Pub Fare
- Tavern Sliders
BBQ, Meatball, or Mini Burgers$10.95
- Southern Style Fried Pickles
Served with ranch$11.64
- Buffalo Shrimp Basket
Served with celery and ranch$12.81
- Blackened Shrimp Basket
Served with celery & ranch$12.81
- Mini Pups
Mini corn dogs served with ketchup and mustard$10.47
- Potato Skins
With cheddar jack & bacon crumbles. Served with ranch.$11.64
- Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with chips$11.64
- Tavern Baja Queso
Served with homemade tortilla chips. Add house made salsa for $0.99$10.47
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Served with tortilla chips$11.64
- Trash Can Nachos
A generous portion of fresh cooked tortilla chips with queso, served with salsa. Add sliced chicken breast, chili, or BBQ for $2.99$17.49
- Loaded Nachos
A generous portion of queso, loaded with salsa, sour cream, diced green chilies, lettuce, jalapeños. Add sliced chicken breast chili, or BBQ for $2.99$11.64
- Hillbilly Nachos
French fries topped with a hearty portion of our chopped BBQ or Philly Steak and smothered in melted queso. Served with BBQ sauce or ranch.$15.15
- Mozzarella Sticks
With olde world marinara sauce.$10.47
- Mac & Cheese Bites
Served crispy with ranch$11.64
- Basket of Fries
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon$10.47
- Basket of Tots
Option to add cheese, chili or bacon$10.47
- Basket of Pub Chips
Served with ranch. Option to add bacon & cheese.$10.47
- Basket of Onion Rings
Cooked to order, served piping hot with volcano sauce!$10.47
- Pretzels$12.81
- Tavern Sampler$16.32
Wings Online
- 8 Boneless Wings.
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$14.94
- 12 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$18.69
- 16 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$24.94
- 24 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$31.19
- 48 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$66.19
- 96 Boneless Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$108.69
- 8 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$14.94
- 12 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$18.69
- 16 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$24.94
- 24 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$31.19
- 48 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$66.19
- 96 Wings Traditional
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese, & a box of napkins! Add a side of fries to any wing basket for just $2.95!$108.69
Salads
- Tavern House Salad
Chopped greens and veggies with shredded cheddar jack, shredded carrots, cabbage, applewood smoked bacon, croutons, tomatoes and onions. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $1.99$12.81
- Nacho Salad
Chopped greens, pico de gallo, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and tortilla strips. Add grilled shrimp, chicken, or chili for $2.99$12.81
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, blue cheese crumbles, croutons, tomatoes and onions.$15.15
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, Caesar dressing. Add blackened or grilled chicken or shrimp for $2.99$12.81
- Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Teriyaki chicken grilled or fried with chopped greens and veggies, shredded cheddar jack, chow mein noodles, tomatoes and onions.$15.15
- Blackened Shrimp Salad
Six blackened shrimp on chopped greens with shredded carrots, cabbage, cheddar jack, croutons, tomatoes and onions.$16.32
Soups
Tavern Specialties
- Philly's
A fresh milano roll stuffed with 8 oz. of thinly sliced rib-eye or chicken, lightly seasoned & mixed with American white cheese. Just ask & we will add your choice of grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, or jalapeños. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.$13.98
- Jumbo Angus Hot Dog
In a fresh split-top bun with your choice of chili, onion, slaw or relish. Served with a choice of fries, potato salad, broccoli salad, pasta salad or cole slaw & a pickle spear.$8.95+
- Pub Style Fish n Chips
Two crispy, hand beer battered, fillets served with hot-fresh-made potato chips along with tartar, malt vinegar & a pickle spear.$16.32
- Tavern Chicken Tacos
2 flour tortillas stuffed with grilled enchilada chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, & cheddar jack cheese with a sriracha ranch served with chips & salsa.$12.81
- Sandwich Special$12.86
Chicken Tender Baskets
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Specify grilled or fried with cheddar jack, lettuce, tomato served with ranch.$12.81
- Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Wrap
with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion.$13.98
- Fresh Veggie Wrap
with cheddar jack, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, carrot, onion, purple cabbage served with ranch. Add diced grilled chicken for $2.25. Add blackened shrimp for $2.75.$10.47
- Philly Wrap
with thin sliced rib-eye or chicken & American white cheese, lettuce & tomato. Add mushrooms, jalapeños, peppers, & onions$13.98
- Blackened Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crispy cut lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing & blackened grilled chicken with parmesan cheese.$12.81
Burgers
- The Tavern Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone. Add applewood smoked bacon for $1.50.$13.40
- J.D. Bourbon Burger
Bourbon glazed, caramelized onions, jalapeños & provolone.$14.57
- Jalapeno Queso Burger
With grilled onions & jalapeños and homemade queso cheese.$14.57
- Patti Melt
With Swiss & grilled onions on buttered Texas toast.$14.57
- Southwest Burger
With cheddar, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.$14.57
- Mushroom Garlic Swiss Burger
Sautéed mushrooms & garlic served with Swiss cheese.$14.57
- Turkey Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.$14.57
- Volcano Burger
With provolone, onion rings, volcano & sriracha sauce.$15.74
- Black n Bleu Burger
Blackened & seasoned with creamy bleu cheese covered with melted Swiss.$14.57
- Carolina Burger
With cheddar, chili, slaw, mustard & onion only.$14.57
- Steak House Burger
Cheddar, bacon, caramelized onions and A-1 sauce.$14.57
- Black Bean Burger
Choose: American, Swiss, Cheddar or Provolone.$14.57
Specialty Sandwiches
- Cuban Sandwich
Roasted pulled pork & chopped applewood bacon stuffed in a pressed Milano roll with an ale mustard, Swiss cheese & sliced pickles.$13.98
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Fresh hand pattied crab cakes served with lettuce and tartar sauce.$15.15
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs, melted provolone, marinara sauce.$13.40
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Grilled or fried with marinara & melted provolone.$13.98
- Jamaican Jerk Chicken Sandwich
With provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon, grilled or fried.$12.81
- Beef & Cheddar Melt
7 oz. of sliced grilled rib-eye with melted cheddar, served on a milano roll with BBQ sauce.$13.98
- BLT
Four slices of applewood bacon with lettuce, tomato & mayo on Texas toast.$11.64
- Southwest Chicken Sandwich
With cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood bacon & BBQ sauce.$12.81
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
With melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, & onion. Grilled or fried.$12.81
- Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried golden brown and served with lettuce and tartar sauce. Add cheese for $1.45$12.81
- Grilled Bologna & Cheese Sandwich
A thick slice of bologna with melted American served on Texas toast.$11.64
- Blackened Chicken Sandwich
With melted provolone, tomato & cole slaw.$13.98
- French Dip
Sliced rib-eye simmered in homemade Au Jus, topped with provolone cheese on a milano roll, served with au jus.$13.98
- Eastern NC Style Chopped Pork BBQ Sandwich
with slaw on the side.$12.81
- Grilled Cheese$7.02
- Reuben$13.98
- Chopped Steak Special$13.98
Kid's
Desserts
Sides
- Fries$3.45
- Tater Tots$3.45
- Pub Chips$3.45
- Add Cheese$1.17
- Add Bacon Bits$2.28
- Onion Rings$4.62
- Potato Salad$2.28
- Pasta Salad$2.28
- Broccoli Salad$2.28
- Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.62
- Slaw$2.28
- Side Salad$8.13
- Side Caeser Salad$8.13
- Side of Salsa$2.28
- Side of Queso$2.28
- Side of Pico$2.28
- Side of Bacon (2 Strips)$2.28
- Side of Chicken (4oz)$3.50
- Side of Chili (4oz)$3.50
- Side of Celery$2.28
- Side of Jalapenos$2.28
- Side of Onions$1.17
- Side of Tomatoes$1.17
- Side of Fried Pickles (6oz)$5.79
- Extra Tortilla Chips (with existing app)$1.17
- 16 Traditional Wings
Served with fresh cut celery, ranch or blue cheese.$19.95
- Mac and Cheese$3.50
- Side Teryiaki Salad$11.63
- Side Buffalo Salad$11.63
Sauces/Dips
- Ranch$0.59
- Blue Cheese$0.59
- Honey Mustard$0.59
- Sour Cream$0.59
- Tartar Sauce$0.59
- Volcano Sauce$0.59
- Mild Buffalo$0.59
- Medium Buffalo$0.59
- Hot Buffalo$0.59
- BBQ$0.59
- Thai Red Chili$0.59
- Smoked Honey Mustard$0.59
- Garlic Parmesan$0.59
- Sweet Jalapeno$0.59
- Carolina Reaper$0.59
- Bourbon Glace$0.59
- Habanero$0.59
- Mango Habanero$0.59
- Siracha Asian Fire$0.59
- House Dry Rub$0.59
- Jamaican Jerk$0.59
- Teriyaki$0.59
- Thai Chili$0.59
- Side of Salsa$1.17
- Side of Queso$3.45