ONLINE ORDERING MENU

CHOOSE YOUR MEAL

MINI PLATE

$10.75

1 Entree, 2 Sides *Comes with a Side of Sauce

REGULAR PLATE

$13.75

2 Entrees, 3 Sides *Comes with a Side of Sauce

LARGE PLATE

$16.75

3 Entrees, 3 Sides *Comes with a Side of Sauce

THE LOCO

Angus Beef Patty on a bed of White Rice, Over-Easy Egg on Top, Smothered in our Famous Gravy. *Mini comes with 1 patty, Regular comes with 2 patties, and Large comes with 3 patties

The Loco (Mini)

$10.25

1 Angus Beef Patty, with 1 Over-Easy Egg, and Homestyle Brown Gravy.

The Loco (Regular)

$13.25

2 Angus Beef Patties, with 1 Over-Easy Egg, and Homestyle Brown Gravy.

The Loco (Large)

$16.25

3 Angus Beef Patties, with 2 Over-Easy Eggs, and Homestyle Brown Gravy.

DRINK

Can of soda

Small Fountain Drink

$2.60

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.80

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

SIDE ORDER

Macaroni Salad (1 Scoop)

Macaroni Salad (1 Scoop)

$2.49

Hawaii Style "Mac" Salad is a staple on any lunch plate. Macaroni, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Creamy Garlic Aioli, Celery, Sweet Onion, Sea Salt, fine Black Pepper

White Rice (1 Scoop)

White Rice (1 Scoop)

$2.00

Medium Grain Steamed White Rice

Sautéed Greens

Sautéed Greens

$2.49

Broccoli, Rainbow Kale, Shredded Cabbage, Tossed in a Light Garlic Sauce

Musubi (Spam)

Musubi (Spam)

$3.49

Fried Slice of SPAM, Steamed White Rice, Wrapped in a Ribbon of Toasted Seaweed with a Drizzle of House-Made Teriyaki Sauce

Fried Egg

$1.49
Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$6.25

Crispy Golden Chunks of Premium Chicken, Fired to Perfection and Served with our House-Made Garlic Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$6.25

Famous Teriyaki-Marinated Chicken Thighs, Char-Grilled to Perfection

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$6.25

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Pork Loin Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown. This one is a Crowd Favorite ! Served with our House-Made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$6.25

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Chicken Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown and Served with our House-Made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

$6.25

Slow Roasted and Smoked Pork Shoulder is Shredded and Sautéed with Cabbage

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Extra Katsu Sauce

$0.75

Extra Gravy Sauce

$0.75

CATERING MENU

SMALL PAN (SERVES 6 - 10)

White Rice

White Rice

$18.95

Medium Grain Rice, Steamed to Perfection

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$29.95

Hawaii Style "Mac" Salad is a staple on any lunch plate. Macaroni, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Creamy Garlic Aioli, Celery, Sweet Onion, Sea Salt, fine Black Pepper

Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$25.95

Broccoli, Rainbow Kale, Shredded Cabbage, Tossed in a Light Garlic Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$48.95

Famous Teriyaki-Marinated Chicken Thighs, Char-Grilled to Perfection. This is not your typical "chain restaurant teriyaki"

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$48.95

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Chicken Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown and Served with our House-made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$48.95

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Pork Loin Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown. *This one is a Crowd Favorite ! Served with our House-made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$48.95

Crispy Golden Chunks of Premium Chicken, Fried to Perfection and Served with our House-made Garlic Sauce. *This dish is excellent for children as the sauce is separate

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

$59.95

Our Smoked and Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder is Chopped and Sautéed with Cabbage. It's an elevated version of "Kalua Pork"

LARGE PAN (SERVES 12 - 20)

White Rice

White Rice

$33.95

Medium Grain Steamed Rice

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$49.95

Hawaii Style "Mac" Salad is a staple on any lunch plate. Macaroni, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Creamy Garlic Aioli, Celery, Sweet Onion, Sea Salt, fine Black Pepper

Steamed Veggies

Steamed Veggies

$45.95

Broccoli, Rainbow Kale, Shredded Cabbage, Tossed in a Light Garlic Sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$89.95

Famous Teriyaki-Marinated Chicken Thighs, Char-Grilled to Perfection. This is not your typical "chain restaurant teriyaki"

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$89.95

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Chicken Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown and Served with our House-made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$89.95

Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Pork Loin Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown. *This one is a Crowd Favorite ! Served with our House-made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce

Garlic Chicken

Garlic Chicken

$89.95

Crispy Golden Chunks of Premium Chicken, Fried to Perfection and Served with our House-made Garlic Sauce. *This dish is excellent for children as the sauce is separate

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

Pulled Pork & Cabbage

$110.95

Our Smoked and Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder is Chopped and Sautéed with Cabbage. It's an elevated version of "Kalua Pork"