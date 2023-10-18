Popular Items

FOOD

STARTERS

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl
Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Bowl
$11.00

Shrimp, fish, chicken & andouille. With rice

Kitchen Sink Gumbo - Cup
$8.00
Shrimp & Crab Bisque
$10.00
Bleu Cheese Chips -
Bleu Cheese Chips -
$11.00

Fresh potato chips, bleu cheese, bacon, green onions

Crab Cakes
Crab Cakes

Remoulade, sweet & spicy slaw

Grilled Thai Wings
Grilled Thai Wings
$15.00

Peanut ginger slaw

Calamari
Calamari
$14.00

Okra & banana peppers, remoulade

Fried Green Tomatoes -
Fried Green Tomatoes -
$11.00

Remoulade, blackened shrimp

30A Queso -
30A Queso -
$8.00

Creamy Queso dip with pico. Option to add blackened shrimp

Boudin Balls
Boudin Balls
$9.00

Crunchy fried boudin with a piquant dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles -
$8.00

Tangy pickle chips, breaded, fried and served with ranch.

SALADS

Grilled Caesar Salad
Grilled Caesar Salad
$12.00

Grilled romaine, roasted tomatoes, croutons, okra, parmesan.

Low Country Cobb
Low Country Cobb
$12.00

Romaine, okra, banana pepper, egg, tomato, bleu cheese, bacon, honey mustard vinaigrette

Seared Tuna Salad
Seared Tuna Salad
$20.00Out of stock

Seared yellowfin tuna, mixed greens with mae ploy vinaigrette. Tomato, pickled cukes, red pepper, cashews, fried wonton strips, wasabi.

Side Salad
Side Salad
$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

Heirlooms w Burrata
$16.00Out of stock

SIGNATURE SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches served with your choice of french fries or creamy cole slaw.
Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
$14.00

Abita beer battered & fried. With bacon jam, remoulade and creamy slaw (served on side for take out).

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$14.00

Spicy fried breast, vinegar slaw over the top (served on side to go)

Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger
$14.00

Two patties, cheddar, smoky sauce and bacon jam. LTOP

Fried Oyster BLT
Fried Oyster BLT
$19.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Remoulade, Bacon jam

Soft Shell Crab Po'Boy
$21.00Out of stock

TODAY'S CATCH

Tricky Fish
Tricky Fish

Fresh fish with crawfish etouffee over dirty rice.

Wilted Spinach Salad
Wilted Spinach Salad
Lemon Butter / Orzo Pilaf
Herb Butter / Loaded Mashed
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp & Grits
$19.00

Blackened shrimp with creamy parmesan grits and tomato basil sauce.

Bourbon Sherry Linguine
Bourbon Sherry Linguine

Your choice of fresh seafood (shown with grilled salmon). Linguine with roasted tomatoes and red onion in bourbon sherry cream.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
$21.00
Etouffee
Etouffee
$16.00

Dirty rice

Seafood Tacos
Seafood Tacos
$15.00

Blackened fish or shrimp, cabbage, avocado cilantro sauce, flour tortillas

PLATTERS

Fish & Chips
Fish & Chips
$17.00

Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw

Shrimp & Catfish Platter
$17.00
Catfish Platter
Catfish Platter
$14.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Oyster Platter
Oyster Platter
$22.00

Fries & Slaw. Tartar and cocktail.

Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese
$13.00

Add grilled chicken or shrimp +4

Chicken Tender Platter
$15.00

SIDES

Side Fries
Side Fries
$4.00
Side Coleslaw
Side Coleslaw
$4.00
Side Okra
Side Okra
$6.00
Side Mac & Chz
Side Mac & Chz
$6.00
Side Dirty Rice
Side Dirty Rice
$5.00
Side Salad
Side Salad
$4.50

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber. Choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad
$4.50

SWEET STUFF

French Toast Sundae
French Toast Sundae
$8.00

Crispy bread pudding cubes, vanilla ice cream and peach bourbon sauce.

Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding
$8.00

Marscapone, 'nilla wafers, dark rum

Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Pie
$9.00

With blueberry compote.

DRINKS

SOFT DRINKS

Soft Drinks
Soft Drinks
$2.99

Choose from a variety of Coca Cola and Blue Sky Beverage Co. products.

San Pellegrino
$6.00

Sparkling Mineral Water. 750ml