Dessert
Kids Menu
Dessert
Cannoli
$12.00
Cheesecake
$12.00
Chocolate Lava Cake
$12.00
Creme Brulee
$6.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte
$12.00
Panna Cotta
$8.00
Seasonal Bread Pudding
$12.00
Sorbet
$6.00
Tiramisu
$9.00
1 Scoop Vanilla
$4.00
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
$6.00
Kid's Pasta
$5.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Kid's Cheese Pizza
$6.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza
$6.00
Kid's Mac & Cheese
$6.00
Tucci's - Dublin 35 N High St Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 792-3466
35 N High St, Dublin, OH 43017
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 3:30PM
All hours
