t-bone with sweet ranchera sauce. served with rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak El Tres Amigo
12 oz beef t-bone topped with cheese sauce. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Mexicano
12 oz beef t-bone cooked with onions bell pepper tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Charro
12 oz beef t-bone cooked with bacon onions mushrooms topped shredded cheese. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Samantha's Tablitas
Tablitas Mexicano
John's Tablitas
Tablitas and Shrimp
Fajitas
El Tres Amigos Parilla
grilled chicken steak shrimp pork tips and mexican chorizo. sautéed with onions bell pepper tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Dinner
beef chicken or mixture.cooked with onions bell pepper tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Jalisco
beef chicken shrimp cooked with onions bell pepper and tomatoes. rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Pollo y Camarón
chicken and shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes. rice beans lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Camaron
shrimp sautéed with onions bell peppers tomatoes .served with rice beans lettuce sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Chihuahua
strips of chicken steak shrimp and bacon. cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes .rice beans lettuce guac sour cream pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Carne Y Camarón
Burritos
Burrito Tres Amigos Dinner
a flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken. served with rice beans lettuce sour cream and tomato
Burrito Deluxe
two flour tortilla wrapped around with beans shredded chicken. topped lettuce sour cream and tomato
Burrito Loco
flour tortilla with beef steak or strips of marinated chicken or mix. with cheese sauce lettuce guac sour cream and pico de gallo
Burrito California
flour tortilla stuffed with rice beans lettuce guac sour cream steak or grilled chicken or shrimp. covered cheese sauce and red sauce. chicken and steak 9.99 or shrimp 11.99
Cheese Steak Burrito
flour tortilla stuffed with steak or grilled chicken and onions . rice beans lettuce guac and tomato. topped cheese sauce
Burrito Mexicano
flour tortilla with shredded beef cooked with onions bell peppers tomatoes. topped cheese sauce red sauce and green sauce.lettuce guac and tomato
Burrito Special
one beef burrito with burrito sauce . topped with lettuce sour cream and tomato
Burrito Leon
two flour tortilla with steak or grilled chicken or mix. served with rice cheese sauce and green sauce
Pasta
Samantha's Pasta
fettuccine noodles with our special mexican cheese sauce covered with parmesan cheese.chicken.shrimp.or combo.or shrimp.or chicken and shrimp
Pasta Tres Amigos
penne pasta cooked with broccoli squash and melted cheese. grilled chicken or beef skirts or mix. shrimp.or all 3
Seafood Pasta
fettuccine noodles sautéed scallops and shrimp. covered with special mexican cheese sauce topped with parmesan cheese. add crab meat
Chimichangas
Chiles Poblano Rellenos Dinner
Two green chile poblano peppers stuffed with monterey jack cheese, lightly battered and deep fried and topped with traditional mile red sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas
Taquitos Mexicanos Dinner
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and pico de gallo
Chilaquiles Mexicanos Dinner
A corn tortilla stuffed with chunks of chicken and cooked with our special sauce. Served with guacamole salad, rice and beans
Monterey Ham Flautas Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with ham, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo then covered with cheese sauce. Served with mexican rice and beans
Chimichanga Dinner
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef or chicken deep fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
Tamales Tres Amigos
Three tamales stuffed with ground beef and covered with cheese sauce. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Special Dinner
One chalupa, one taco, one chile relleno, one tamale, one enchilada, rice and beans.
John's Chimichanga
one chicken, one beef, and one shrimp
Street Tacos
Street Tacos
topped with cilantro , onion, grilled onion and lime
Shrimp Street Tacos
topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese dip
Fish Street Tacos
topped with lettuce and pico de gallo
Street Tacos Al A Carte
one street taco. your choice of meat. topped with fresh onions, grilled onions, cilantro, and lime
Rice and Beans for street tacos
Add shredded cheese
Kid's Plates
Kid's Enchilada
beef enchilada covered with cheese sauce .served with rice and beans
Kid's Burritos
beef burrito covered with cheese sauce .served with rice and beans
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
rice beans. quesadilla with cheese covered with cheese sauce
Kid's Order of Nachos
cheese nachos with your choice of ground beef or chicken topped with cheese sauce
Kid's One Taco (soft)
rice beans . soft taco with ground beef or chicken along with lettuce and shredded cheese
Kid's One Taco (hard)
rice beans . hard taco with ground beef or chicken along with lettuce and shredded cheese
Kid's Pollo Loco Tres Amigos
4 oz of chicken breast covered with cheese sauce.rice beans