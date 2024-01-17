Tulsi Indian Eatery - Northridge 19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50
Popular Items
- 26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- 22. Tulsi Special Masala Dosa$13.00
Rice Crepe Smothered in Cheese, Onions & Tomatoes Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Gluten Free)
Combos
- Two Curry Combo$14.00
Includes: Choice of 2 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, Side of Raita & Pickle. (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Three Curry Combo$15.00
Includes: Choice of 3 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, Side of Raita & Pickle. (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Tulsi Family Meal$39.00
One of our more popular items in a size suitable for four. Your choice of rice (16 floz), 2 breads, dal (lentil soup, 16 floz) and three curries (16 floz). (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Tulsi Thali Combo$20.00Out of stock
Includes: Choice of 3 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, 1 Appetizer, and 1 Dessert with a Side of Papaddum, Raita & Pickle.
- Thali Experience$12.00+
Western Specialties
- 01. Pav Bhaji$9.00
Grilled Veggies in Special Masala Mix - Served with Toasted and buttered Bread (Vegan option available)
- 02. Pani Puri Shots (8 pcs)$8.00
(8 pcs) Crispy Puffs Filled w/ Potato Bean Mixture Dipped in Spicy Cilantro & Tamarind Masala Waters- A Unique Experience (Vegan)
- 03. Sev Dahi Puri$8.00
Crispy Puffs Topped w/ Masala Powder, Yogurt, & Chutney Mix.
- 04. Lilva Petis (4 pcs)$8.00
Potato & Coconut Covered Fried Dumplings Stuffed w/ Mixed Green Veggies in Special Masala Mix. (Vegan option available) (Gluten Free)
- 06. Khaman Dhokla (6 pcs)$6.00
Steamed Lentil Cakes Made from Yellow Split Peas, Ginger, & Turmeric. (Gluten Free)
- Dhokla Chaat$9.00
Soft, spongy dhokla cubes are combined with a medley of chutneys, yogurt, and aromatic spices. This delightful fusion takes traditional dhokla to new heights, creating a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy notes in every bite.
- 07. Ragda Patties (2 pcs)$8.00Out of stock
Potato Cutlet Patties Soaked in Masala Pea Stew Topped w/ Freshly Diced Tomatoes, Onions, & Chutney Mix. (Vegan option available) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 08. Samosa Chaat$8.00
Potato and Pea Turnover Soaked in Chole (Garbanzo Bean Curry) - Topped w/ Chutney Mix. (Vegan option available) (Nut Free)
- 09. Moong Sprout Katori Chaat$8.00
Sprouted moong beans topped w/ yogurt, cilantro, tomatoes, coriander chutney, chaat masala, and lime. Served in an edible papad base. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 10. Bombay Bhel$9.00
Crisp rice savories topped w/ tomatoes and onions, tossed in sweet and spicy chutneys (Vegan option available)
- 11. Dabeli$8.00
Spicy potato patty sandwich topped w/peanuts and triple chutney mix. (Vegan Option Available) (Contains Peanuts)
Northern Specialties
- 13. Chole Bhature$11.00
Garbanzo Bean Curry Served w/ Thick Fluffy Fried Bread
- 15. Aloo Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/ Potato Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 16. Poori Bhaji$8.00
Thin Fluffy Fried Bread Served w/ Potato Onion Curry. (Vegan)
- 17. Vegetable Dum Biryani$10.00
16th Century Steam & Smoke Style Cooking of Aromatic Basmati Rice w/ Vegetables - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Gluten Free)
- 18. Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti$10.00
Spinach Curry in Ginger & Mustard Leaves Served w/ Flat Cornbread. (Gluten Free)
- 19. Amritsari Kulcha with Chole$10.00
Garbanzo Bean Curry Served with a crispy as well as soft leavened bread stuffed with potatoes and spices.
- 20. Gobi Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/Cauliflower Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 21. Samosa (3 pcs)$8.00
Turnover Stuffed w /Potato & Pea Masala Medley - Served w/ Cilantro & Tamarind Chutneys. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
Southern Specialties
- 23. Butter Masala Dosa$11.00
Rice Crepe Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- 27. Plain Dosa$9.00
Rice Crepe Without Filing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- Ghee Roasted Dosa$13.00
Indulge in the crispy, golden perfection of our Ghee Roasted Masala Dosa. Crafted to perfection, the dosa is generously smeared with ghee and filled with a delectable potato masala. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors, making it a South Indian classic you can't resist. Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney
- Onion Chilli Uttapam$12.00
Two Thick Rice Pancake Topped with Onion & Finely Chopped Chillies - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- 28. Bisibelebath$9.00
Special Southern Rice Cooked in Several Veggies Served w/ Mixed Pickles & Papad Chips. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- 25. Idli Vada Combo$10.00
Two Idlis & One Vada Served w/ Sambar (Special Southern Soup), Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- 29. Idli Sambar$8.00
Steamed Rice Patties Served w/ Sambar (Special Southern Soup), Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- Idli$2.50
The Influencers
- 30. Plant Based Kheema Tacos (3 pcs)$10.00
3 Street Tacos with Seasoned Plant-Based Meat with Indian spices and Stuffed in Tortilla's w/ Drizzle of House-made Sauce. (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
- 31. Plant Based Kheema Pav$10.00
Our take on a classic street food. Plant-based ground meat w/spices and peas. Served w/ buttered buns (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
- 32. Plant Based Chick'n Kathi Roll$11.00
Plant based chick'n in yogurt and Spices Stuffed in paratha wraps - Served w/ masala fries and side salad. (Plant Based Meat)
- 33. Paneer Kathi Roll$9.00
Inspired by Nizams Kathi in Delhi - Paneer Marinated in Yogurt and Spices - Stuffed in Paratha Wraps - Served w/ Masala Fries & Side Salad. (Nut Free)
- 34. Paneer Tikka Tacos (3 pcs)$9.00
Tandoor cooked and marinated cottage cheese stuffed in tortilla's w/drizzle of house sauce. (Nut Free)
- 35. Vada Pav (2 pcs)$9.00
Spiced potato dumpling sandwiches topped w/masala mix and special garlic chutney. Served w/masala fries and side salad. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 36. Plant-Based Chilli Chick'n$10.00
Seasoned fried Plant-Based Chick'n in a tangy chilli sauce. (Plant Based Meat) (Vegan) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 37. Veg Manchurian with Gravy$9.00
Wisps of vegetables formed into dumplings and dunked into a sauce with a gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour, and salty flavors. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
- 38. Chilli Paneer$9.00
Seasoned fried Indian cottage cheese (paneer) in a tangy chili sauce. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 39. Chilli Garlic Fried Rice$10.00
Tulsi's signature Veggie fried rice tossed with garlic and scallions. (Vegan) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 40. Tulsi Hakka Noodles$10.00
Stir fry noodles with mixed vegetables. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
- 41. Loaded Makhni Fries$7.00
French fries loaded w/cheese and makhani sauce. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- Veg Momo Manchurian$10.00
Tender dumplings filled with vibrant vegetables, perfectly complemented by the zesty and savory in house Manchurian sauce. It's a delightful blend of Indian and Chinese cuisines that will tantalize your taste buds.
Breads
- 50. Plain Naan (1 pcs)$2.50
- 52. Butter Naan (1 pcs)$2.50
- 49. Garlic Naan (1 pcs)$3.00
- 48. Cheese & Jalapeno Naan (1 pcs)$6.00
- Bhature (1 pcs)$3.00
- 53. Tandoori Roti (1 pcs)$2.50
Tandoori Flat Bread. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 51. Amritsari Kulcha (1 pcs)$6.00
- Poori (1 pcs)$2.00
- Pav (1 pcs)$1.00
- Kulcha (1 pcs)$4.00
- Makki Ki Roti (1 pcs)$4.00
Desserts
- 42. Rasmalai$5.00
Bengali Cheesecake in Condensed Sweetened Milk
- 43. Gulab Jamun (3 pcs)$5.00
"Indian Doughnut" in Sweet & Salted Carmel Syrup
- 44. Mughlai Kheer$5.00
- 45. Shrikhand$5.00
Silky Smooth Yogurt Treat w/ Pinch of Cardamom
- 46. Mango Kulfi$5.00
Rich & Creamy Indian Ice Cream infused with saffron and topped with pistachios
- 47. Malai Kulfi$5.00
Lassi 2.0
- Plain Lassi$5.00
aka Sweet Lassi
- Masala Lassi$5.00
aka Classic Chaas
- Mango Lassi$5.00
- Rose Lassi$5.00
- Dragonfruit Lassi$5.00
- Verry Berry Lassi$5.00
Mixed Berries Lassi
- Hawaiian Paradise Lassi$5.00
Fruit Medley Lassi
- Paan Lassi (Beetle Leaf Flavored)$5.00
Beetel leaf flavour lassi
- Roaring Tiger (Hibiscus & Cotton Candy)$5.00
Drinks
A La Carte
- Sambar$3.50+
- Gujarati Dal$3.50+
- Dal Makhni$3.50+
- Dhaba Tadka Dal$3.50+
- Jeera Pea Rice$3.00+
- Makhan Pulao$3.00+
- Tamarind Rice$3.00+
- Plain Rice$2.00+
- Undhiyu$4.50+Out of stock
- Mix Kathol$4.50+
- Malai Kofta$4.50+
- Paneer Makhni$4.50+
- Amritsari Chole$4.50+
- Vegetable Cashew Korma$4.50+
- Ennai Kathirikai$4.50+
- Plant Based Chicken Tikka Masala$6.50+
- Potato Bhaji$4.50+