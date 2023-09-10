2x points now for loyalty members
Baseballs Dairy Diamond/Triple Play Pizza
Main
Appetizer
Dinners
Ice Cream
Salads
Anti-Pasta Salad
Chef Salad
Family Salad
Enough to feed the family Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese and Tomatoes served with your choice of dressing
Large Salad
Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato and Eggs served with your choice of dressing
Small Salad
Lettuce, Purple Cabbage, Cheddar Cheese and Tomato with your choice of dressing
Wolfe Salad
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
Quarter Pound Burger served on Bun topped with Cheese and your choice of toppings
Chicken Tenders
3 Strips Fried Chicken Tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Fish Tail
Fried Breaded Pollock served on bun with your choice of toppings
Footlong
Grilled Footlong Hotdog served on Bun topped with your choice of toppings
Fried Bologna
Fried Bologna & Cheese
Grilled German Thick Cut Bologna served on bun with your choice of toppings
Grilled Cheese
Grilled American Classic Sandwich Bread with American Cheese
Half Pounder
Half Pound Burger served on Bun with your choice of toppings
Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Large Turnover Stuffed with Ham and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
Hamburger
Quarter Pound Burger served on Bun and your choice of toppings
Hot Dog
Grilled Jumbo Hotdog served on bun with your choice of toppings
Jr. Viking Burger
Quarter Pounder served on Bun topped with coleslaw, cheese and pickles
Pizza Burger
Quarter Pound Burger with Mozzarella and Pizza Sauce served on Bun
Pizza Stromboli
Large Turnover Stuffed with Pepperoni and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
Shredded Chicken
Homemade Shredded Chicken served on Bun with your choice of toppings
Texas Tenderloin
Breaded Texas Tenderloin served on Bun with your choice of toppings
Viking Burger
Half Pound Burger served on Kaiser Bun topped with coleslaw, cheese and pickles
Sides
Basket of Mushrooms
Our World Famous Special Batter Fried Mushrooms
Broccoli and Cheese Bites
Six Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce
Cheese Sticks
Four Fried Breaded Mozzarella Cheese
Chili Cheese Fries
French Fries topped with Cheese Sauce and Chili
Diamond Fries
Hand Cut Fries salted to Perfection
Fried Mushrooms
Our World Famous Special Batter Fried Mushrooms
Fries
French Fries salted to perfection
Funnel Cake Fries
Funnel Cake Fries topped with Powder Sugar
Mac and Cheese Bites
Six Fried Mac and Cheese Bites
Onion Rings
Batter Onions Fried to perfection
Potato Skins
Four Potato Skins topped with Cheddar Cheese and Bacon served with side of Sour Cream
Spicy Fries
Seasoned French Fries
Waffle Fries
Waffle Cut Fries salted to perfection
Zucchini Fries
Soup
Subs
Closed Face Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce Served Like a Sub
Ham & Cheese
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions,Tomato, Hot Peppers and Mayonnaise
Italian Sub
Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers and Italian Dressing
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, Sauce and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
Open Face Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, and Pizza Sauce
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled Steak, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Hot Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms and Mayonnaise
Regular Sub
Cooked Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Hot Peppers and Mayonnaise
Steak Sub
Steak Burger, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Peppers, and Mayonnaise
Veggie Sub
Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Hot Peppers, Tomato, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives and Green Olives
Wings
10 Jumbo Bone In Wings
A mixture of Jumbo Drumettes and Flappers, drenched in your favorite sauce
20 Jumbo Bone in Wings
A mixture of Jumbo Drumettes and Flappers, drenched in your favorite sauce
Boneless Wings
Nuggets of Breast Meat Deep-Fried like Wings and Drenched in your Favorite Sauce
Pizza
10" Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella
10" Grand Slam
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
10" Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon
10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
10" PhatChick
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
10" Pizza Built Your Way
You Pick your Favorite Toppings
10" Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
10" Breadstick Pizza
Spread with Garlic Butter, Baked with Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella
14" Grand Slam
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
14" Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
14" PhatChick
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
14" Pizza Built Your Way
You Pick your Favorite Toppings
14" Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza
Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella
16" Grand Slam
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" PhatChick
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
16" Pizza Built Your Way
You Pick your Favorite Toppings
16" Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese
16" One Topping Monday Special
Pick any one topping
18" Pizza
Personal Pizza
Personal Cheese Pizza
Grande Cheese of Provolone and Mozzarella
Personal Four-Topping Pizza
Personal Grand Slam
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onion, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Green Olives, Hot Peppers, Bacon and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
Personal Hawaiian
Diced Ham, Hawaiian Pineapple and Provolone and Mozzarella Cheese, sprinkled with Cinnamon
Personal Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Diced Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses
Personal One Topping
Personal PhatChick
Spicy Shredded Chicken, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, served with Ranch Dressing
Personal Pizza Built your way
You Pick your Favorite Toppings
Personal Three Topings Pizza
Personal Two Toppings Pizza
Personal Veggie Pizza
Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Olives, Tomatoes, Hot Peppers, Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses, Sprinkled with Oregano and Parmesan Cheese