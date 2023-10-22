Tricky Dicks 14492 old Bandera rd
Food
Sandwiches
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$13.00
Smoked Brisket with Pickles , Onions ,and house BBQ Sauce
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00Out of stock
Smoked Pork Shoulder with Pickles, onions, Asian Slaw, and House BBQ Sauce
Classic Hamburger
$11.00
1/3 lb Burger with Pickles,Onions,Lettuce ,Tomato,Mustard And Mayo
Classic Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$11.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Pickles ,onion,lettuce,tomato,Mayo and Mustard
Trick-Fil-A Sandwich
$10.00
Deep fried Chicken Breast with Pickles And Special Sauce
Hot dogs
$6.00Out of stock
Portabella burger
$8.00Out of stock
Meatball sliders
$8.00
South of the Border
Sides
Tricky Dicks 14492 old Bandera rd Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 619-9128
Open now • Closes at 8PM