Tsujita Asian Noodle Arts District
Food (3PD)
Tsukemen
- Tsukemen$18.45
Our signature soup served with green onion, chopped charsiu, menma, noodles, seaweed, lime
- Charshu Ajitama Tsukemen$24.54
Tsukemen served with chashu and seasoned egg
- Chashu Tsukemen$22.74
Tsukemen served with charshu slices
- Ajitama Tsukemen$20.45
Ramen
- Chashu Ramen$21.04
Ramen served with generous portion of charsiu
- Negi Ramen$18.04
Ramen served with generous portion of green onion
- Spicy Ramen$18.04
Ramen served with thai chili for some heat!
- Tonkotsu Ramen$17.04
Pork broth served with charsiu, woodear mushroom, green onion, seaweed
- Silky Ramen$17.04
Vegetable soup with our special creamy blend served with woodear mushroom, green onion, menma, seaweed
- Vegan Ramen$16.04
Vegetable soup with our special soy blend served with woodear mushroom, green onion, menma, seaweed
Rice Bowls
- Salmon & Ikura Bowl$13.94
Sliced salmon with salmon roe, seaweed, green onion, takuan
- Chashu Bowl$11.04
Pork belly slices served with green onion, house sauce, poached egg, sichimi
- Spicy Tuna Bowl$11.04
Spicy tuna served with seaweed, green onion
- Chicken Bowl$11.04
Chicken slices with green onions, house sauce, poached egg, shichimi