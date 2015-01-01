JP's Trolley Stop JP's Trolley Stop
FOOD
Appetizers
- 12 Wings$16.00
- 6 Wings$9.00
Crispy, dry-brined perfection with our secret house rub
- Cheese Board$15.00
Savor a dynamic selection of imported meats and cheeses on our rotating board, a symphony of global flavors for the ultimate indulgence
- Chicken Nachos$13.00
Perfectly layered with tender chicken, salsa verde, cheese sauce, and fresh pico de gallo
- Chips & Salsa$6.00
Poblano chili-infused tomatillo salsa paired with crisp, golden chips
- French Fry Platter$6.50
- Mac Bites$10.00
- Mussels$11.00
mussels stewed with fennel, yellow zucchini, celery, grape tomatoes, shallots, and garlic, perfectly steamed
- Parmesan Pretzel Nuggs$10.00
- Shrimp Cocktail (5)$12.00
cocktail shrimp served with an assortment of house pickle
- Sweet Potato Fry Platter$9.00
Handhelds
- Burger Bacon Cheddar$13.00
- Burger Double Decker Trolley$15.00
Two layers of perfectly smashed patties, each adorned with crispy bacon, melted cheddar, and a hint of secret sauce served with a side of fries
- Burger Goat Cheese$12.00
Juicy steak patty topped with creamy goat cheese, pickled onions, fresh lettuce, and ripe tomato served with a side of fries
- Burger Mushroom Swiss$12.00
Savory steak blend patty, smashed to perfection, topped with roasted mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese and served with a side of fries
- Burger Original Trolley$11.00
Juicy steak patty smashed to perfection served with a side of fries
- Chicken Fried Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken, zesty jalapeño cream cheese, tangy mustard slaw, and pickle chips on a brioche bun and served with a side of fries
- Chicken Grilled Sandwich$12.00
Juicy grilled chicken, roasted pepper aioli, arugula, and tomato on a soft brioche bun served with a side of fries
- Italian Sausage Sandwich$12.00
A hearty sandwich featuring Italian sausage, rich tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella on rustic ciabatta served with a side of fries
- Reuben$13.00
A healthy portion of corned beef, savory sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island dressing on rye served with a side of fries
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
Soup & Salad
- Arugula Salad$6.00+
- Caesar Salad$6.00+
Chopped romaine, house Caesar dressing, grated parmesan and house croutons topped with grilled chicken breast.
- House Salad$5.00+
A delightful mix of spring greens, onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and croutons, generously dressed your choice house dressing
- Cup Of Soup$4.50
- Bowl of Soup$6.50
- Soup Flight$12.00
- Soup & Side Salad$9.00+
- EXTRA BREAD (2 pieces)$2.00
Entrees
- Pork Chop$20.00
Savory pork chop, glazed in chili garlic honey, paired with grilled asparagus and creamy mashed potatoes
- NY Strip$24.00
Char-grilled, topped with Parmesan garlic herb butter, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables
- Chicken Dinner$15.00
Grilled chicken breast served with creamy mashed potatoes and delightful creamed corn
Sides
Kids
DRINKS
Beer EXCHANGE
- X Alaskan Amber$6.00
- X Atwater VJP$6.50
- X Big Wave$6.00
- X Blue Moon$6.00
- X Bud Light$4.50
- X Busch LT$4.00
- X Cheboygan Blood Orange$6.00
- X Coor's LT$4.50
- X Dirty Blonde$6.00
- X Founders Hazy ALL DAY IPA$7.00
- X Founders Mortal Bloom$7.00
- X Founders Rubaeus$7.00
- X Guinness$7.00
- X Leiny Juicy Peach$5.50
- X Michelob Ultra$5.00
- X Miller LT$4.50
- X Modelo$5.00
- X Molson Canadian$5.50
- X Norm's Rag Ass$6.00
- X SA Angry Orchard$6.00
- X SA Cherry Wheat$5.50
- X SA Cold Snap$5.50
- X Sierra Rose$7.00
- X Smithwick's Irish Red$6.00
- X Stella$7.00
- X Two Hearted$6.50
- X Voodoo Ranger Juicy$6.00
- X Wheezin Juice GA$6.00
- X Zombie Dust$7.00
Bottled Beverages
- BTL Bud Light$2.25
- BTL Budweiser$2.25
- BTL Busch Light$2.00
- BTL Coors Light$2.25
- BTL Corona Extra$2.75
- BTL Corona Premier$2.75
- BTL Heineken$2.75
- BTL Heineken 0.0$2.75
- BTL Lab Blue Light$2.25
- BTL Labatt Blue$2.25
- BTL Michelob Ultra$2.50
- BTL Mike's Hard Lemonade$3.00
- BTL Miller 64$2.00
- BTL Miller GD$2.00
- BTL Miller Light$2.25
- BTL Pabst Blue Ribbon$2.00
- BTL Twisted Tea$3.00
- BTL Bud LT Next$2.50
- BTL Rolling Rock$2.00
- BLT Coor's Banquet$2.25
- BTL Dos Equis$2.75
Buckets
Draft Beer
- Alaskan Amber$4.00
- All Day Hazy IPA$4.50
- Big Wave$3.50
- Blue Moon$4.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Busch Light$2.75
- Cheboygan Orange$4.00
- SA Cold Snap$4.00
- SA Angry Orchard$4.00
- SA Cherry Wheat$4.00
- Stella$4.50
- Two Hearted$4.50
- Voodoo Ranger$4.50
- Wheezin' The Juice$4.00
- Coors Light$3.00
- Dirty Blonde$4.00
- Guinness$5.00
- Triple Jam$4.50
Liquor
- DBL Basil Hayden$14.00
- DBL Bulleit$7.00
- DBL Jim Beam$11.00
- DBL Knob Creek$16.00
- DBL Makers Mark$14.00
- DBL Old Forester$16.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$16.00
- Basil Hayden$7.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Knob Creek$8.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Old Forester$8.00
- Woodford Reserve$8.00
- DBL Bombay Sapphire$14.00
- DBL Hendricks$14.00
- DBL Tanqueray$12.00
- DBL Well Gin$9.50
- Bombay Sapphire$7.00
- Hendricks$7.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Well Gin$4.75
- DBL Bacardi$10.00
- DBL Bacardi Limon$10.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$11.00
- DBL Malibu$10.00
- DBL Papa Pilar Dark$18.00
- DBL Well Rum$9.50
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.50
- Malibu$5.00
- Papa Pilar Dark$9.00
- Well Rum$4.75
- DBL Dewars$15.00
- DBL J&B$10.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$18.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$16.00
- Dewars$7.50
- J&B$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$9.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$8.00
- DB Jose Cuervo Gold$11.00
- DBL 1800 Coconut$14.00
- DBL 1800 Silver$14.00
- DBL Altos Olmeca$14.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Rposado$18.00
- DBL Patron$18.00
- DBL Well Tequilla$9.50
- 1800 Silver$7.00
- 1800 Coconut$7.00
- Altos Olmeca$7.00
- Casamigos$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Don Julio Reposado$9.00
- Jose Cuervo Gold$5.50
- Patron$9.00
- Well Tequila$4.75
- DBL 3 Olives Berry$11.00
- DBL 3 Olives Cherry$11.00
- DBL 3 Olives Grape$11.00
- DBL Absolut$11.00
- DBL Absolut Citron$11.00
- DBL Absolut Vanilla$11.00
- DBL Belvedere$15.00
- DBL FKNG$13.00
- DBL Grey Goose$15.00
- DBL Kettle One$14.00
- DBL Pearl Cucumber$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Blueberry$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Caramel$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Orange$10.00
- DBL Smirnoff Strawberry$10.00
- DBL Stoli Razberi$12.00
- DBL Titos$11.00
- DBL Well Vodka$9.50
- 3 Olives Berry$5.50
- 3 Olives Cherry$5.50
- 3 Olives Grape$5.50
- Absolut$5.50
- Absolut Citron$5.50
- Absolut Vanilla$5.50
- Belvedere$7.50
- FKNG Vodka$6.50
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Kettle One$7.00
- Pearl Cucumber$5.00
- Smirnoff Blueberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$5.00
- Smirnoff Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff Strawberry$5.00
- Stoli Razberi$6.00
- Titos$5.50
- Well Vodka$4.75
- DBL Canadian Club$10.00
- DBL Crown$13.00
- DBL Crown Apple$13.00
- DBL Crown Peach$13.00
- DBL Fireball$12.00
- DBL Jack Daniels$11.00
- DBL Tennessee Fire$11.00
- DBL Tennessee Honey$11.00
- DBL Jameson$12.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$12.00
- DBL Red Stag$10.00
- DBL Seagrams$10.00
- DBL Skrewball PB$12.00
- DBL Southern Comfort$11.00
- DBL Well$4.75
- Canadian Club$5.00
- Crown$6.50
- Crown Apple$6.50
- Crown Peach$6.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Jack Daniels$5.50
- Jack Fire$5.50
- Jameson$6.00
- Jameson Orange$6.00
- Red Stag$5.00
- Seagrams 7$5.00
- Skrewball PB$6.00
- Southern Comfort$5.50
- Tennessee Fire$5.50
- Tennessee Honey$5.50
- Well Whiskey$4.75
Seltzers
- Carbliss Black Cherry$5.00
- Carbliss Black Raspberry$5.00
- Carbliss Margarita$5.00
- Carbliss Pineapple$5.00
- High Noon Black Cherry$5.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$5.00
- High Noon Lime$5.00
- High Noon Peach$5.00
- High Noon Watermelon$5.00
- Long Drink Black$5.00
- Long Drink Cranberry$5.00
- Long Drink No Sugar$5.00
- Long Drink Original$5.00
- Long Drink Peach$5.00
- Nutrl Orange$4.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$4.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$4.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$4.00
- White Claw Lime$4.00
- White Claw Mango$4.00
Shots
- Applesauce Shot$6.00
- Bomb Pop Shot$7.00
- Breakfast Shot$9.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot$7.00
- German Chocolate Cake Shot$7.00
- Jelly Donut Shot$7.00
- Liquid Marijuana Shot$7.00
- Mexican Candy Shot$6.00
- Mind Eraser Shot$9.00
- Mini Beer Shot$7.00
- Nerds Rope Shot$6.00
- Oatmeal Cookie Shot$7.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot$7.00
- Pink Starburst Shot$6.00
- Pixie Stick Shot$6.00
- Red Tea Shot$7.00
- Tea - Green$5.00
- Tea - Orange$5.00
- Tea - Red$5.00
- White Gummy Bear Shot$6.00
- Bomb Shots$7.00
- Lemon Drop$6.00
- Johnny Vegas$6.50
- Washington Apple$6.50
- Irish Car Bomb$9.00
Specialty Drinks
Wine
- Lindemans Moscato$7.00
- Grand Traverse Riesling$8.00
- House Pinot Grigio$7.00
- White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- House Chardonnay$7.00
- Elouan Chardonnay$7.00
- Chloe Pinot Noir$8.00
- House Merlot$7.00
- 19 Crimes Red Blend$8.00
- House Cabernet$7.00
- Treana Cabernet$10.00
- BTL Lindemans Moscato$22.00
- BTL Grand Traverse Riesling$28.00
- BTL White Haven Sauvignon Blanc$35.00
- BTL Elouan Chardonnay$28.00
- BTL Chloe Pinot Noir$28.00
- BTL 19 Crimes Red Blend$28.00
- BTL Treana Cabernet$35.00