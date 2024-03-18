Tropics Island Grill
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$7.99+
Choice of Jerk or Fried (BBQ, HOT, Tropics Sweet and Hot) Mild or Spicy.
- Yaad salad$5.99
A garden-fresh salad with seasonal greens, tomato and carrots. (Add Protein Jerk Chicken or salmon $4.99)
- Tropics Calamari$10.99
Crispy fried with peppers and dipping sauce
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
3pc Tenders & Fries. Hand breaded with choice of sauce
- Tropics Conch Fritters$10.99
Deep fried, seasoned and served with sweet and tangy cocktail sauce.
- Plantain$2.99
Fried ripe plantain
- Soup$7.99+
Soup of the day: Chicken, Vegetable or goat head.
Main Dishes
- Jerk Chicken$13.99+
Grilled Jerk Chicken Served with Rice and Peas or White rice and Steamed Cabbage or Vegetables ( Add Mac N cheese $4.99)
- Curry Chicken$11.99+
Jamaican Curry well seasoned with vegetables and Carrots. Served with Rice and Peas or White rice and Steam Cabbage or Vegetable ( Add Mac N cheese $4.99
- Tropics Fry Chicken$12.99+
Tradition Island Fried Chicken with a hint of spicy sweet sauce
- Fry Barbeque Chicken$12.99+
Traditional Island Fried Chicken with sweet spicy barbeque
- Brown Stew Chicken$10.99+
Served with Rice and peas or White rice wit cabbage or vegetable (Add Mac N Cheese $4.99)
- Oxtail$16.99+
Braised Oxtail well seasoned stewed down with butter beans and carrots and served with rice and peas and cabbage (Add Mac N Cheese $4.99)
- Curry Goat$13.99+
Jamaican curried Goat with carrots, cubed potatoes, and spices. served with rice and peas or white rice with Cabbage or vegetables. (Mac-N- Cheese $4.99)
- Pepper Steak$24.99
With peppers, onions, carrots and sauce, served with white rice and peas and cabbage or vegetables.
- Grilled Steak$24.99
Grilled the way you like it with Jerk seasoning and spices served with white rice or rice and peas and cabbage or vegetables.
- *Pic2 Combo$21.99
Pick two meats ( *not including Steak or fish)
- Rasta Pasta$13.99+
made with Penne noodles, crunchy peppers and other spices and vegetables in a creamy sauce. (Add Jerk Chicken, shrimp or salmon extra charge)
Seafood
- Escovitch Red Snapper$23.99
Topped with traditional Escovitch sauce with all the toppings. served with choice of rice and peas or white rice and cabbage or vegetables.
- Steam Red Snapper$24.99
Topped with traditional Escovitch sauce with all the toppings. served with choice of rice and peas or white rice and cabbage or vegetables.
- Brown Stew Red Snapper$23.99
Stewed down in tomato sauce, peppers, onions and carrots. served with white rice or rice and peas with cabbage or vegetables.
- Roast Red Snapper$24.99
Lightly roasted in foil on the grill with carrots, okra and peppers.
- Grilled Snapper$23.99
Char grilled with pepper, carrots and onions. served with rice and peas and cabbage.
- Coconut Curry Salmon$21.99
Jamaican Curry in a coconut sauce with carrots, peppers, onions and spices. served with white rice or rice and peas and cabbage or vegetable.
- Grilled Salmon$21.99
Char grilled and coated with honey butter sauce topped with green onions and spices. served with rice and peas or mashed potato or vegetables.
- Whiting$14.99+
Lightly breaded and deep fried. served with fries or rice and peas and cabbage or white rice.
- *All Fish can be done with Run-down$24.99
*All Fish can be done with Run-down
- Coconut Curry Shrimp$19.99
Jumbo Shrimp Rundown in coconut curry sauce, pepper green onions, onions, and carrots. served with rice and peas or white rice and cabbage or vegetables.
- Grilled Shrimp$21.99
Jumbo Shrimp Char Grilled on open flame, topped with peppers onions and carrots. served with rice and peas or white rice and cabbage or vegetables.
- Lobster Tail$24.99
Grilled Lobster Tail done over open flame with jerk garlic butter sauce and Jamaican herbs and spices. Also available as coconut curried. served with white rice or rice and peas and cabbage or vegetables.
- Seafood platter$49.99+
Grilled Shrimp, breaded calamari, fried whiting fish, one main lobster tail (Red Snapper $5.99 extra) served with rice and peas and Yaad salad.
Quick Bites
- Jamaican Patty$3.75
Tradition Jamaican meat Pie in a with flaky crust meat. avail in beef or chicken.
- Jerk Wrap$10.99+
Choice of Chicken, Shrimp or Salmon. with Lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, and spices.
- Jerk Turkey Burger$11.99
Grilled over open flame and seasoned with jerk seasoning and other spices with onions, Lettuce, and tomato.
- Jerk Chicken Burger$11.99
Jerk chicken breast well seasoned and topped with lettuce, tomato and onions.
- Coco bread$3.25
Traditional Jamaican coco bread nice and buttery inside soft on the outside. goes well with Jamaican patty.
Kids Menu
- Fish and Chips$12.99
Hand Breaded fried fish sticks served with fries.
- Chicken tenders$11.99
- Chicken Burger$11.99
Grilled Chicken Breast sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and onions served with fries.
- Kids Lunch/Dinner$7.99
Brown Stew Chicken, Tropics Fried Chicken, Curry Chicken, or Barbeque Fried Chicken. served with rice and peas and cabbage.
Dessert
- Carrot Cake$4.99
Traditional Jamaican carrot cake combined with spices.
- Fruit Cake$4.99
Traditional Fruit from the Caribbean
- Banana$2.99
Banana, flour, sugar, and spices.
- Plantain Tart$3.29
Traditional Caribbean sweet pastry with plantain or other fruits and sweet crusted taste. Flavors may vary.
- *Surprise Dessert$4.99
Surprise desserts may be available *Market Price.
Beverage
Fresh Natural Fruit Drinks
Beverages
