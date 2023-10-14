Tropic Lightning Store #0001
THE LOCO
SIDE ORDER
Macaroni Salad (1 Scoop)
Hawaii Style "Mac" Salad is a staple on any lunch plate. Macaroni, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Creamy Garlic Aioli, Celery, Sweet Onion, Sea Salt, fine Black Pepper
White Rice (1 Scoop)
Medium Grain Steamed White Rice
Sautéed Greens
Broccoli, Rainbow Kale, Shredded Cabbage, Tossed in a Light Garlic Sauce
Musubi (Spam)
Fried Slice of SPAM, Steamed White Rice, Wrapped in a Ribbon of Toasted Seaweed with a Drizzle of House-Made Teriyaki Sauce
Fried Egg
Garlic Chicken
Crispy Golden Chunks of Premium Chicken, Fired to Perfection and Served with our House-Made Garlic Sauce
Teriyaki Chicken
Famous Teriyaki-Marinated Chicken Thighs, Char-Grilled to Perfection
Pork Katsu
Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Pork Loin Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown. This one is a Crowd Favorite ! Served with our House-Made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce
Chicken Katsu
Panko (Bread Crumb) Crusted, Tenderized Chicken Fillet, Fried Golden-Brown and Served with our House-Made Sweet/Tangy Katsu Sauce
Pulled Pork & Cabbage
Slow Roasted and Smoked Pork Shoulder is Shredded and Sautéed with Cabbage
Extra Garlic Sauce
Extra Teriyaki Sauce
Extra Katsu Sauce
Extra Gravy Sauce
CATERING MENU
SMALL PAN (SERVES 6 - 10)
LARGE PAN (SERVES 12 - 20)
