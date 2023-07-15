Online Ordering Unavailable
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.75+
Latte
$5.00
Cappuccino
$4.50
Cortado
$4.00
Americano
$3.50
Espresso
$3.50
Cold Brew
$3.50+
Nitro
$4.50
Cold Brew Lemonade
$5.50
Tea
Assam Black Tea
$4.00
Jasmine Green Tea
$4.00
Chai Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$5.00
Earl Grey
$4.00
Lemon Ginseng
$4.00
Ginger Tuermeric
$4.00
Other
Lemonade
$3.00+
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Orange Juice
$3.00+
Chocolate Milk carton
$2.75
(386) 847-0359
844 E. New York Ave., DeLand, FL 32724
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 7AM
All hours
