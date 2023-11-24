Coming Soon!
2x points now for loyalty members
Trolley Barn - CE Management
Takkii Ramen
Appetizers
- Edamame$6.95
(V) (GF)- Charred, black garlic, smoked salt
- Fried Oyster$8.95
- Gyoza$7.95
Fried pork gyoza, soy dipping sauce
- Karaage Chicken$7.95
Japanese style fried chicken, spicy chili sauce
- Noodle Wrapped Shrimp$7.95
Fried shrimp wrapped with noodles, spicy mayo, okonomi sauce
- Takoyaki$7.95
Octopus, spicy mayo, shaved bonito, wasabi
- Teriyaki Chicken Drumsticks$6.95
- Vegetable Spring Rolls$7.95
- Fried Chicken Tartar$7.95
- Shrimp Tempura$7.95
- Chashu Bun$7.95
Noodles
- Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen$14.95
- Fried Chicken Ramen$14.95
- Miso Ramen$14.95
- Noodles$4.00
- Noodles with Broth$10.95
- Pork Tonkatsu Ramen$15.95
- Seafood Udon$17.95
- Spicy Miso Ramen$14.95
- Sukiyaki Beef Udon$14.95
- Takkii Beef Ramen$14.95
- Teriyaki Chicken Ramen$14.95
- Vegetable Ramen$13.95
- Turkey Ramen$14.95
- Duck Ramen$15.95
Rice Bowls
- Chashu Rice Bowl$14.95
- Karaage Chicken Bowl$12.95
- Shrimp Tempura Curry Bowl$12.95
- Sukiyaki Beef Bowl$13.95
- Pork Tonkatsu Curry Bowl$15.95
- Grilled Tuna Rice Bowl$17.95
- Mini Beef Rice Bowl$7.50
- Mini Karaage Chicken Rice Bowl$7.50
- Mini Shrimp Tempura Rice Bowl$7.50
- Mini Chashu Pork Rice Bowl$7.50
- Plain Rice$3.00
- Rice with Curry$5.50
Specials
Drinks
- Pineapple Green Tea$4.95
- Strawberry Green Tea$4.95Out of stock
Introducing our refreshing Strawberry Green Tea, a seamless blend combining the tender, herbaceous flavors of quality green tea leaves with the sweet and tart essence of ripe strawberries. This drink offers a balanced harmony of flavors, promising a rejuvenating beverage experience that’s perfect for any time of the day.
- Mango Green Tea$4.95
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$4.95
- Litchi Green Tea$4.95
- Blueberry Green Tea$4.95
- Jasmine Green Tea - hot$2.50
- Jasmine Green Tea - cold$2.50
- Diet Coke$1.95
- Coke$1.95
- Ramune - Original$3.95
- Ramune - Strawberry$3.95
- Ramune - Orange$3.95
- Ramune - Lychee$3.95
- Water$1.95
The Coffee Shop
Coffee
- Espresso$2.50+
A strong, concentrated coffee served in small amounts.
- Americano$4.25+
Espresso diluted with hot water, similar in strength to drip coffee but with a different flavor.
- Latte$4.25+
Espresso mixed with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
- Cappuccino$4.25+
Espresso mixed with steamed milk and foam with the option of a sprinkle of cocoa powder or cinnamon.
- Flat White$4.25+
Espresso with steamed milk, like a latte but with a thinner layer of foam.
- Coffee (Drip)$3.00+
- Cold Brew$3.75+