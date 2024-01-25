Tsunami Sandwich Company 11 Broadway Street
Hot Sandwiches
- Mega Tsunami Pastrami$24.00
- Tsunami Pastrami$14.00
- Lewis and Clark$13.00
- Buoy 10$13.00
- Storm watcher$12.00
- Beach Bum$12.00
- Lighthouse$12.00
- Hot Chick$12.00
- Tall Chicken$12.00
- Sand Dollar$9.00
Cold Sandwiches
- Tillamook Rock$12.00
- Promenade$12.00
- Surfers Cove$12.00
- Summer Breeze$12.00
- Jetty$12.00
- Saddle Mountain$12.00
- Columbia Bar$12.00
- Sand Castle$11.00
- Necanicum River$11.00
1/2 Sandwiches & Soup Combo
- 1/2 Beach Bum$13.00
- 1/2 Buoy 10$14.00
- 1/2 Columbia Bar$14.00
- 1/2 Hot Chick$13.00
- 1/2 Jetty$13.00
- 1/2 Lighthouse$13.00
- 1/2 Necanicum River$13.00
- 1/2 Promenade$13.00
- 1/2 Saddle Mountain$14.00
- 1/2 Sand Castle$13.00
- 1/2 Sand Dollar$13.00
- 1/2 Storm watcher$13.00
- 1/2 Summer Breeze$13.00
- 1/2 Surfers Cove$13.00
- 1/2 Tall Chicken$13.00
- 1/2 Tillamook Rock$13.00
- 1/2 Tsunami Pastrami$15.00
Soup
Hot Dogs and Sausages
- Tsunami Dog$10.00
- Bonfire$10.00
- Hwy 101$8.00
- Seaside Sunburn$9.00
- Kite Flyer$9.00
Beverages
- Regular Soda$3.00
- Large Soda$4.00
- 22 oz Water Cup$1.00
- 32 oz Water Cup$1.75
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Snapple$3.00
- Henry Weinhards Soda$3.75
- Jones Soda$4.00
- Body Armor$3.25
- Coconut Water$3.25
- Sparkling Ice$2.75
- San Pellegrino$3.00
- Coke Cans$2.00
- Juice Box$1.75
- Public Coast Root Beer$5.00
- Draft 16oz$6.50
- Ace Cider$7.00
- Portland Cider$9.00
- Pelican Cans 16oz$7.00
- Public Coast 12oz$5.00
- Public Coast 16oz$7.00
- Buoy Cans$5.00
- Incline Cider$9.00
- Kona Island Seltzer$8.00
- Hefe$6.00
- Growler Fill$18.00