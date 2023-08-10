Appetizers

Cauliflower Wings

$15.00

Cauliflower Battered, fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper or BBQ Sriracha sauce,

BBQ Jackfriut Fries

$17.00

Fries Topped with BBQ Jackfruit, Southern Slaw Pepper Jack cheese, Drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with cilantro Aioli.

Fried Onion Rings

$8.00

Battered and Served with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce

Chili Cheeze Fries

$17.00

Fries topped with chili, cheeze sauce & sour cream drizzle.

Nachos

$15.00

Corn Tortilla chips layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream

Na Cho Fries

$17.00

fries layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream

Taco Trio

$14.00

Build your own tacos with your choice of Jackfruit or walnut "Taco meat" with 3 corn tortillas, served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and diced onions. sour cream and salsa

10 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$12.00

Soul Food

For Your Soul Bowl

$16.00

Mac & Cheeze, Collard Greens with a splash of buffalo sauce, topped with cornbread crumbles and maple butter. Add Riblets for an extra charge.

Three item Platter

$17.00

choose 3 of our soul food Items.

Four Item Platter

$20.00

choose 4 of our soul food items.

Five Item Platter

$24.00

Choose 5 of our soul food items.

Full Platter

$30.00

Platter with House BBQ Ribs, Mac and Cheeze, Collard Greens, Yams, Southern Slaw, and Cornbread Topped with Maple Butter.

Sweet Bowl

$16.00

Mac and cheeze, yams, and cornbread crumbles topped with maple butter. Add Riblets for Extra Charge.

Salad

Walnut Taco Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chikken Nuggets

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Cheeze Burger

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheeze

$8.00

Burgers

Classic Cheezeburger

$15.00

Beyond Burger topped with lettuce, shallots, and tomato with your choice of American, Pepper jack, or Gouda on a pretzel bun

Classic Double Cheezeburger

$17.00

Double-stacked beyond burger topped with lettuce, shallots, and tomato with your choice of cheeze. On a pretzel bun

Falafel

$17.00

House-made falafel fried, topped with cilantro aioli, lettuce, tomato, and shallots on a pretzel bun

Fiesta

$17.00

Beyond burger with pepper jack cheeze, Guacamole, shallots, lettuce & tomato with sour cream (tree nuts). On a pretzel bun

Bbq Pit

$17.00

Beyond burger topped with onion rings, mayo, gouda cheeze, drizzled with BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun.

Mac Attack

$17.00

Go Crazy

$20.00

Double-stacked beyond burger topped with the Chef's choice of topping.

BBQ Sloppy Joe

$17.00

Beyond burger chopped and mixed with BBQ sauce and Onions topped with Southern Coleslaw on a pretzel bun. Served with plain Chips.

Wraps

Boolin Buffalo Wrap

$15.00

BBQ Jackfriut Roll

$17.00

Lou Wrap

$15.00

Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

La Croix

$3.00

Izze

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Water