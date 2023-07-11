Tsehay Restaurant & Bar Adams Morgan

Food

Appetizers

Sambosa With Lentils Or Beef

$8.99Out of stock

Hand wraped phylo pastery dough, stuffed with your choice of sauted lentils or beef with Jalapenos, shallots and signature Ethiopian Spices.

Salad

Tomato Salad

$9.99

Made to order hand diced tomato, onion and jalapeno tossed in house lemon cilantro dressing.

Chuck's Spicy Salad

$10.99

Fresh roma tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado topped with Ayeb (Ethiopian Cheese) on a bed of mixed greens topped with lemon lime cilantro vingrette.

Main

Lamb Tibs (8oz/ 225g)

$19.99

Fresh cubes of Australian lamb sautéed with shallots, tomatoes, rosemary and seasoned butter topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Beef Tibs (8oz/ 225g)

$18.99

Fresh cubes of lamb sautéed with shallots, tomatoes, rosemary and seasoned butter topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Kitfo (8oz/ 225g)

$21.99Out of stock

Hand ground lean beef seasoned blend of Ethiopian spices and seasoned butter. served with Ayeb and Gomen. Recomended temprature raw.

Memo Special (6oz/ 170g)

$19.99

A combination of our Beef Tibs and Tsehay special shiro seasoned butter added to the shiro, served with mixed green salad.

Ye Beg Wet (Red Lamb Stew)

$19.99

Australian lamb in a homemade shallot red chili sauce and Ethiopian spices slow cooked for a minimum of 8 hours on low heat served with Ayeb.

Ye Bere Alicha (Yellow Beef Stew)

$18.99

Cubes of beef in a homemade turmeric shallot sauce and Ethiopian spices slow cooked for a minimum of 8 hours on low heat served with Ayeb.

Vegan

Tsehay’s Special Blend Shiro

$18.99

Sun dried chikpeas stone ground into a fine flour, seasoned with Tsehay’s specail blend of Ethiopian seasonings, cooked with shallots, tomato and garlic, served with mixed green salad. Recomended with seasoned butter + $2

Misir

$17.99

Red lentils seasoned with Ethiopian spices and simmered in shallot red chili sauce, served with mixed green salad.

Gomen

$15.99Out of stock

Fresh cut collard greens cooked with onions, garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Tikil Gomen

$15.99

Fresh cabbage cooked with carrots, onions, garlic, ginger and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Fossolia

$15.99

Fresh string beans sautéed with carrots, tomatoes, shallots, garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Key Sir

$15.99

Fresh beets sautéed garlic and Ethiopian spices, topped with julienne cut jalapeños served with mixed green salad.

Big Plates

Tsehay’s Vegan Combination

$24.99

A combination of all our vegan options.

Ye Belay (Superior)

$39.99Out of stock

A combination of the beef and lamb Tibs, the Kitfo, the Ye Beg Wet (red lamb stew) and Ye Bere Alicha (yellow beef stew) served with Ayeb and mixed green salad.

Fried Whole Tilapia

$21.99Out of stock

Fresh red Tilapia fried whole seasoned with Ethiopian spices served on a bed of mixed greens or your choice of vegan item.

Sides

Injera

$3.00

Gluten Free Injera

$4.50

Awaze

$3.00

Ayeb

$3.50

Any Vegan Item

$5.00

Bottle Beer

Habesha

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Wine/Champagne

Champagne Bottle

Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial Split

$25.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$145.00

Moët & Chandon Rosé Imperial

$200.00

Moët & Chandon White Star

$125.00

Red Wine Bottle

Malbec / Mendoza, Argentina

Cotu Du Rhone / Rhone, France

Cabernet Sauvignon / Napa, CA

White Wine Bottle

Riesling / Rheinhessen, Germany

Sauvignon Blanc / Marlborough, New Zealand

Pinot Grigio / Sonoma, California

Honey Wine Bottle

Bee D'vine Brut Sparkling

Bee D'vine Brut

Oukaye's Ethiopian Honey Wine