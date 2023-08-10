Trio Plant-Based 610 W Lake St
Appetizers
Cauliflower Wings
Cauliflower Battered, fried & tossed in your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Lemon Pepper or BBQ Sriracha sauce,
BBQ Jackfriut Fries
Fries Topped with BBQ Jackfruit, Southern Slaw Pepper Jack cheese, Drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with cilantro Aioli.
Fried Onion Rings
Battered and Served with a side of ranch and BBQ sauce
Chili Cheeze Fries
Fries topped with chili, cheeze sauce & sour cream drizzle.
Nachos
Corn Tortilla chips layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream
Na Cho Fries
fries layered with cheeze sauce, black beans, walnut "taco meat", lettuce, diced tomatoes, and drizzle with sour cream
Taco Trio
Build your own tacos with your choice of Jackfruit or walnut "Taco meat" with 3 corn tortillas, served with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and diced onions. sour cream and salsa
10 Pc Chicken Nuggets
Soul Food
For Your Soul Bowl
Mac & Cheeze, Collard Greens with a splash of buffalo sauce, topped with cornbread crumbles and maple butter. Add Riblets for an extra charge.
Three item Platter
choose 3 of our soul food Items.
Four Item Platter
choose 4 of our soul food items.
Five Item Platter
Choose 5 of our soul food items.
Full Platter
Platter with House BBQ Ribs, Mac and Cheeze, Collard Greens, Yams, Southern Slaw, and Cornbread Topped with Maple Butter.
Sweet Bowl
Mac and cheeze, yams, and cornbread crumbles topped with maple butter. Add Riblets for Extra Charge.
Burgers
Classic Cheezeburger
Beyond Burger topped with lettuce, shallots, and tomato with your choice of American, Pepper jack, or Gouda on a pretzel bun
Classic Double Cheezeburger
Double-stacked beyond burger topped with lettuce, shallots, and tomato with your choice of cheeze. On a pretzel bun
Falafel
House-made falafel fried, topped with cilantro aioli, lettuce, tomato, and shallots on a pretzel bun
Fiesta
Beyond burger with pepper jack cheeze, Guacamole, shallots, lettuce & tomato with sour cream (tree nuts). On a pretzel bun
Bbq Pit
Beyond burger topped with onion rings, mayo, gouda cheeze, drizzled with BBQ sauce on a pretzel bun.
Mac Attack
Go Crazy
Double-stacked beyond burger topped with the Chef's choice of topping.
BBQ Sloppy Joe
Beyond burger chopped and mixed with BBQ sauce and Onions topped with Southern Coleslaw on a pretzel bun. Served with plain Chips.