Trolley Steaks and Seafood 2898 E Dupont Rd
Popular Items
Cobb salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese, chopped egg, bacon, turkey, ham, black olives
Buddha Bowl
Quina mixed with kale, green chick peas and edamame, with baby spinach, chopped mixed peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, chpped egg and avocado. Served with sesame ginger dressing.
Caesar Salad
creamy caesar dressing
Lunch (OLO)
APPETIZER
Tuna Sashimi App
Served with seaweed salad, wasabi & ginger
Walleye Fingers
5 piece
Crab Cake App
Jumbo crab cake
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with corn chips
Mini Trolley Buccos
3 4 oz pork hocks, teriyaki sauce, crushed roasted peanuts and green onions
Shrimp Cocktail
Five colossal shrimp boiled in our spiced brine, then chilled and served with our famous cocktail sauce
SALADS
Steak Salad
Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers & crumbled feta. Tossed in red wine vinegar and topped with 5 oz of sauteed filet beef tips
Trolley Salad Bar
Wedge Salad
bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato
THE GRILL
Top Sirloin
10 oz cut of beef prepared to your preferred temperature
Grilled Chicken
Half pound of cand cut chicken breast served plain, cajun, bbq or teriyaki
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich
8 oz cut of Prime Rib grilled and served on open face French bread with sauteed onions. Served with Au Jus and horseradish sauce. Available medium and up.
Tournedos
Filet beef tips sauteed with onions and peppers and finished with demi glace sauce
SEAFOOD
Grilled Shrimp
Six colossal shrimp, grilled plain, or with a choice of teriyaki, bbq or cajun.
Almond Walleye
8 oz filet dipped in Italian breading and almonds
Famous Fish
Two filets of pollock dipped in our famous breading
Almond Walleye Sandwich
Served with lettuce, onion, and pickle on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce
Crawfish Roll
Real crawfish tails, cooked in clarified butter. Served on a new england roll with lettuce, and spiced may.
Famous Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded pollock with lettuce, onion, and pickle served on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce
LUNCH ENTRÉE
Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry
Chicken breast sauteed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf
Steak Teriyaki Stir Fry
Steak sauteed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Served with crispy wontons
Steak Lettuce Wraps
Served with crispy wontons
Crab Cakes
Two Cakes, rice pilaf, vegetable, jalapeno sauce
Calzone
Folded pizza filled with mozzarella chese, your choice of sauce and three fillings.
SANDWICHES
Italian Grinder
Italian ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, hot giardiniera, Itlaian dressing and mayo. Served on French bread
Artisanal Grilled Cheese
Roasted garlic and red pepepr bread, filled with provolone, American cheese, cheddar, mozzarella and Belgian mustard
Chicken Salad
Chef made chicken salad with dried cranberries and golden raisins. Served with lettuce and on French bread.
Trolley Club
Smoked applewood ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on French bread.
Cali Melt
Sauteed chicken on French bread with pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper slices and mayo.
French Dip
Shaved prime rib 4 oz sauteed on a French bread bun with Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus
Trolley Philly
Shaved prime rib 4 oz sauteed with onions and peppers and topped with provolone cheese. Served on a French bread bun
Tenderloin
A huge half pound, ten-inch pork fritter. Served open faced on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Belgian mustard on the side.
Steak Burger
A half pound beef patty, grilled to your preference, and topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Andrew's Chicken Burger
Fried or grilled chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, spicy mayo, and banana peppers. Served on a brioche bun.
Memphos Burger
8oz patty, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, BBQ sauce, pickles, and breaded onion rings. Served on a brioche bun
Bohemian Mustardy
Two 4 oz patties, grilled in mustard and topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun
PASTA & RICE
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Cajun spiced chicken atop, mixed peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce
Vegetable Fettucine Alfredo
Onions, peppers and broccoli, sauteed with garlic and tossed with fettucine and a creamy alfredo sauce.
Beef Ragu
Ground beef and onions in a rich tomato sauce with cream and beef stock reduction. Tossed with fettucine and topped with parmesan.
Jambalaya
Colossal shrimp, andouille, and chicken sauteed with onion and peppers mixed with rice pilaf and spiced tomato and chorizo sauce
Dinner (OLO)
APPETIZER
Tuna Sashimi App
Served with seaweed salad, wasabi & ginger
Bruschetta
Served on French bread
Shrimp Cocktail
Served with our famous cocktail sauce
Colossal Shrimp
Salt & pepper, teriyaki, cajun or spicy diablo
Scallop Appetizer
Served over achiote sauce and pecans
Walleye Fingers
5 piece
Cajun Crab Cakes App
Two cakes with aioli and sriracha
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with corn chips
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Served with corn chips
Mini Trolley Buccos
Teriyaki sauce and crushed peanuts
Stuffed Caps
SALADS
SANDWICHES
PASTAS
STEAKS
Petite Filet
House vegetable and mashed potatoes
Filet Mignon
House vegetable and mashed potatoes
USDA Choice Top Sirloin
house vegetable and mashed potatoes
Ribeye Steak
House vegetable and mashed potatoes
Bone-in Ribeye
House vegetable and mashed potatoes
Petite Slow Roasted Prime Rib
House vegetable and baked potato
King Slow Roasted Prime Rib
House vegetable and baked potato
TOPPERS
ADDITIONAL SIDE
SEAFOOD
Cajun Crab Cakes
Three Cakes, rice pilaf, vegetable, jalapeno sauce
Scottish Salmon
Rice pilaf and house vegetable
Grilled Shrimp Dinner
Choice of cajun, teriyaki, bbq, or salt and pepper. Rice piilaf and broccoli
Sea Scallops
Served with creamy risotto and asparagus
Tuna Sashimi
Served with eakame seaweed, spicy aiolo, pickled ginger, sriracha and wasabi. Served chilled
Almond Crusted Walleye
French fries and tartar sauce
Trolley's Famous Fish
French fries and tartar sauce
Alaskan King Crab Legs
One pound king crab leg with drawn butter, baked potato and houes vegetable
Jambalaya
Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage. Tossed with rice pilaf in our spicy tomato and chorizo creole sauce
Seafood Feature
Chef inspired seafood entrée. Ask your server for details