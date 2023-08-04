TruFire Southlake 2 1239 Main St
DINNER
Tastes
Honey Burrata
fresh burrata cheese / black mission figs / marcona almonds / texas honey / fire baked flat bread / calabrian chile infused extra virgin olive oil
Gigante
house-made roasted meatball stuffed w/ fresh mozzarella / with pomodoro sauce / baked sourdough mini-loaf
Lil' Goat
roasted tomato spread / goat cheese / raspberry jalapeño jam / torn basil / warm flatbread
Fire-Charred Artichoke
grilled split artichoke / roasted garlic & herbs / spicy lemon aioli
Medi Burger Bites
TX Kobe / brick oven toasted filo mediterranean cheese blend / tzatziki
Flatbread (1)
deconstructed / yogurt dill / roasted tomato spread / feta / marinated cucumbers / caramelized onions / warm pita Choice of chicken / shrimp / akaushi steak
Flatbread (3)
deconstructed / yogurt dill / roasted tomato spread / feta / marinated cucumbers / caramelized onions / warm pita Choice of chicken /shrimp / akaushi steak
The Board
chef’s choice of meats & cheeses fresh fruits / warm bread
Falafel Platter
house falafel / roasted bell peppers /yogurt dill sauce / greek salad (lemon oregano) / hummus / warm flatbread
Hummus
hummus / roasted bell peppers feta / warm pita 13 w/ fresh veggies
Crab Dip
fire-roasted alaskan crab / meyer lemon / cheese blend / avocado / asparagus / tabasco garlic crust / warm flatbread
Salads
1/2 Moxie
baby kale / fresh lemon juice / garlic chile oil / romano cheese / tabasco crouton crumbs
The Moxie
baby kale / fresh lemon juice / garlic chile oil / romano cheese / tabasco crouton crumbs
Small Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce / garlic tabasco croutons / parmesan (caesar)
Large Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce / garlic tabasco croutons / parmesan (caesar)
Small Naked Avocado Salad
diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)
Large Naked Avocado Salad
diced avocado / heirloom tomatoes / feta / bacon / red onions / lemon / warm flatbread (lemon olive oil)
Small Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo / feta / cucumbers / tomatoes / red onions (mustard dill vin)
Large Mediterranean Shrimp Salad
chiffonade spinach / gulf shrimp / orzo / feta / cucumbers / tomatoes / red onions (mustard dill vin)
Small Spinach & Quinoa Salad
organic spinach / cucumbers / red onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries / feta (balsamic honey vin)
Large Spinach & Quinoa Salad
organic spinach / cucumbers / red onions / tomatoes / carrots / cranberries / feta (balsamic honey vin)
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
fresh ahi tuna / side of avocado mango chutney / side mixed green salad (cucumbers / carrots / red onions / (mango ginger vin)
Small Wedge "Bowl"
iceberg lettuce / heirloom tomatoes / applewood bacon / red onions / house basted croutons / bleu cheese crumbles (bleu cheese)
Large Wedge "Bowl"
iceberg lettuce / heirloom tomatoes / applewood bacon / red onions / house basted croutons / bleu cheese crumbles (bleu cheese)
Small Texas Pecan & Fig
organic mixed greens / peppered sweet texas pecans / pears / shredded bleu cheese (black mission fig)
Large Texas Pecan & Fig
organic mixed greens / peppered sweet texas pecans / pears / shredded bleu cheese (black mission fig)
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken / prosciutto / mozzarella / garlic / creamy italian dressing / tomato / mayo / mixed greens / sourdough baguette
The Italian Sandwich
copa / prosciutto / pepperoni / marinated mozzarella / black olives / diced tomatoes / red onions / mixed greens / italian dressing / toasted sourdough baguette
Ribeye Sandwich
seared ribeye / aged white cheddar / arugula aioli / caramelized onions / sourdough baguette
Akaushi Burger
1/2 pound akaushi beef patty / aged white cheddar / avocado / onion / tomato / house sauce / toasted bun
Turkey Burger
lean turkey / manchego / pickles / onions / roasted 3 shroom blend / tomatoes / romaine / house ketchup / mayo / whole wheat bun
Specialties
Gyro Platter
sliced lamb & beef gyro / diced tomatoes / minced onions / cucumbers / feta / skillet rustic potatoes / tzatziki / warm pita
Chicken Marsala
pan seared chicken / rich marsala wine sauce / prosciutto / wild 3 shroom blend / bucatini pasta
Salmon Picatta
verlasso salmon / capers / asparagus / tomatoes / lemon butter / angel hair pasta
Small Chicken Parmesan
panko crusted chicken / melted armenian cheese blend / scratch pomodoro sauce / arugula / bucatini pasta
Large Chicken Parmesan
panko crusted chicken / melted armenian cheese blend / scratch pomodoro sauce / arugula / bucatini pasta
Spicy Garlic Noodles
gulf shrimp / chicken / prosciutto / romano / roasted 3 shroom blend / sweet vermouth butter sauce / arugula / rice noodles
Poke Bowl
wild caught ahi tuna / rice / avocado / cucumber / jalapeño ponzu cream / pickled ginger / mango / sesame seeds
Tomahawk Chop
100% natural antibiotic-free brined & seared tomahawk pork chop / roasted potatoes / seasonal veggies
Roasted Mahi
Roasted Salmon
Pasta
The Meatball Pasta
applewood bacon / romano / parmesan / white wine / herb infused olive oil / diablo tomato sauce / scratch akaushi meatballs / bucatini pasta / sunny side up egg
Seafood Pasta
scallops / gulf shrimp / pei mussels / clams / simmered garlic & lemon butter / romano / bucatini pasta
Trumac
roasted garlic butternut cream sauce / aged white cheddar / goat cheese / applewood bacon / campanelle pasta / parmesan crust / mist of white truffle oil
Pappardelle & Meat Sauce
ground akaushi beef & sausage / dinapoli tomatoes / onions / carrots / celery / wild 3 shroom blend / sriracha cream / herbs / romano / parmesan / pappardelle noodles
Gyro Saltimbocca
amb & beef gyro / prosciutto / spinach / lemon butter / parmesan / sage / roasted 3 shroom blend / pappardelle noodles
Pizza
4 Cheese Pizza
mozzarella / provolone / muenster / aged white cheddar / TF roasted tomato sauce
Rosemary Chicken Pizza
grilled chicken breast / roasted 3 shroom blend / caramelized onions / mozzarella / garlic drizzle / rosemary
Latin Fire Pizza
avocado / cilantro / bacon diablo sauce / caramelized onions / akaushi steak / mozzarella / provolone / parmesan / roasted jalapeño cream
Bianca Pizza
provolone / parmesan / marinated mozzarella / spinach / garlic / lemon butter / fresh sage