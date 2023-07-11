Tsehay Restaurant & Bar Adams Morgan
Food
Appetizers
Salad
Main
Lamb Tibs (8oz/ 225g)
Fresh cubes of Australian lamb sautéed with shallots, tomatoes, rosemary and seasoned butter topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Beef Tibs (8oz/ 225g)
Fresh cubes of lamb sautéed with shallots, tomatoes, rosemary and seasoned butter topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Kitfo (8oz/ 225g)
Hand ground lean beef seasoned blend of Ethiopian spices and seasoned butter. served with Ayeb and Gomen. Recomended temprature raw.
Memo Special (6oz/ 170g)
A combination of our Beef Tibs and Tsehay special shiro seasoned butter added to the shiro, served with mixed green salad.
Ye Beg Wet (Red Lamb Stew)
Australian lamb in a homemade shallot red chili sauce and Ethiopian spices slow cooked for a minimum of 8 hours on low heat served with Ayeb.
Ye Bere Alicha (Yellow Beef Stew)
Cubes of beef in a homemade turmeric shallot sauce and Ethiopian spices slow cooked for a minimum of 8 hours on low heat served with Ayeb.
Vegan
Tsehay’s Special Blend Shiro
Sun dried chikpeas stone ground into a fine flour, seasoned with Tsehay’s specail blend of Ethiopian seasonings, cooked with shallots, tomato and garlic, served with mixed green salad. Recomended with seasoned butter + $2
Misir
Red lentils seasoned with Ethiopian spices and simmered in shallot red chili sauce, served with mixed green salad.
Gomen
Fresh cut collard greens cooked with onions, garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Tikil Gomen
Fresh cabbage cooked with carrots, onions, garlic, ginger and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Fossolia
Fresh string beans sautéed with carrots, tomatoes, shallots, garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Key Sir
Fresh beets sautéed garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.
Big Plates
Tsehay’s Vegan Combination
A combination of all our vegan options.
Ye Belay (Superior)
A combination of the beef and lamb Tibs, the Kitfo, the Ye Beg Wet (red lamb stew) and Ye Bere Alicha (yellow beef stew) served with Ayeb and mixed green salad.
Fried Whole Tilapia
Fresh red Tilapia fried whole seasoned with Ethiopian spices served on a bed of mixed greens or your choice of vegan item.