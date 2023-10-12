Popular Items

Cobb salad

$13.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese, chopped egg, bacon, turkey, ham, black olives

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Quina mixed with kale, green chick peas and edamame, with baby spinach, chopped mixed peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, chpped egg and avocado. Served with sesame ginger dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

creamy caesar dressing

Lunch (OLO)

APPETIZER

Tuna Sashimi App

$20.00

Served with seaweed salad, wasabi & ginger

Walleye Fingers

$15.00

5 piece

Crab Cake App

$13.00

Jumbo crab cake

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served with corn chips

Mini Trolley Buccos

$17.00

3 4 oz pork hocks, teriyaki sauce, crushed roasted peanuts and green onions

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Five colossal shrimp boiled in our spiced brine, then chilled and served with our famous cocktail sauce

SALADS

Steak Salad

$22.00

Mixed greens, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers & crumbled feta. Tossed in red wine vinegar and topped with 5 oz of sauteed filet beef tips

Cobb salad

$13.50

Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, blue cheese, chopped egg, bacon, turkey, ham, black olives

Buddha Bowl

$13.00

Quina mixed with kale, green chick peas and edamame, with baby spinach, chopped mixed peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, chpped egg and avocado. Served with sesame ginger dressing.

Trolley Salad Bar

$14.99

Caesar Salad

$12.00

creamy caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato

SOUPS

French Onion Soup Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00

THE GRILL

Top Sirloin

$27.00

10 oz cut of beef prepared to your preferred temperature

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Half pound of cand cut chicken breast served plain, cajun, bbq or teriyaki

Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.00

8 oz cut of Prime Rib grilled and served on open face French bread with sauteed onions. Served with Au Jus and horseradish sauce. Available medium and up.

Tournedos

$22.00

Filet beef tips sauteed with onions and peppers and finished with demi glace sauce

SEAFOOD

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Six colossal shrimp, grilled plain, or with a choice of teriyaki, bbq or cajun.

Almond Walleye

$17.00

8 oz filet dipped in Italian breading and almonds

Famous Fish

$14.50

Two filets of pollock dipped in our famous breading

Almond Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Served with lettuce, onion, and pickle on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce

Crawfish Roll

$16.00

Real crawfish tails, cooked in clarified butter. Served on a new england roll with lettuce, and spiced may.

Famous Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Hand breaded pollock with lettuce, onion, and pickle served on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Six colossal shrimp, grilled plain, or with a choice of teriyaki, bbq or cajun.

Almond Walleye

$17.00

8 oz filet dipped in Italian breading and almonds

Famous Fish

$14.50

Two filets of pollock dipped in our famous breading

Almond Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Served with lettuce, onion, and pickle on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce

Crawfish Roll

$16.00

Real crawfish tails, cooked in clarified butter. Served on a new england roll with lettuce, and spiced may.

Famous Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Hand breaded pollock with lettuce, onion, and pickle served on a steamed bun with jalapeno tartar sauce

LUNCH ENTRÉE

Chicken Teriyaki Stir Fry

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf

Steak Teriyaki Stir Fry

$21.00

Steak sauteed with onions, peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, and teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Served with crispy wontons

Steak Lettuce Wraps

$21.00

Served with crispy wontons

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Two Cakes, rice pilaf, vegetable, jalapeno sauce

Calzone

$14.00

Folded pizza filled with mozzarella chese, your choice of sauce and three fillings.

SANDWICHES

Italian Grinder

$15.00

Italian ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, red onion, tomatoes, hot giardiniera, Itlaian dressing and mayo. Served on French bread

Artisanal Grilled Cheese

$13.50

Roasted garlic and red pepepr bread, filled with provolone, American cheese, cheddar, mozzarella and Belgian mustard

Chicken Salad

$13.50

Chef made chicken salad with dried cranberries and golden raisins. Served with lettuce and on French bread.

Trolley Club

$14.50

Smoked applewood ham, turkey, bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on French bread.

Cali Melt

$15.00

Sauteed chicken on French bread with pepper jack cheese, avocado, roasted red pepper slices and mayo.

French Dip

$15.00

Shaved prime rib 4 oz sauteed on a French bread bun with Swiss cheese. Served with Au Jus

Trolley Philly

$15.00

Shaved prime rib 4 oz sauteed with onions and peppers and topped with provolone cheese. Served on a French bread bun

Tenderloin

$13.50

A huge half pound, ten-inch pork fritter. Served open faced on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with Belgian mustard on the side.

Steak Burger

$15.00

A half pound beef patty, grilled to your preference, and topped with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun.

Andrew's Chicken Burger

$15.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast, American cheese, lettuce, spicy mayo, and banana peppers. Served on a brioche bun.

Memphos Burger

$15.00

8oz patty, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, BBQ sauce, pickles, and breaded onion rings. Served on a brioche bun

Bohemian Mustardy

$15.00

Two 4 oz patties, grilled in mustard and topped with grilled onions, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on a brioche bun

PASTA & RICE

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$17.00

Cajun spiced chicken atop, mixed peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a creamy alfredo sauce

Vegetable Fettucine Alfredo

$15.00

Onions, peppers and broccoli, sauteed with garlic and tossed with fettucine and a creamy alfredo sauce.

Beef Ragu

$20.00

Ground beef and onions in a rich tomato sauce with cream and beef stock reduction. Tossed with fettucine and topped with parmesan.

Jambalaya

$24.00

Colossal shrimp, andouille, and chicken sauteed with onion and peppers mixed with rice pilaf and spiced tomato and chorizo sauce

A LA CARTE

ASPARGUS

$7.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

RICE PILAF

$5.00

Dinner (OLO)

APPETIZER

Tuna Sashimi App

$20.00

Served with seaweed salad, wasabi & ginger

Bruschetta

$13.00

Served on French bread

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$17.00

Served with crispy wontons

Steak Lettuce Wraps

$21.00

Served with crispy wontons

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

Served with our famous cocktail sauce

Colossal Shrimp

$20.00

Salt & pepper, teriyaki, cajun or spicy diablo

Scallop Appetizer

$25.00

Served over achiote sauce and pecans

Walleye Fingers

$15.00

5 piece

Cajun Crab Cakes App

$20.00

Two cakes with aioli and sriracha

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Served with corn chips

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served with corn chips

Mini Trolley Buccos

$18.00

Teriyaki sauce and crushed peanuts

Stuffed Caps

$13.00

SOUPS

French Onion Soup Bowl

$9.00

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$9.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.00

SALADS

Trolley Salad Bar

$16.99

Caesar Salad

$12.00

creamy caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$13.00

bacon, blue cheese, egg, tomato

SANDWICHES

Almond Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Jalapeno Sauce

The Steak House Burger

$17.00

Served on Brioche bun

PASTAS

Chicken Fettuccine

$27.00

Seafood Pasta

$49.00

Tossed in lobster sauce with pasta

Seasonal Vegetarian Risotto

$24.00

PORK & CHICKEN

The Trolley Bucco

$39.00

Double Bone-IN Pork Chop

$30.00

Chicken Feature

STEAKS

Petite Filet

$42.00

House vegetable and mashed potatoes

Filet Mignon

$47.95

House vegetable and mashed potatoes

USDA Choice Top Sirloin

$34.95

house vegetable and mashed potatoes

Ribeye Steak

$46.95

House vegetable and mashed potatoes

Bone-in Ribeye

$71.00

House vegetable and mashed potatoes

Petite Slow Roasted Prime Rib

$37.95

House vegetable and baked potato

King Slow Roasted Prime Rib

$45.95

House vegetable and baked potato

TOPPERS

Sauteed Onions

$4.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.00

Lobster Tail

Shrimp Skewer

$12.00

Oscar Sauce

$15.00

Blue Cheese Glaze

$4.00

Parmesan Crusted

$4.00

2 Scallops

$18.00

Crab Cake

$13.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$2.00

SUBSTITUTES

Asparagus

$3.00

Brussels

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Risotto

$5.00

ADDITIONAL SIDE

Asparagus

$7.00

Brussels

$9.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Risotto

$9.00

Lyonnaise Potatoes

$8.00

SEAFOOD

Cajun Crab Cakes

$38.00

Three Cakes, rice pilaf, vegetable, jalapeno sauce

Scottish Salmon

$33.00

Rice pilaf and house vegetable

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$33.00

Choice of cajun, teriyaki, bbq, or salt and pepper. Rice piilaf and broccoli

Sea Scallops

$49.00

Served with creamy risotto and asparagus

Tuna Sashimi

$36.00

Served with eakame seaweed, spicy aiolo, pickled ginger, sriracha and wasabi. Served chilled

Almond Crusted Walleye

$32.00

French fries and tartar sauce

Trolley's Famous Fish

$27.00

French fries and tartar sauce

Alaskan King Crab Legs

One pound king crab leg with drawn butter, baked potato and houes vegetable

Jambalaya

$32.00

Shrimp, chicken and andouille sausage. Tossed with rice pilaf in our spicy tomato and chorizo creole sauce

Seafood Feature

Chef inspired seafood entrée. Ask your server for details

App Features

Appetizers

Potato Skins

$12.00

Honey Shrimp

$16.00

Garlic Cheese Bread

$12.00

Fried Avocado

$14.00

Cheese Curds

$14.00