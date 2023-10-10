Tricia's Bistro
Lunch Menu
Lunch Paninis
The Treasure Panini
Grilled chicken pieces combined with red grapes, dried cranberries and pecans, blended in mayonnaise. Topped with lettuce and served on grilled sourdough bread.
Slice of Heaven Panini
Grilled chicken strips, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese and our bacon spread. Served on multi-grain bread.
Dill-ish-us Panini
Grilled chicken strips, Havarti cheese, sliced dill pickles and our dill spread sandwiched between sourdough bread and grilled.
Roasted Garden Panini
Marinated portabella mushrooms, sautéed red onions, green and red peppers. Mozzarella cheese and our garlic-dill spread complete this vegetarian option. Served on multi-grain bread.
Sweet & Savory Club Panini
Sliced turkey breast, Havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce and our cranberry-bacon spread served on sourdough and grilled.
Little Italy Panini
Sliced turkey breast, peperoni, sautéed red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese and our sun-dried tomato spread served on multi-grain bread.
Bistro Blazer Panini
Sliced turkey breast, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and our kicked-up spread, served on multi-grain bread and grilled.
The Lake Ave Panini
Sliced roast beef and turkey, Havarti cheese, tomato, sautéed red onions and red peppers with a mild dijon mustard chive spread. Served on sourdough and grilled.
French Dipper Panini
Sliced roast beef piled on sourdough bread, topped with pepper-jack cheese and complimented with our homemade au jus.
Hammy Panini
Sliced smoked ham, tomato, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and our balsamic vinegar spread sandwiched between sourdough and grilled to perfection!
Christy's Classic BLT Panini
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and our creamy herb mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
Maya's Cheesy Sammy Panini
Cheddar and mozzarella cheese sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled.
Grilled Ham and Cheese Panini
Sliced smoked ham and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread and grilled!
Deluxe PB & J Panini
Peanut butter and raspberry preserves sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled!! A delicious treat!!
Weekly Special
CAPRESE PANINI - Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach and our basil spread sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled to perfection!
1/2 Lunch Paninis
1/2 Dill-ish-us Panini
It's Delicious!!!
1/2 Roasted Garden Panini
A vegetarian option.
1/2 Sweet & Savory Club Panini
The sandwich with a hint of sweet
1/2 Little Italy Panini
A little tatse of Italy
1/2 Bistro Blazer Panini
The sandwich with a touch of heat.
1/2 The Lake Ave Panini
Two meats to fill you up.
1/2 French Dipper Panini
Served with our homemade au jus!
1/2 Hammy Panini
1/2 Christy's Classic BLT Panini
It's a BLT with our own spread.
1/2 Maya's Cheesy Sammy Panini
The owner's daughter's fav.
1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese Panini
1/2 Deluxe PB & J Panini
A gooey-ooey treat!
Lunch Salads
1/2 Lunch Salads
Lunch Wraps
1/2 Lunch Wraps
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Paninis
The Basic Panini
Egg, American cheese, your choice of sausage, bacon or ham, served on multi-grain bread and grilled.
Mary's Maple Bacon Panini
Egg, bacon, our famous Heaven spread, American cheese and a drizzle of maple syrup, served on sourdough bread and grilled.
Sunshine Panini
Egg, fresh tomato, spinach, mozzarella cheese and a basil pesto sauce served on multi-grain bread and grilled.
The Big Pig Panini
If you like meat, this breakfast sandwich is for you!! Egg, sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese sandwiched between sourdough and grilled!
Lisa's Cinnamon Roll Panini
Cinnamon and sugar mixed into cream cheese, sandwiched between sourdough bread and grilled.
Deluxe PB & J Panini
Peanut butter and raspberry preserves sandwiched between multi-grain and grilled.
Breakfast Wraps
Bistro Bang Wrap
Egg, hashbrown, bacon, sausage, American cheese and our Blazer spread all wrapped in a garlic-herb wrap and lightly grilled.
Kickin' Breakfast Wrap
Egg, sausage, sautéed red peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese and our local favorite Kickin' spread on a garlic-herb wrap and grilled.
1/2 Breakfast Paninis
1/2 Breakfast Wraps
Drink Menu
Hot
Brewed Coffee
Fresh Brewed Door County Coffee
Espresso
An intense shot of brew
Red Eye
Espresso with regular coffee
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Breve
Espresso with half and half
Cappuccino
Espresso with steamed milk
Hot Cafe Latte
Espresso with steamed milk
Hot Cafe Mocha
Espresso with thick sauce and milk
Hot Specialty Drinks
Yummy creations
Steamers
Steamed milk with flavor