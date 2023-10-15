2x points now for loyalty members
TRIO 707 N Palm Canyon Dr
Starters
Salad
Pasta
Bucatini
house-made meatballs, pomodor, basil, parmesan
Fettuccine
Gaunciale, Corn, Butter, Grana Padano, Black pepper
Gemelli
summer vegetables, walnut pesto, truffled pecorino
Torchietto
Sausage Ragu, Swiss Chard, Idiazabal, Thyme, Olive Breadcrumbs
Tortelloni
Ricotta, Winter Squash, Brown Butter, Pumpkin See, Sage, Aged Balsamic, Grana Padano
Sides
Entree
Diver Scallop
confit fennel, chantrelle, scallio9n relish, artichioke, mizuna
Salmon
baby artichoke, barigoule, cherry tomato, olive fennel salad
Wagyu NY Strip
ancho chili rub, mole verde, grilled onion, popcorn shoots
Tomahawk Pork Chop
shelling beans, braising greens, mustard jus, mustard frill
Jidori Half Chicken
broccolini, black garlic bbq sauce, frisee
Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Starry
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Iced Tea
Hanks Root Beer
Hanks Black Cherry
Hanks Orange Cream Soda
Orange Crush
Strawberry Lemonade
Red Bull
Red Bull SF
Red Bull Tropical
Club Soda
Tonic
Virgin Drink
Evian Still
Evian Sparkling
Kids
Bar Menu
Scallop App
Corn Succotash, Yuzu Vinaigrette, Cilantro
Braised Meatball
Tomato Sauce, Shaved Parmesan, Grilled Sourdough
Butter Lettuce
fenel, radish, herbed yogurt dressing,
Crab Croquettes
dungeness crab, lemon ailoi, chives
Dates
House-Made Biscuits
white cheddar, old bay, compound butter, sea salt
Pinsa w/ Veggies
Sticky Riblets
lemongrass thai chili glaze, smashed cucumber, herbs