Tropical Food To Go 912 Somerville St
APPETIZERS
Empanadas
Alcapurrias
Yuca
Sorullitos de maiz
Relleno de papa
Side of fries
Onion rings
Mozzarella sticks (6)
SANDWICHES
Sandwiches
Pernil Sandwhich
Roasted pork, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on a 12" sub roll.
Sandwich Completo
Salchichas, eggs, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on a 12" sub roll.
Ham & Chicken Club Sandwich W/ Fries
Ham, chicken, cheese, lettuce, Tomatoes, mayo, ketchup & mustard on toasted sandwich bread with French fries.
Sandwich Tripleta
Roasted pork (Pernil), Ham, Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard on a 12" sub roll.
Sandwich Ham & Cheese
Ham & cheese on sub roll toasted.
Sandwich Egg, Ham & Cheese
Egg, Ham & Cheese melt of a sub roll. May substitute to sliced bread.
Steak & Cheese
Steak Bomb
Steak & American Cheese with grilled peppers, onions & Mushrooms
Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich w/ Fries
Ham & cheese, lettuce, Tomatoes & mayo on toasted sandwich bread with French fries on side.
Chimi's
PIZZA
Specialty Pizza
Pepperoni Pizza
Not just pepperoni but XTRA Pepperoni on our specialty pizza.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce topped with cheese, chicken & red onions
Chorizo Pizza
Cheese Pizza topped Chorizo
Veggie Pizza
Red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Ham & pineapples
Supreme pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers.
More then pizza
CHEESE PIZZA
Slice of pizza
Make your own Pizza
YAROA
Yaroa plantain
Yaroa French fries
Yaroa mixta
MOFONGO
Mofongos
Mofo Chicken
fried green plantains mashed with garlic and shredded chicken, served with a buttery-garlic sauce.
Mofo Chicharon (fried pork rinds)
fried green plantains mashed with garlic and chicharrones (deep-fried pork skin), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.
Mofo Pernil
fried green plantains mashed with garlic and pernil (roasted pork), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.
Mofo Shrimp
Fried green plantains mashed with buttery garlic served with shrimp and a side salad.