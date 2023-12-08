TT's Tiki Bar-New Punta Gorda, FL
FOOD
Bar Bites
- 1 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp$18.95
- 1/2 LB Peel & Eat Shrimp$10.95
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.95
- Chicken Tenders$8.95
- Chips & Queso$7.95
- Coco Loco Shrimp$14.95
- Coconut Shrimp Basket$16.95
- Jalapeno Poppers$12.95
- Mexican Corn 2 Cobs$8.95
- Large Side Of Fries$7.95
- Loaded Nachos$14.95
- Mahi Fish Dip$14.95
- Pretzel Bites$11.95
- Roasted Garlic Hummus`$12.95
- Side Coleslaw$3.95
- Side Of Fries$3.95
- Side Rice And Beans$3.95
- Jumbo Wings$17.95Out of stock
Pizza
Tiki Burgers
Sandy's & Wraps
Kids Meal
Desserts
Sides
4th July Buffet
Weekday Specials
Raw Bar
BEVERAGES
Margarillas
- Top Shelf Margarilla$13.00
- Altos Margarilla$9.50
- Blood Orange Margarilla$10.00
- Coconut Margarilla$10.00
- Electric Margarilla$10.00
- Jalapeno Strawberry Margarilla$11.50
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margarilla$11.50
- Spicy Margarilla$11.50
- Strawberry Margarilla$11.00
- Watermelon Margarilla$11.00
- Thin Margarilla$11.00
- Tiger-rrrrillaa$15.00
- Pineapple Margarilla$10.00
Martinis
Mojitos
Mules
NA Beverages
- Club Soda$3.75
- Coke$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Ginger Ale$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$3.75
- Sweet Tea$3.75
- Tonic$3.75
- Unsweet Tea$3.75
- Bottled Water$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.75
- Grapefruit Juice$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- Red Bull$5.00
- Sugar Free Red Bull$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Tiki Soda$9.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Coffee Refill$1.00
- Virgin Bloody Mary$5.50
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
- Water
- Virgin Flavored Lemonade$5.00
- Virgin Kurt Margrita$5.00
Pirate Fest Drinks
Mocktails
- Pineapple Jalapeno Margita Mocktail$8.00Out of stock
- CosNOpolitan Mocktail$8.00Out of stock
- PaNOma Mocktail$8.00Out of stock
- The Frenchie Mocktail$8.00Out of stock
- Spice & Ginger Ale Mocktail$8.00Out of stock
- Spicy Mango Crush Mocktail$10.00
- Lavender Gin Fizz Mocktail$10.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Basil Sour Mocktail$10.00
- Blueberry Ginger Mule Mocktail$10.00
- Grove & Tonic Mocktail$8.00
- Ritual Tequila$7.00
- Ritual Whiskey$7.00
- Riutal Rum$7.00
- Ritual Gin$7.00
RETAIL
Hats
Women's Tank
Cotton T-Shirt
SS Dri Fit
- Blue Camo$35.00+
- White Camo$35.00+
- Concrete Heather$35.00+
- Neon Orange$35.00+
- Red$35.00+
- Grey$35.00+
- Womens Scoop Pink$35.00+
- Womens Scoop Purple$35.00+
- Ladies V-Neck Purple$35.00+
- Ladies V-Neck Pink$35.00+
- Ladies V-Neck White$35.00+
- Ladies V-Neck Tropic Blue$35.00+
- Turquoise$35.00+
- Ladies Scoop Carolina Blue$35.00+
- Ladies Scoop Maroon$35.00+
- Ladies Scoop Silver$35.00+
- Texas Orange$30.00+
- Light Blue$25.00+
- Sand$30.00+
LS Dri Fit
Hoodie
Zip-Up Hoodie
4th of July Shirts
Tiki Board
CLEARANCE
Crewneck Sweatshirt
TT's Tiki Bar-New Location and Ordering Hours
(941) 637-6770
Open now • Closes at 9PM