Burrito De La Calle

$16.99

EXPERIENCE GEORGETOWN WITH A SPIN ON OUR TRADITIONAL MEXICAN XL BURRITO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF AL PASTOR, CARNE ASADA, CARNITAS, LENGUA (BEEF TONGUE) OR GRILLED CHICKEN. FILLED WITH RICE, BEANS, GRILLED ONIONS, CILANTRO, ONIONS, FRESH GUACAMOLE AND TOPPED WITH CHEESE DIP, SOUR CREAM AND ROASTED CHERRY TOMATOES.