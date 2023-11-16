Trufa Restaurant 3431 Broadway
Starters
Salads
Signature Sandwiches
Pastas
Entrees
Burgers
Side Orders
Dessert
Hot Drinks
Cold Drinks
Specials
Lunch Specials
- Avocado Toast with Grilled Shrimp$16.00
- Egg White with Spinach and Goat Cheese Omelette$15.00
- Grilled Skirt Steak$33.00
- Waffle and Breaded Half Chicken$16.00
- Homemade Beef Lasagna$21.00
- Lamb Burger$18.00
- Skirt Steak Wrap$17.00
- Tuna Salad$15.00
- Turkey Burger$14.00
- Turkey Special$18.00
- Sauteed Mussels$15.00
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$18.00
- Comida Del Vecino$10.00
- Lamb Chops$33.00
- Pan Seared Pork Chop$21.00
Dinner Specials
Brunch
- Buttermilk Pancakes$15.00
- Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
- Mushroom Frittata$15.00
- Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$19.00
- Spinach and Three Cheese Omelette$17.00
- Steak / Salmon and eggs$22.00
- Trufa French Toast$18.00
- Two Eggs Any Style$12.00
- Vegan Scrambled Tofu$14.00
- Vegetarian Burrito$16.00
- Western Breakfast Burrito$16.00
- Shrimp Scampi$25.00
- Tilapia Champagne$20.00
- Chicken Milanese$20.00
- Steak Quesadilla$18.00
- Vegetable Quesadilla$14.00
- Salmon Quesadilla$17.00
Neighborhood Family Specials
- Angel Hair Primavera Family Special$33.00
- Chicken Marsala Family Special$45.00
- Fusilli in Pesto Sauce Family Special$38.00
- Gnocci with Wild Mushroom & Beef Ragu Family Special$40.00
- Linguini Puttanesca Family Special$30.00
- Penne alla Vodka Family Special$38.00
- Rigatoni alla Boscaiola Family Special$38.00
- Spaghetti and Meatballs Family Special$45.00
Alcohol
Wine (Alcohol)
- Wycliff Prosecco$10.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Estancia Vineyard Chardonnay$10.00
- Kris Pinot Grigio$10.00
- Oyster Blanc Bottle$33.00
- Happy Hour Wine$6.00
- Harmonie des Arpents Rose$10.00
- Gascon Malbec$11.00
- Line 39 Pinot Noir$11.00
- Emiliana Natura Cab Sav$10.00
- Boggle Merlot$10.00
- Ruffino Chinati$10.00
- Gascon Malbec bottle$34.00
- Pinot Noir bottle$34.00
- Cab Sav bottle$33.00
- Merlot bottle$33.00
- Ruffino Chianti bottle$55.00
Beer (Alcohol)
Cocktails (Alcohol)
