Main

Appetizer

Bosco Sticks

$4.00

Pair of Bread Sticks stuffed with Mozzarella Cheese

Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Italian Bread with Garlic Butter and Provolone, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, Baked to Perfection

Dinners

Chicken Tender Basket

$7.75

3 Fried Chicken Tenders Served with Fries and Your Choice of Dipping Sauce

Premium Lunch Special

$6.00

Seafood Basket

$10.00

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Hearty Meat Sauce, Side Salad, and garlic bread

Ice Cream

Banana Split

$5.25

Brownie Eruption

$5.25

Brownie Supreme

$5.25

Cones

$1.75

Floats and Sodas

$3.25

Hard Dip Cones

$3.80

Malts

$4.00

Parfaits

$5.25

Polar Delight

$3.95

Shakes

$3.50

Ice Cream Blended with your favorite Flavoring

Sundae

$3.50

Turtle Sundae

$3.50

Upside-Down Banana Split

$5.25

Salads

Anti-Pasta Salad

$6.75

Chef Salad

$7.50

Family Salad

$11.75

Enough to feed the family Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese and Tomatoes served with your choice of dressing

Large Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Eggs served with your choice of dressing

Small Salad

$5.50

Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with your choice of dressing

Wolfe Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$4.75

Quarter Pound Burger served on Bun topped with Cheese and your choice of toppings

Chicken Tenders

$5.50

3 Strips Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce

Fish Tail

$5.00

Fried Breaded Pollock served on bun with your choice of toppings

Footlong

$5.00

Grilled Footlong Hotdog served on Bun topped with your choice of toppings

Fried Bologna

$5.00

Fried Bologna & Cheese

$5.00

Grilled German Thick Cut Bologna served on bun with your choice of toppings

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Grilled American Classic Sandwich Bread with American Cheese

Half Pounder

$6.00

Half Pound Burger served on Bun with your choice of toppings

Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$7.50

Large Turnover Stuffed with Ham and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

Hamburger

$4.50

Quarter Pound Burger served on Bun and your choice of toppings

Hot Dog

$4.50

Grilled Jumbo Hotdog served on bun with your choice of toppings

Jr. Viking Burger

$4.25

Quarter Pounder served on Bun topped with coleslaw, cheese and pickles

Pizza Burger

$5.00

Quarter Pound Burger with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce served on Bun

Pizza Stromboli

$7.50

Large Turnover Stuffed with Pepperoni and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

Shredded Chicken

$4.50Out of stock

Homemade Shredded Chicken served on Bun with your choice of toppings

Texas Tenderloin

$5.50

Breaded Texas Tenderloin served on Bun with your choice of toppings

Viking Burger

$6.00

Half Pound Burger served on Kaiser Bun topped with coleslaw, cheese and pickles

Sides

Basket of Mushrooms

$8.00

Our World Famous Special Batter Fried Mushrooms

Broccoli and Cheese Bites

$5.00

Six Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

Cheese Fries

$4.50

French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sticks

$4.75

Four Fried Breaded Mozzarella Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.50

French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce and Chili

Diamond Fries

$3.50

Hand Cut Fries salted to Perfection

Fried Mushrooms

$4.50

Our World Famous Special Batter Fried Mushrooms

Fries

$3.50

French Fries salted to perfection

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00

Funnel Cake Fries topped with Powder Sugar

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.00

Six Fried Mac and Cheese Bites

Onion Rings

$4.00

Batter Onions Fried to perfection

Potato Skins

$5.50

Four Potato Skins topped with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon served with side of Sour Cream

Spicy Fries

$3.50

Seasoned French Fries

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Waffle Cut Fries salted to perfection

Zucchini Fries

$4.00

Soup

Soup

$4.00

Subs

Closed Face Pizza Sub

$8.50

Pepperoni, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce Served Like a Sub

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions,Tomato, Hot Peppers and Mayonnaise

Italian Sub

$8.50

Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers and Italian Dressing

Meatball Sub

$8.50

Meatballs, Sauce and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

Open Face Pizza Sub

$8.50

Pepperoni, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.50

Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Hot Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms and Mayonnaise

Regular Sub

$8.50

Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers and Mayonnaise

Steak Sub

$9.50

Steak Burger, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers, and Mayonnaise

Veggie Sub

$9.50

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Green Olives

Wings

A mixture of Jumbo Drumettes and Flappers, drenched in your favorite sauce

10 Jumbo Bone In Wings

$13.00

A mixture of Jumbo Drumettes and Flappers, drenched in your favorite sauce

20 Jumbo Bone in Wings

$25.00

A mixture of Jumbo Drumettes and Flappers, drenched in your favorite sauce

Boneless Wings

$10.00

Nuggets of Breast Meat Deep-Fried like Wings and Drenched in your Favorite Sauce

Extras

Garlic Cup

$0.75

BBQ Cup

$0.75

Marinara Cup

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Ranch Cup

$0.75

Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$8.70

Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella

10" Grand Slam

$17.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

10" Hawaiian

$14.50

Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon

10" Meat Lovers

$13.00

Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

10" PhatChick

$13.00

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

10" Pizza Built Your Way

$8.70

You Pick your Favorite Toppings

10" Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

10" Breadstick Pizza

$10.00

Spread with Garlic Butter, Baked with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.50

Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella

14" Grand Slam

$23.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

14" Hawaiian

$19.50

Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon

14" Meat Lovers

$18.00

Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

14" PhatChick

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

14" Pizza Built Your Way

$12.50

You Pick your Favorite Toppings

14" Veggie Pizza

$20.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

16" Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$14.75

Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella

16" Grand Slam

$27.00

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" Hawaiian

$22.50

Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon

16" Meat Lovers

$21.00

Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" PhatChick

$21.00Out of stock

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

16" Pizza Built Your Way

$14.75

You Pick your Favorite Toppings

16" Veggie Pizza

$24.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

16" One Topping Monday Special

$14.00

Pick any one topping

18" Pizza

18" Cheese Pizza

$18.60

Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella

18" Pizza Built Your Way

$18.60

You Pick your Favorite Toppings

Personal Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.35

Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella

Personal Four-Topping Pizza

$8.35

Personal Grand Slam

$13.50

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

Personal Hawaiian

$12.50

Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon

Personal Meat Lovers

$11.50

Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses

Personal One Topping

$7.20

Personal PhatChick

$11.50

Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, served with Ranch Dressing

Personal Pizza Built your way

$6.35

You Pick your Favorite Toppings

Personal Three Topings Pizza

$8.00

Personal Two Toppings Pizza

$7.45

Personal Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese

Beverages

2 Liter

$3.00

Coca-Cola Brands

Bomb Pop

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Shake-up

$5.50Out of stock

Open Drink

Powerade

$2.00

Slushy

$1.75

With your Favorite Slushy flavor!

Soda

$1.75