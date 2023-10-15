Starters

House-Made Biscuits

$9.00Out of stock

white cheddar, old bay, compound butter, sea salt

Sticky Riblets

$17.00

lemongrass thai chili glaze, smashed cucumber, herbs

Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$19.00

dungeness crab, lemon ailoi, chives

Crudo

Crudo

$21.00

yuzu vinaigrette, radish, avocado, sesame, borage flower

Salad

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$16.00

fenel, radish, herbed yogurt dressing,

Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

$18.00

arugula, whipped ricotta, perl onion, fresno, basil vinaigrette, puffed farro

Local Lettuces

$20.00

Grande Burrata, Baby Beets, Kuri Squash, Hungarian Peppers, Banyuls Vinaigrette, Pine Nuts

Pasta

Bucatini

Bucatini

$27.00

house-made meatballs, pomodor, basil, parmesan

Fettuccine

$25.00

Gaunciale, Corn, Butter, Grana Padano, Black pepper

Gemelli

Gemelli

$23.00

summer vegetables, walnut pesto, truffled pecorino

Torchietto

$24.00

Sausage Ragu, Swiss Chard, Idiazabal, Thyme, Olive Breadcrumbs

Tortelloni

$26.00

Ricotta, Winter Squash, Brown Butter, Pumpkin See, Sage, Aged Balsamic, Grana Padano

Sides

Brown Butter, Lemon, Honey, Rosemary, Hazelnuts

Honeynut Squash

$16.00

Rosemary Brown Butter, Lemon, Hazelnut

Summer Squash

$16.00

whipped feta, pear onion, mint, breadcrumbs

Sunchokes

$16.00
Sweet Corn

Sweet Corn

$16.00

corn 3-ways, pickled red onion, cotija, cilantro, lime, tagarashi

Entree

Diver Scallop

Diver Scallop

$39.00

confit fennel, chantrelle, scallio9n relish, artichioke, mizuna

Salmon

$38.00

baby artichoke, barigoule, cherry tomato, olive fennel salad

Wagyu NY Strip

Wagyu NY Strip

$53.00

ancho chili rub, mole verde, grilled onion, popcorn shoots

Tomahawk Pork Chop

Tomahawk Pork Chop

$39.00

shelling beans, braising greens, mustard jus, mustard frill

Jidori Half Chicken

Jidori Half Chicken

$38.00

broccolini, black garlic bbq sauce, frisee

Beverages

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hanks Root Beer

$6.00

Hanks Black Cherry

$6.00

Hanks Orange Cream Soda

$6.00

Orange Crush

$6.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Red Bull SF

$7.00

Red Bull Tropical

$7.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Drink

$8.00

Evian Still

$7.00

Evian Sparkling

$7.00

Kids

Kid Alfredo Pasta

$16.00

Kid Burger

$16.00

Kid Salmon

$16.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Kid Gelato

Kid Sorbet

Bar Menu

Scallop App

$16.00

Corn Succotash, Yuzu Vinaigrette, Cilantro

Braised Meatball

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Sourdough

Butter Lettuce

Butter Lettuce

$16.00

fenel, radish, herbed yogurt dressing,

Crab Croquettes

Crab Croquettes

$19.00

dungeness crab, lemon ailoi, chives

Dates

$11.00

House-Made Biscuits

$9.00Out of stock

white cheddar, old bay, compound butter, sea salt

Pinsa w/ Veggies

$19.00

Sticky Riblets

$17.00

lemongrass thai chili glaze, smashed cucumber, herbs

Trio Pinsa

$19.00

Trio Smashburger

$22.00