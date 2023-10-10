Popular Items

Holly's Kicken Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

Lunch Menu

Lunch Paninis

The Treasure Panini

$11.45

Grilled chicken pieces combined with red grapes, dried cranberries and pecans, blended in mayonnaise. Topped with lettuce and served on grilled sourdough bread.

Slice of Heaven Panini

$11.45

Grilled chicken strips, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese and our bacon spread. Served on multi-grain bread.

Dill-ish-us Panini

$11.45

Grilled chicken strips, Havarti cheese, sliced dill pickles and our dill spread sandwiched between sourdough bread and grilled.

Roasted Garden Panini

$10.95

Marinated portabella mushrooms, sautéed red onions, green and red peppers. Mozzarella cheese and our garlic-dill spread complete this vegetarian option. Served on multi-grain bread.

Sweet & Savory Club Panini

$11.45

Sliced turkey breast, Havarti cheese, tomato, lettuce and our cranberry-bacon spread served on sourdough and grilled.

Little Italy Panini

$11.45

Sliced turkey breast, peperoni, sautéed red onions, red and green peppers, mozzarella cheese and our sun-dried tomato spread served on multi-grain bread.

Bistro Blazer Panini

$11.45

Sliced turkey breast, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato and our kicked-up spread, served on multi-grain bread and grilled.

The Lake Ave Panini

$11.95

Sliced roast beef and turkey, Havarti cheese, tomato, sautéed red onions and red peppers with a mild dijon mustard chive spread. Served on sourdough and grilled.

French Dipper Panini

$11.95

Sliced roast beef piled on sourdough bread, topped with pepper-jack cheese and complimented with our homemade au jus.

Hammy Panini

$11.45

Sliced smoked ham, tomato, sautéed onions, Swiss cheese and our balsamic vinegar spread sandwiched between sourdough and grilled to perfection!

Christy's Classic BLT Panini

$10.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and our creamy herb mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread.

Maya's Cheesy Sammy Panini

$6.45

Cheddar and mozzarella cheese sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled.

Grilled Ham and Cheese Panini

$8.45

Sliced smoked ham and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread and grilled!

Deluxe PB & J Panini

$6.45

Peanut butter and raspberry preserves sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled!! A delicious treat!!

Weekly Special

$11.45

CAPRESE PANINI - Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach and our basil spread sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled to perfection!

1/2 Lunch Paninis

1/2 The Treasure Panini

$6.95

Grilled chicken pieces combined with red grapes, dried cranberries and pecans, blended in mayonnaise. Topped with lettuce and served on grilled sourdough bread.

1/2 Slice of Heaven Panini

$6.95

Grilled chicken strips, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese and our bacon spread. Served on multi-grain bread.

1/2 Dill-ish-us Panini

$6.95

It's Delicious!!!

1/2 Roasted Garden Panini

$6.95

A vegetarian option.

1/2 Sweet & Savory Club Panini

$6.95

The sandwich with a hint of sweet

1/2 Little Italy Panini

$6.95

A little tatse of Italy

1/2 Bistro Blazer Panini

$6.95

The sandwich with a touch of heat.

1/2 The Lake Ave Panini

$6.95

Two meats to fill you up.

1/2 French Dipper Panini

$6.95

Served with our homemade au jus!

1/2 Hammy Panini

$6.95

1/2 Christy's Classic BLT Panini

$6.95

It's a BLT with our own spread.

1/2 Maya's Cheesy Sammy Panini

$4.45

The owner's daughter's fav.

1/2 Grilled Ham and Cheese Panini

$5.45

1/2 Deluxe PB & J Panini

$4.45

A gooey-ooey treat!

1/2 Weekly Special

$6.95

CAPRESE PANINI - Fresh mozzarella, tomato, spinach and our basil spread sandwiched between multi-grain bread and grilled to perfection!

Lunch Salads

Chicken Little Salad

$11.45

Our #1 Salad

Club Salad

$11.45

House Salad

$9.95
Sweet Treat Salad

$10.95

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.45

Wisconsin Club Wrap

$11.95
Holly's Kicken Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

1/2 Lunch Salads

1/2 Chicken Little Salad

$6.95

Our #1 Salad

1/2 Club Salad

$6.95

1/2 House Salad

$5.95

1/2 Sweet Treat Salad

$6.95

Lunch Wraps

Chicken Pesto Wrap

$11.45

Wisconsin Club Wrap

$11.95
Holly's Kicken Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.95

1/2 Lunch Wraps

1/2 Chicken Pesto Wrap

$6.95

1/2 Wisconsin Club Wrap

$6.95

1/2 Holly's Kicken Chicken Wrap

$6.95

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.95

Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.75

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Half Combos

Half & a Cup Combo

$9.45

Half and Half Combo

$11.95

Extras

Bag of Seasoned Kettle Chips

$5.95

Breadstick

$1.50

extra spread

$1.00

no onions

no bread stick

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Paninis

The Basic Panini

$9.95

Egg, American cheese, your choice of sausage, bacon or ham, served on multi-grain bread and grilled.

Mary's Maple Bacon Panini

$9.95

Egg, bacon, our famous Heaven spread, American cheese and a drizzle of maple syrup, served on sourdough bread and grilled.

Sunshine Panini

$9.95

Egg, fresh tomato, spinach, mozzarella cheese and a basil pesto sauce served on multi-grain bread and grilled.

The Big Pig Panini

$11.95

If you like meat, this breakfast sandwich is for you!! Egg, sausage, bacon, ham and American cheese sandwiched between sourdough and grilled!

Lisa's Cinnamon Roll Panini

$9.95

Cinnamon and sugar mixed into cream cheese, sandwiched between sourdough bread and grilled.

Deluxe PB & J Panini

$6.45

Peanut butter and raspberry preserves sandwiched between multi-grain and grilled.

Breakfast Wraps

Bistro Bang Wrap

$11.95

Egg, hashbrown, bacon, sausage, American cheese and our Blazer spread all wrapped in a garlic-herb wrap and lightly grilled.

Kickin' Breakfast Wrap

$11.95

Egg, sausage, sautéed red peppers and onions, pepper jack cheese and our local favorite Kickin' spread on a garlic-herb wrap and grilled.

1/2 Breakfast Paninis

1/2 The Basic Panini

$6.45

1/2 Mary's Maple Bacon Panini

$6.45

1/2 Sunshine Panini

$6.45

1/2 The Big Pig Panini

$6.45

1/2 Lisa's Cinnamon Roll Panini

$6.45

1/2 Deluxe PB & J Panini

$6.45

1/2 Breakfast Wraps

1/2 Bistro Bang Wrap

$6.45

1/2 Kickin' Breakfast Wrap

$6.45

Drink Menu

Hot

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Fresh Brewed Door County Coffee

Espresso

$1.75

An intense shot of brew

Red Eye

$3.00+

Espresso with regular coffee

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso with hot water

Breve

$4.50+

Espresso with half and half

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Espresso with steamed milk

Hot Cafe Latte

$3.50+

Espresso with steamed milk

Hot Cafe Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso with thick sauce and milk

Hot Specialty Drinks

$4.75+

Yummy creations

Steamers

$2.75+

Steamed milk with flavor

Hot Cocoa

$3.00+

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Apple Cider

$2.00+

Iced

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Chai

$4.50+

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.50+

Iced Specialty Drinks

$5.25+

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50+
Tricia's Refreshers

$4.50+

Blended

Frappe

$5.50+

Smoothie

$4.75+
Fruit Blast Smoothie

$4.75+

Other

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Lemonade

$2.50+

Arnold Palmer

Glass of Milk

Bottled Juice

$2.75

Bottled Water

$2.25

tap water

Bakery & Beans

Bakery

Butchershop Muffins

$4.49

Butchershop Cookies

$5.49

Cupcakes

$3.75

Cake Pops

$3.25

Iced Sugar Cookies

$2.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Marshmallow Treat

$2.49

Peanut Butter Krispy Bar

$2.49

Kringle

$3.49

Pumpkin Scone

$3.50

Pumpkin Muffin with Cream Cheese Filling

$3.50

Caramel Apple

$8.00

Toast (1 slice)

$2.00

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$13.99

espresso beans

$14.99