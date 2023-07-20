Coffee

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.20+

Americano

$3.25+

Bullet Proof

$5.60

Cafe Au Lait

$3.35+

Cafe Mocha

$4.05+

Cappuccino

$3.85+

Chai Latte

$3.85+

Cortado

$3.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.85+

Double Espresso

$2.95

2oz

Flat White

$3.20

Latte

$3.85+

Latte Macchiato

$3.85+

Macchiato

$3.20

2oz

Pour Over

$4.75

12oz

Red Eye

$3.85

Refill Mug

$0.80

White Mocha

$4.05+

Signature Cafe

Kaiser Melange (no Cognac)

$4.75

Egg yolk whipped with honey, topped with whipped cream

Einspanner

$4.10

Double espresso topped with whipped cream

Shakerado

$3.95

A double espresso is shaken with simple syrup and ice

Cold Brew

$3.95Out of stock

Ask us about our cold brew process

Vienna Eis Cafe

$8.00

Hand-whisked cold brew and vanilla ice cream

Wellness Lattes

Butterfly Latte

$6.50

16oz

Golden Spice Latte

$6.50

16oz

Matcha Latte

$6.50

16oz

Red Velvet Latte

$6.50

Tea

Hot Tea

Iced Tea

$1.95+

All Day

Panini/Sandw.

Caprese

$9.50

Mozzarella, tomato, and basil pesto

Madrid

$9.00

Manchego, apple, and fig jam

Normandy

$11.00

Roasted turkey, brie cheese, and lingonberry jam

Piadina

$13.00

Prosciutto, stracciatella cheese, roasted tomatoes, basil, arugula, and balsamic

Sienna

$11.00

Mortadella, provolone, and arugula

Bratwurst Sandw.

$11.00

Breakfast

Add 2 Eggs

$5.00

Beignets

$9.00

With bourbon butterscotch dipping sauce

Breakfast Panini

$10.00

Egg, ham, gruyere cheese, and tomato

Croque Madame

$14.00

Ham and gruyere filled ciabatta roll covered with cheese sauce, topped with a fried egg served with a side of arugula salad

Eggs and Salmon

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, chives, and smoked salmon

Greek Yogurt

$6.50

One cup of yogurt and 3 toppings; your choice of blueberries, granola, honey, chocolate chips, or almonds

Ham & Eggs

$10.00

Fresh country ham, eggs sunny side up, and toast

Quiche

$11.00

Tomato, mozzarella, and basil filling, served with a side of kale caesar salad

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$7.00

Starters

Asparagus Tartin

$11.00

Whipped ricotta, pine nuts, and truffle oil

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Lemon aioli

Cheese Fondue

$19.00

Served with apples and bread

Mixed Board

$19.00

Selection of cheese and Charcuterie

Potato Chips

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Truffle Popcorn

$7.00

Whipped Ricotta

$9.50

Sea salt and herbs

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Larger Plates

Cheese Spaetzle

$13.00

German-style pasta, gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions

Potato Strudel

$11.00Out of stock

Potatoes, leek, feta, and arugula salad

Ricotta Cavatelli

$19.00

Peas, corn, asparagus, and parmesan cheese

Sausage Plate

$19.00

Bratwurst, Hungarian, käse krainer, kraut salad, and mustard

Schnitzel

$18.00

Arugula salad, lingonberry jam

Kids Food

"Spiderman"

$9.00

Crispy frankfurter and fries

Ham & Cheese Panini

$6.00

Schnitzel Finger

$9.00

Apple Sauce

$2.50

Soup/Salads

Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Berry Salad

$13.00

Baby arugula, fresh berries, feta cheese, blood orange vinaigrette, and balsamic

Burrata

$14.00

Tomato, nectarine, basil, and prosciutto chip

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Poppyseed Caesars dressing

Side Kale

$7.00

Poppyseed Caesars dressing

Panzanella

$18.00

Arugula, tomatoes, peppers, red onion, croutons, pesto marinated chicken

Add On

Add Cheese

$2.25

Add Fruit Cup

$4.00

Add Paprika Dip

$1.50

Extra Crostini

$3.00

Pastry

Apfel Cake

$7.00

Biscotti

$3.50

Blueberry Strudel

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Chocolate Croissant

$3.40

Chocolate Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut Tart

$8.00

Cookie

$2.00

Croissant

$2.90

Danish

$5.00

Esterhazy

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$8.00Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

GF Chocolate Muffin

$3.75

GF Chocolate Tart

$8.00

GF Coconut Tart

$8.00

GF Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Key Lime Tart

$8.00

Linzer Tart

$8.00

Napoleon

$8.00Out of stock

Sacher Torte

$8.00Out of stock

Schaumrolle

$4.50

Streusel

$6.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cocktails

Signature Cocktails

Sage

$12.00

Plymouth gin, elderflower, and sage

Titanic

$14.00

Trummer's signature cocktail

Main Street

$13.00

Bulleit bourbon, honey, cinnamon, and lime

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Espresso, stoli vanilla, and grand marnier

Trummer's Mojito

$14.00

For de Cana, mint, and bitters

Smoked Manhattan

$21.00

bitters, smoked bulleit bourbon, dolin sweet vermouth

Aperol Spritzer

$11.00Out of stock

Aperol, cucumber, and prosecco

Hugo

$11.00

Elderflower, prosecco, mint, and lime

Pain & Pleasure

$13.00

Jalapeño ice ball and hibiscus margarita

Titanic Tuesday

$8.00

Main Street Monday

$8.00

Sage Sunday

$8.00

Coffee Cocktails

Austrian Eis Cafe (w/Rum)

$12.00

Coffee, ice cream, rum, and coffee whipped cream

Babushka

$10.50

Coffee, vodka, kahlua, and whipped cream

Cafe Noisette

$10.50

Cappuccino, frangelico, and lemon zest

Cafe Superbe

$10.50

Cafe Americano, cognac, and orange liquor

Coffee Coretto

$10.50

(Italy) double espresso and grappa brandy

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Coffee, Irish whiskey, and whipped cream

Kaiser Melange w/Cognac

$10.50

Egg yolk whipped with honey, topped with whipped cream

Rudesheimer

$10.50

(Germany) double espresso, cognac, and whipped cream

Styria

$10.50

Coffee, apfel strudel syrup, and rum

Brunch Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Signature bloody Mary mix, vodka

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Signature bloody Mary mix, tequila

Mule

$12.00

Vodka, lime, and ginger beer

Milk Punch

$11.00

Bulliet bourbon, vanilla, and milk

Mimosa

$11.00

Prosecco and OJ

Beer

Bottle Beer

Stiegel Radler

$7.00

6.09 o z. Light, citrusy, and refreshing

Eggenberg

$7.00

11 oz. Crisp, mildly hoppy, and easy to drink

Ottakringer

$6.00

16.9 oz. Middly hoppy and nutty

Dunkel Wheat

$8.00

16.9 oz. German hefeweizen, dark wheat beer

Hefeweissbier

$8.00

16.9 oz. German hefeweizen, golden wheat beer

Sun's Out

$6.00

Solace Sun's Out Hops Out, IPA

Wine

Sparkling

Prosecco

$10.00+

Szegeti "Klimt"

$15.00+

Hillinger Secco

$11.00+

White

Arneis

$12.00+

Chardonnay

$10.00+

Gruner Veltliner

$11.00+

Riesling

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Rose

Mittelbach, Zweigelt

$8.00+

Zenato, Rose

$11.00+

Red

Barbera

$13.00+

Blaufrankisch

$13.00+

Cabernet

$12.00+

La Tremenda

$9.00+

Malbec

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Flight

Sparkling Flight

$15.00

White Wine Flight

$17.00

Red Wine Flight

$19.00

Dessert Wine Flight

$15.00

Dessert

Warre's 10y

$13.00

Broadbent

$9.00

Steindorfer, Cuvee Klaus

$15.00

Liquor

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Bowman Broth.

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$17.00

Bulleit

$11.00

E.H. Taylor-Small Batch

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$21.00

George Dickel 13y

$22.00

I.W. Harper-Cab Cask

$20.00

Knob Creek 12y

$25.00

Knob Creek 9y

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark-wood Finished

$34.00

Whistlepig Piggyback 6y

$17.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Bourbon-Single Barrel

Blanton's

$30.00

E.H.Taylor-Single Barrel

$35.00

Henry Mckenna 10y

$20.00

Four Roses-Private Sel.

$28.00

John J. Bowman-Single Barrel

$13.00

Bourbon-Barrel Proof

Belle Meade

$14.00

Bookers "Tea Batch"

$25.00

Bookers "Pinkie's Batch"

$30.00

E.H. Taylor-Barrel Proof

$70.00

Elijah Craig-Barrel Proof

$27.00

Larceny

$30.00

Stagg

$45.00

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00

Gold Spot

$75.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Jameson

$10.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$16.00

Murlarkey Heritage

$12.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Rye

Knob Creek-Rye

$13.00

Russell's Res.

$12.00

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac

$75.00

Tin Cup

$9.00

Whistlepig-PiggyBack Rye

$13.00

Wild turkey Rare Breed

$20.00

Scotch

Ardberg Wee Beastie

$16.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12y

$16.00

the Glenlivet 12y

$17.00

Laphroaig 10y

$21.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$11.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli Van.

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Gin

Aviation

$14.00

Barr Hill

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Boodles

$11.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Murlarkey-Gin

$12.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Tequila

1800

$8.00

Casamigos-Silver

$17.00

Casamigos-Gold

$19.00

Espolon

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico-White Rum

$12.00

Diplomatico-Dark Rum

$16.00

Flor de Cana 7y

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23y

$16.00

Zaya 16y

$11.00

Brandy

The Christ. Bro.

$8.00

Grappa

$8.00

Hennessy V.S.

$9.00

Jacquin;'s Apricot

$9.00

Lairds Applejack

$8.00

Mt. Defiance Apple

$9.00

Liqueurs

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$13.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Dissarono

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Luxardo

$9.00

N/A Bev.

N/A Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

To Go Cup

$0.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95

Steamer

$2.00

Tonic

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.25

Sprite

$2.50