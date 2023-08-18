APPETIZERS

Empanadas

Emp Beef/Res

$2.25

Emp Chicken/Pollo

$2.25

Emp Ham & Cheese

$2.25

Emp Pizza

$2.25

Emp Pepperoni

$2.25

Emp Crab meat/Cangreio

$3.00

Emp Cheese

$2.00

Emp Guava & cheese

$1.99

Alcapurrias

Guineo/Green Banana - Beef/Res

$2.50

Yuca - Beef/Res

$2.50

Mamposturia

$3.00Out of stock

Crab meat/Cangreio

$3.00

Yuca

Yuca Sancochada small

$4.25

Yuca Sancochada Large

$6.00
Bollito de yuca w/ beef (1)

$2.50
Bollito de yuca w/ cheese (1)

$2.50

Sorullitos de maiz

$2.50

Relleno de papa

beef

$2.50

Maduros

6 Maduors

$3.00

8 Maduros

$4.50

10 Maduros

$5.75

Tostones

6 tostones

$3.00

8 tostones

$4.50

10 tostones

$5.50

Side of fries

Small

$3.25

Bucket

$6.00

Onion rings

Small

$3.50

large

$6.25

Mozzarella sticks (6)

Mozzarella w/ marinara

$5.99

SANDWICHES

Sandwiches

Pernil Sandwhich

$10.00

Roasted pork, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles on a 12" sub roll.

Sandwich Completo

$9.00

Salchichas, eggs, cheese, lettuce & tomatoes on a 12" sub roll.

Ham & Chicken Club Sandwich W/ Fries

$9.50

Ham, chicken, cheese, lettuce, Tomatoes, mayo, ketchup & mustard on toasted sandwich bread with French fries.

Sandwich Tripleta

$12.00

Roasted pork (Pernil), Ham, Pastrami, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo, ketchup, mustard on a 12" sub roll.

Sandwich Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Ham & cheese on sub roll toasted.

Sandwich Egg, Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Egg, Ham & Cheese melt of a sub roll. May substitute to sliced bread.

Steak & Cheese

$12.99

Steak Bomb

$13.99

Steak & American Cheese with grilled peppers, onions & Mushrooms

Ham & Cheese Club Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.00

Ham & cheese, lettuce, Tomatoes & mayo on toasted sandwich bread with French fries on side.

Chimi's

Chimi Burger/Res

$11.00

Chimi Chicken/Pollo

$12.00

Chimi Pork/Pernil

$12.00
Tripleta Chimi (All 3 Meats)

$15.00

PIZZA

Specialty Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.75

Not just pepperoni but XTRA Pepperoni on our specialty pizza.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.50

BBQ sauce topped with cheese, chicken & red onions

Chorizo Pizza

$17.50

Cheese Pizza topped Chorizo

Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Red onions, green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes and black olives

Hawaiian Pizza

$18.25

Ham & pineapples

Supreme pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, Sausage, red onions, mushrooms, black olives and green peppers.

More then pizza

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$8.99
Guava & Cheese Bread Sticks

$9.99

CHEESE PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Slice of pizza

Cheese

$2.50

Pepperoni

$2.75

Make your own Pizza

1 topping pizza

$14.99

2 topping pizza

$15.75

3 topping pizza

$16.00

YAROA

Yaroa plantain

Yaroa Beef/Res with Plantain

$13.00

Yaroa Chicken/Pollo with Plantain

$14.00

Yaroa Pork/Pernil with Plantain

$14.00

Yaroa Tripleta Yaroa (All 3 Meats) with Plantain

$16.00

Yaroa French fries

Yaroa Beef/Res with Fries

$13.00

Yaroa Chicken/Pollo with Fries

$14.00

Yaroa Pork/Pernil with Fries

$14.00

Yaroa Tripleta Yaroa with Fries

$16.00

Yaroa mixta

Yaroa mixta beef

$13.00

Yaroa mixta chicken

$14.00

Yaroa mixta pernil

$14.00

Yaroa mixta tripleta

$16.00

MOFONGO

Mofongos

Mofo Chicken

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and shredded chicken, served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

Mofo Chicharon (fried pork rinds)

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and chicharrones (deep-fried pork skin), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

Mofo Pernil

$12.00

fried green plantains mashed with garlic and pernil (roasted pork), served with a buttery-garlic sauce.

Mofo Shrimp

$14.00

Fried green plantains mashed with buttery garlic served with shrimp and a side salad.

Mofongo Octopus

$15.00

Mofongo Shrimp & Octopus

$16.75

Trifongo (Green Plantains, Yuca & Ripe Plantains)

Trifongo

Chicken

$14.00

Roasted Pork (Pernil)

$14.25

Chicharon

$15.00

Shrimp

$15.25

Octopus

$15.75

JUICES

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit/Parcha

$5.50

Lime/Limon

$5.50

Tamerine/Tamarindo

$5.50

Tropical Cherry/Cereza

$5.50

Morir Soñando

$5.50

Orange/Naranga

$5.50

FRAPPES

Piña Colada

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Nutella

$7.00

Passion fruit

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

KitKat

$7.00

Coco Nutella

$7.00
Ferrero Rocher

$7.00
Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00
Reese's

$7.00

Dessert

Flan

$3.50

Tembleque

$3.00

Guava Crème minis

4 Mini empanadas stuffed with a guava & cream cheese paste topped with powdered sugar

Guava crème Minis

$4.99Out of stock

Side Sauce

Sauces

House Marinara

$0.75

Chimi Sauce

$0.75

MayoKetchup

$0.75

Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Garlic Butter

$0.75