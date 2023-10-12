Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE7026
Copied!
Spend $50, save $5
SAVEMORE7026
Copied!

Merch

Customer T- Shirt

$25.00

Employee T- Shirt

$20.00

Customer Hoodie

$30.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Shadow Benny Sauce 5oz

$7.50

Pepper Sauce 5oz

$7.50

Tamarind Sauce 5oz

$7.50

Jerk Sauce 5oz

$7.50

Garlic Sauce 5oz

$7.50

Takeout Menu

Rice Meals

Veggie S

$7.50

Veggie M

$9.50

Veggie L

$13.00

Curry Chicken S

$7.00

Curry Chicken M

$13.25

Curry Chicken L

$15.25

Stew Chicken S

$7.00

Stew Chicken M

$13.25

Stew Chicken L

$15.25

Jerk Chicken S

$7.00

Jerk Chicken M

$13.25

Jerk Chicken L

$15.25

Fried Chicken S

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken M

$13.25Out of stock

Fried Chicken L

$15.25Out of stock

Chinese Chicken S

$7.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken M

$13.25Out of stock

Chinese Chicken L

$15.25Out of stock

Curry Goat S

$8.25

Curry Goat M

$14.25

Curry Goat L

$16.25

Curry Shrimp L

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp L

$17.00

Oxtail L

$22.50

Grilled Lollipop Lamb L

$23.00Out of stock

Roti Meals

Veggie

$10.00

Curry Chicken

$13.25

Stew Chicken

$13.25

Jerk Chicken

$13.25

Curry Goat

$14.50

Curry Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Oxtail

$20.00

Mac Pie Meals

Veggie Mac Pie Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Curry Chicken Mac Pie Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Stew Chicken Mac Pie Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Jerk Chicken Mac Pie Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Mac Pie Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Mac Pie Meal

$15.00Out of stock

Curry Goat Mac Pie Meal

$16.00Out of stock

Curry Shrimp Mac Pie Meal

$18.50Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Mac Pie Meal

$21.00Out of stock

Oxtail Mac Pie Meal

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Lollipop Lamb Mac Pie Meal

$24.00Out of stock

Chow Mein

Veggie Chow Mein Meal

$13.00

Curry Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$16.00

Stew Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$16.00

Fried Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$16.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$16.00Out of stock

Curry Goat Chow Mein Meal

$17.50

Curry Shrimp Chow Mein Meal

$18.25

Grilled Shrimp Chow Mein Meal

$18.25

Oxtail Chow Mein Meal

$22.00

Grilled Lollipop Lamb Chow Mein Meal

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Chow Mein Meal

$17.50

Pasta Meals

Veggie PASTA

$14.00

Curry Chicken PASTA

$16.00

Stew Chicken PASTA

$16.00

Jerk Chicken PASTA

$16.00

Fried Chicken PASTA

$16.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken PASTA

$16.00Out of stock

Curry Goat PASTA

$17.50

Curry Shrimp PASTA

$18.50

Grilled Shrimp PASTA

$18.50

Oxtail PASTA

$23.00

Grilled Lollipop Lamb PASTA

$25.00Out of stock

Grilled Salmon PASTA

$24.00

Fish Meal

King Fish Meal

$18.00

Snapper Meal

$20.00

Salmon

$21.00

Bake & Shark

$13.00Out of stock

Faceless Fried Salmon Sandwich

Out of stock

Meats ONLY

Curry Chicken

$11.00

Stew Chicken

$11.00

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Fried Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Chinese Chicken

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Curry Goat

$12.00

Curry Shrimp

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Oxtail

$18.00

Grilled Lillipop Lamb

$21.00Out of stock

King Fish

$16.00

Snapper

$17.00

Salmon

$18.00

Sides

Dalphuri

$4.00

Buss Up (Paratha)

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Rice & Peas

$4.50

Spinach Rice

$4.50Out of stock

Pumkin

$3.50

Callaloo

$3.50

Sweet Plantains

$3.50

Potato & Chana

$3.50

Peas of the Day

$3.50

Dhal

$3.50Out of stock

Chana

$4.00

Steamed Vegetables

$4.50

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.00

Coo-Coo

$7.00Out of stock

Chow Mein

$7.00

Macaroni Pie

$6.50Out of stock

French Fries

$6.00

Appetizers

Doubles

$3.50

Pholourie

$3.50

Cucumber Chow

$5.00

Calypso Mango Chow

$6.00

Lucian Green Fig Salad

$7.00Out of stock

TJBK Avacado Salad

$8.00Out of stock

TJBK House Salad

$10.00

Reggae Boys Pepper Shrimp

$10.00

Wings

$11.00

Spring Rolls

$9.00

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Rollls

$12.00Out of stock

Ackee & Saltfish Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Breakfast

Fry Bake

$3.50Out of stock

Sada Roti

$3.50Out of stock

Smoke Herring

$3.50Out of stock

Spinach

$3.50Out of stock

Eggplant Chocka

$3.50Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Fried Bake

$4.00Out of stock

Porridge S

$4.00Out of stock

Porridge L

$8.00Out of stock

Fried Dumplings 3 pcs

$2.50Out of stock

Saltfish w Okra

$3.50Out of stock

Saltfish Fritters

$1.50Out of stock

Garlic Potatoes

$3.50Out of stock

Soups

Fish Broth Large

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Broth Small

$6.00Out of stock

Corn Soup Small

$5.50Out of stock

Corn Soup Large

$11.00Out of stock

Tripe Soup Small

$6.00Out of stock

Tripe Soup Large

$12.00Out of stock

Cow Foot Soup Small

$6.00Out of stock

Cow Foot Soup Large

$12.00Out of stock

Goat Head Soup Small

$6.00Out of stock

Goat Head Soup Large

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Soup Small

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Soup Large

$12.00Out of stock

Seafood Mix Soup Small

$6.00Out of stock

Seafood Mix Soup Large

Out of stock

Chicken Soup Small

$5.50Out of stock

Chicken Soup Large

$11.00Out of stock

Specials

Kruma

$4.00

Fudge

$4.00Out of stock

Salmon Burger

$19.00

Packed Plums

$12.00

Packed Mango

$12.00

Drinks

Cocktails

Siparia Fete Rum Punch

$15.00

TriniJam Pina Colada

$14.00

Henny Coloda

$15.00

It Wasnt Me

$15.00

Bob Marley

$13.00

Twisted Jumbie

$15.00

No Behavior

$14.00

Margarita

$15.00

Quinam Beach

$14.00

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Dunn's River

$14.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$14.00

Mojito

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

White wine

Alfasi Chardonnay

$7.00

Bartenura Moscato

$7.00

Bartenura Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Whispering Angel

$7.00

Red Wine

Barkan Classic Malbec

$7.00

Baron Hergoz Merlot

$7.00

Jeunesse Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Beer

Carib

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Guinness Stout Foreign Extra

$8.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$8.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0

$6.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Shandy Ginger

$5.00

Shandy Sorrel

$5.00

Shandy Lime

$5.00

Modelo

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Beer Bucket

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

D&G Jamaican Cream

$2.50

D&G Jamaican Ginger Beer

$2.50

D&G Jamacian Kole

$2.50

D&G Pineapple

$2.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Ginger Tea

$2.00

Homemade Carrot Juice

$6.00

Homemade Fruit Punch

$5.00

Homemade Grapefruit Mix

$5.50

Homemade Mauby

$5.00

Homemade Sorrel

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Nestle Peanut Punch

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Peardax

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Seltzer water

$1.50

Solo

$2.75

Sprite

$1.50

Tea

$2.00

Ting Sparkling Grapefruit

$3.00

Tropical Rhythm Fruit Punch

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm Sorrel Ginger

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Guava

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm Pineapple Ginger

$3.50

Tropical Rhythm Mango Carrot

$3.50

Vita Malt

$2.50

Ice Cup Takeout

$1.00

Cognac

Dusse Shot

$13.00

Dusse on the Rocks

$14.00

Dusse Straight

$15.00

Dusse w/ Cranberry

$16.00

Dusse w/ Coke

$16.00

Dusse w/ Pineapple

$16.00

Dusse w/ Gingerale

$16.00

Dusse w/ Redbull

$16.00

Dusse w/ Lemonade

$16.00

Hennessy Shot

$13.00

Hennessy on the Rocks

$14.00

Hennessy Straight

$15.00

Hennessy w/ Coke

$16.00

Hennessy w/ Cranberry

$16.00

Hennessy w/ Pineapple

$16.00

Hennessy w/ Gingerale

$16.00

Hennessy w/ Redbull

$16.00

Hennessy w/ Lemonade

$16.00

Martell Blue Swift Shot

$12.00

Martell on the Rocks

$13.00

Martell Straight

$14.00

Martell w/ Coke

$15.00

Martell w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Martell w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Martell w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Martell w/ Redbull

$15.00

Martell w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Salignac Shot

$12.00

Salignac Straight

$13.00

Salignac on the Rocks

$14.00

Salignac w/ Coke

$15.00

Salignac w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Salignac w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Salignac w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Salignac w/ Redbull

$15.00

Salignac w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Tequila

Casamigos Shot

$13.00

Casamigos Straight

$14.00

Casamigos Neat

$14.00

Casamigos Double

$24.00

Casamigos on the Rocks

$15.00

Casamigos w/ Coke

$16.00

Casamigos w/ Cranberry

$16.00

Casamigos w/ Pineapple

$16.00

Casamigos w/ Gingerale

$16.00

Casamigos w/ Redbull

$16.00

Casamigos w/ Lemonade

$16.00

Don Julio Shot

$12.00

Don Julio Straight

$13.00

Don Julio Neat

$13.00

Don Julio Double

$26.00

Don Julio on the Rocks

$14.00

Don Julio w/ Coke

$15.00

Don Julio w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Don Julio w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Don Julio w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Don Julio w/ Redbull

$15.00

Don Julio w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Patron Shot

$12.00

Patron Straight

$13.00

Patron Neat

$13.00

Patron Double

$26.00

Patron on the Rocks

$14.00

Parton w/ Coke

$15.00

Patron w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Patron w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Patron w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Patron w/ Redbull

$15.00

Patron w/ Lemonade

$15.00

House Tequila Shot

$9.00

House Tequila Straight

$10.00

House Tequila Neat

$10.00

House Tequila Double

$20.00

House Tequila on the Rocks

$11.00

House Tequila w/ Coke

$12.00

House Tequila w/ Cranberry

$12.00

House Tequila w/ Pineapple

$12.00

House Tequila w/ Gingerale

$12.00

House Tequila w/ Redbull

$12.00

House Tequila w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Rum

Appleton Estate Shot

$12.00

Appleton Estate Straight

$13.00

Appleton Estate on the Rocks

$14.00

Appleton Estate w/ Coke

$15.00

Appleton Estate w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Appleton Estate w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Appleton Estate w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Appleton Estate w/ Redbull

$15.00

Appleton Estate w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Appleton Estate Signature Shot

$14.00

Appleton Estate Signature Straight

$15.00

Appleton Estate Signature on the Rocks

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Coke

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Cranberry

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Pineapple

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Gingerale

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Redbull

$16.00

Appleton Estate Signature w/ Lemonade

$16.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve Shot

$16.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve Straight

$17.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve on the Rocks

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Coke

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Cranberry

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Pineapple

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Gingerale

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Redbull

$18.00

Appleton Estate 8 Reserve w/ Lemonade

$18.00

Bacardi Black Shot

$11.00

Bacardi Black Straight

$12.00

Bacardi Black on the Rocks

$13.00

Bacardi Black w/ Coke

$14.00

Bacardi Black w/ Cranberry

$14.00

Bacardi Black w/ Pineapple

$14.00

Bacardi Black w/ Gingerale

$14.00

Bacardi Black w/ Redbull

$14.00

Bacardi Black w/ Lemonade

$14.00

Bacardi Superior Shot

$12.00

Bacardi Superior Straight

$13.00

Bacardi Superior on the Rocks

$14.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Coke

$15.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Redbull

$15.00

Bacardi Superior w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Malibu Shot

$10.00

Malibu Straight

$11.00

Malibu on the Rocks

$12.00

Malibu w/ Coke

$13.00

Malibu w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Malibu w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Malibu w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Malibu w/ Redbull

$13.00

Malibu w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Punchon Shot

$10.00

Punchon Straight

$11.00

Punchon on the Rocks

$12.00

Punchon w/ Coke

$13.00

Punchon w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Punchon w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Punchon w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Punchon w/ Redbull

$13.00

Punchon w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Wray & Nephew Shot

$10.00

Wray & Nephew Straight

$11.00

Wray & Nephew on the Rocks

$12.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Coke

$13.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Redbull

$13.00

Wray & Nephew w/ Lemonade

$13.00

House Rum Shot

$9.00

House Rum Straight

$10.00

House Rum on the Rocks

$11.00

House Rum w/ Coke

$12.00

House Rum w/ Cranberry

$12.00

House Rum w/ Pineapple

$12.00

House Rum w/ Gingerale

$12.00

House Rum w/ Redbull

$12.00

House Rum w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Whiskey

Jack Daniel Shot

$9.00

Jack Daniel Straight

$10.00

Jack Daniel on the Rocks

$11.00

Jack Daniel w/ Coke

$12.00

Jack Daniel w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Jack Daniel w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Jack Daniel w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Jack Daniel w/ Redbull

$12.00

Jack Daniel w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Jack Daniel Honey Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniel Honey Straight

$11.00

Jack Daniel Honey on the Rocks

$12.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Coke

$13.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Redbull

$13.00

Jack Daniel Honey w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Jameson Shot

$9.00

Jameson Straight

$10.00

Jameson on the Rocks

$11.00

Jameson w/ Coke

$12.00

Jameson w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Jameson w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Jameson w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Jameson w/ Redbull

$12.00

Jameson w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Shot

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black Straight

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black on the Rocks

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Coke

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Cranberry

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Pineapple

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Gingerale

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Redbull

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black w/ Lemonade

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black Shot

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black Straight

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black on the Rocks

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Coke

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Cranberry

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Pineapple

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Gingerale

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Redbull

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Double Black w/ Lemonade

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Shot

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Gold Straight

$26.00

Johnnie Walker Gold on the Rocks

$27.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Coke

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Cranberry

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Pineapple

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Gingerale

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Redbull

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Gold w/ Lemonade

$28.00

Old Williamsburg Shot

$9.00

Old Williamsburg Straight

$10.00

Old Williamsburg on the Rocks

$11.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Coke

$12.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Redbull

$12.00

Old Williamsburg w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Benchmark Shot

$9.00

Benchmark Straight

$10.00

Benchmark on the Rocks

$11.00

Benchmark w/ Coke

$12.00

Benchmark w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Benchmark w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Benchmark w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Benchmark w/ Redbull

$12.00

Benchmark w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Gin

Tanqueray Shot

$10.00

Tanqueray Straight

$11.00

Tanqueray on the Rocks

$12.00

Tanqueray w/ Coke

$13.00

Tanqueray w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Tanqueray w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Tanqueray w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Tanqueray w/ Redbull

$13.00

Tanqueray w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Shot

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Straight

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire on the Rocks

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Coke

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Redbull

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire w/ Lemonade

$13.00

House Gin Shot

$9.00

House Gin Straight

$10.00

House Gin on the Rocks

$11.00

House Gin w/ Coke

$12.00

House Gin w/ Cranberry

$13.00

House Gin w/ Pineapple

$14.00

House Gin w/ Gingerale

$15.00

House Gin w/ Redbull

$16.00

House Gin w/ Lemonade

$17.00

Vodka

Absolute Vodka Shot

$13.00

Absolute Vodka Straight

$14.00

Absolute Vodka on the Rocks

$15.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Coke

$16.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Cranberry

$16.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Pineapple

$16.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Gingerale

$16.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Redbull

$16.00

Absolute Vodka w/ Lemonade

$16.00

Ciroc Shot

$12.00

Ciroc Straight

$13.00

Ciroc on the Rocks

$14.00

Ciroc w/ Coke

$15.00

Ciroc w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Ciroc w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Ciroc w/ Redbull

$15.00

Ciroc w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Kettle one Shot

$10.00

Kettle one Straight

$11.00

Kettle one on the Rocks

$12.00

Kettle one w/ Coke

$13.00

Kettle one w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Kettle one w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Kettle one w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Kettle one w/ Redbull

$13.00

Kettle one w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Tito's Shot

$9.00

Tito's Straight

$10.00

Tito's on the Rocks

$11.00

Tito's w/ Coke

$12.00

Tito's w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Tito's w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Tito's w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Tito's w/ Redbull

$12.00

Tito's w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Grey Goose Shot

$12.00

Grey Goose Straight

$13.00

Grey Goose on the Rocks

$14.00

Grey Goose w/ Coke

$15.00

Grey Goose w/ Cranberry

$15.00

Grey Goose w/ Pineapple

$15.00

Grey Goose w/ Gingerale

$15.00

Grey Goose w/ Redbull

$15.00

Grey Goose w/ Lemonade

$15.00

Smirnoff Shot

$9.00

Smirnoff Straight

$10.00

Smirnoff on the Rocks

$11.00

Smirnoff w/ Coke

$12.00

Smirnoff w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Smirnoff w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Smirnoff w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Smirnoff w/ Redbull

$12.00

Smirnoff w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka Shot

$9.00

Vodka Straight

$10.00

Vodka on the Rocks

$11.00

Vodka w/ Coke

$12.00

Vodka w/ Cranberry

$12.00

Vodka w/ Pineapple

$12.00

Vodka w/ Gingerale

$12.00

Vodka w/ Redbull

$12.00

Vodka w/ Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka w/ Tonic

$12.00

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Piña Coloda

$7.50

Virgin Bob Marley

$7.50

MISC Drinks

Disaronno Shot

$11.00

Disaronno Straight

$12.00

Disaronno on the Rocks

$13.00

Disaronno w/ Coke

$14.00

Disaronno w/ Cranberry

$14.00

Disaronno w/ Pineapple

$14.00

Disaronno w/ Gingerale

$14.00

Disaronno w/ Redbull

$14.00

Disaronno w/ Lemonade

$14.00

E&J Brandy Shot

$10.00

E&J Brandy Straight

$11.00

E&J Brandy on the Rocks

$12.00

E&J Brandy w/ Coke

$13.00

E&J Brandy w/ Cranberry

$13.00

E&J Brandy w/ Pineapple

$13.00

E&J Brandy w/ Gingerale

$13.00

E&J Brandy w/ Redbull

$13.00

E&J Brandy w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Grand Marnier Shot

$10.00

Grand Marnier Straight

$11.00

Grand Marnier on the Rocks

$12.00

Grand Marnier w/ Coke

$13.00

Grand Marnier w/ Cranberry

$13.00

Grand Marnier w/ Pineapple

$13.00

Grand Marnier w/ Gingerale

$13.00

Grand Marnier w/ Redbull

$13.00

Grand Marnier w/ Lemonade

$13.00

Campari Shot

$8.00

Campari w/ Orange Juice

$9.00

Campari on the Rocks

$10.00

Campari w/ Cranberry

$11.00

Campari w/ Pineapple

$11.00

Campari w/ Gingerale

$11.00

Campari w/ Lemonade

$11.00

Stone Ginger Shot

$8.00

Stone Ginger w/ Orange Juice

$9.00

Stone Ginger on the Rocks

$10.00

Stone Ginger w/ Cranberry

$11.00

Stone Ginger w/ Pineapple

$11.00

Stone Ginger w/ Gingerale

$11.00

Stone Ginger w/ Lemonade

$11.00