A simple, authentic, and cultured Mexican dining experience in Downtown Fayetteville
Wines by the Bottle
Soft Drink
$2.50
TopoChico
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
White
Ely Chardonnay
$24.00
Martin Codax Albariño
$32.00
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
Red
Los Dos Red Blend
$24.00
Clos de los Siete Red Blend
$38.00
Michael David Freakshow Cab
$26.00
Frescobaldi Nipozzano Chianti
$28.00
Out of stock
Antigal Malbec
$32.00
Bubbles/Rose
Marqes de Caceres Rosé
$26.00
Beronia Rioja Rosé
$22.00
Poema Cava Brut
$28.00
Sangrias
Lolea White
$36.00
Lolea Red
$36.00
Lolea Rose
$40.00
TULA Location and Ordering Hours
(479) 439-9899
1 E. Center Street 160, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 5PM
All hours
