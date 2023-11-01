Truffles Restaurant *
CURBSIDE PICKUP
STARTERS
beer, rosemary, toasted baguette
crispy pani puri, black truffle, pickled ginger, sesame, citrus, black garlic - ponzu puree
first press olive oil, barrel aged balsamic, charred rustic ciabatta
daily selection of house made charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, pickled red onions, whole grain mustard
roasted wild mushrooms, white truffle oil
truffle “dust”, white truffle oil, shaved parmesan, herbs, béarnaise
lettuce cups, crispy wontons, shaved jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha, yuzu- ponzu sauce
spinach, italian sausage, rice, mozzarella, smoked tomato sauce, shaved parmigiano reggiano
SALADS
artisan baby romaine, ‘reggiano, toasted focaccia, lemon - anchovy vinaigrette
mixed greens, dried fruits, marcona almonds, shaved pecorino romano, house vinaigrette
crispy fried crawfish, cherry tomatoes, smoked bacon, boiled egg, cayenne - buttermilk dressing
MAINS
glass noodles, tamarind - soy glaze, stir fry vegetables, scrambled egg, toasted peanuts, cilantro
house smoked baby back ribs, mac & cheese, coleslaw, “sweet heat” bbq sauce
roasted garlic whipped potatoes, wild mushrooms, herb jus
sautéed haricot verts, brown buttered farro, citrus butter sauce
fresh spaghetti, italian sausage ragÚ, house ricotta, roasted garlic bread crumbs
BUTCHERY CLASSIC CUTS
seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce
seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce
seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce
seasonal starches and vegetables, maître d’hôtel butter, and your choice of house made sauce