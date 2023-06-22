Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen
FOOD
Beef Carpachio
Ahi Stack
Sheet Pan Nachos
Birria Shredded Beef, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, black olives, sour cream, avocado
Wings
Fried and tossed in our house dry rub. buffalo or bbq on side
Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spiked with fresh jalapeno and served chilled or hot. crostini's
Steak Bites
Seasoned tender steak bites. flash fried. bleu cheese fondue. crostinis
Deviled Eggs Three Ways
*sriracha. bacon. chive *smoked trout. dill *mustard. green olive
Brushetta
Crostini's. ricotta cheese. tomato bruschetta. balsamic glaze drizzle
Crab Cakes
Succulent sweet blue swimming crab cakes. hint of cilantro & lime. Lemon caper remoulade
Smoked Trout Toast Crostini
Roasted garlic aioli. rushing waters smoked trout. shaved fennel. micro greens. basil oil drizzle
BISON SLIDERS
Three patties on pretzel buns. herbed whipped cream cheese. tomato. arugula.
ParmTruffle Fries
Shoestring fries. truffle oil. parmesan. garlic aioli
Quesabirria
Birria style slow cooked beef folded into 3 tortillas with melted cheese. served with consommé.
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch
Oven Baked Pretzel
Soft pretzels. jack cheese sauce.
Bread Service
Our daily baked sour dough bread. herbed butter. garlic confit
Feta Spread
Dough Bites
Asian Lettuce Wraps
Ceviche
Eat Your Vegetables
Elote (Corn)
(Mexican street corn) Alsum farms sweet corn, garlic aioli, creme fraiche, chili, cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, served chilled
Brussels Chips
Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.
Charred Carrots
Garlic honey, feta cheese. pepita seeds
Cauliflower Wedges
Red pepper romesco sauce. crispy bread crumbs
Greens and Soups
Watermelon Salad
French Onion
Rich herbed beef stock. slow cooked sweet onions. oven baked bread. gruyere & parmesan.
Clam Chowder
Creamy. rich chowder spiked with smoked trout. crostinis
Sweet Corn & Poblano
Alsum farms sweet corn. poblanos. cream. garnish of bacon & crunchy corn.
Chopped Salad
Arugula. couscous. smoked trout. freeze dried corn. tomato relish. pepitis. dried cranberries. Basil pesto buttermilk dressing
Power Salad
Arugula. quinoa, couscous. blueberries. grapes. sunflower seeds. feta. citrus vinaigrette
Iceberg Stack
Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad
Grilled romaine hearts, house creamy roasted garlic dressing, smoked salmon, sautéed grape tomatoes and red onions, drizzle of balsamic glaze. shaved parmesan
Gazpacho
This is a chilled soup of pureed tomatoes, onion, cucumber and peppers with hints of cumin and black peppercorn. Garnished with toasted crostini, diced cucumber and bell pepper with a touch of cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.
French Dip
Sandwiches & Stuff
Hot Italian Sub
The Burger
Steak blend. gruyere cheese. arugula. garlic aioli
Wagyu Burger
Half Pound Wagyu Deliciousness. Melted Bleu Cheese. House made steak sauce. Black and White sesame seeded bun.
My Bologna
Sliced thin. griddled. American cheese. fried egg. greens. on fresh baked sour dough bread
Hot Chicken
Buttermilk marinated breast. breaded. fried and then dusted with a spicy dry rub. Lettuce. tomato. Swiss cheese. Devil's aioli
Pulled Ham & Gruyere
Webster City brined pork slow cooked. pulled. gruyere cheese. sweet pickle. pickled onion. dijon aioli
Spicy Fish Sandwich
Seasoned white fish. sautéed. artisan roll. arugula. remoulade caper sauce
BLTA
Thick cut bacon. iceberg. tomato. avocado. garlic aioli. grilled rustic sour dough bread
Rock Reuben With Ham
Birria Torta
Authentic Beef Birria on Telera bread. Queso fresco. Avocado. Red Onion. Pickled Jalapeno. Tomato. Lettuce. Cilantro Mayo.
Pizza
Spicy Hawaiian
Fresh jalapeño. pineapple. bacon. mozzarella. mike's hot honey
The Classic Pizza
Crushed red tomatoes. pepperoni. mozzarella
Pear, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola
Olive oil. provolone. sliced pears. gorgonzola cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle
Sausage Pizza
Ground sausage. fennel. red onion. whipped ricotta. mozzarella. basil oil
Truffled Wild Mushroom Pizza
Wild mushrooms. ricotta. mozzarella. provolone. bleu cheese. truffled balsamic glaze
Garlic Chicken Pizza
Chicken breast. roasted garlic cloves. wilted spinach. olive oil. cheese blend
Sexy Shrimp Pizza
Chorizo, shrimp, mozzarella. provolone. pico de gallo. drizzle of poblano avocado sauce
Arnold Pizza
Thick bacon slices. ground sausage. mozzarella
From the Farm Pizza
Sweet corn. bacon. leeks. red onion. garlic confit. mozzarella. ricotta
Margherita Pizza
Crushed red tomatoes. fresh mozzarella. basil pesto swirl
Mac Daddy Pizza
Our mac & cheese. thick bacon slices. drizzle of sriracha
Cheese Pizza
Main Plates
Birria Ramen
Macaroni & Cheese
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top
14oz. Prime Rib
Served Medium. Its a 14oz choice ribeye. slow cooked to a tender perfection. next we cook it on the griddle to sear in the juices. house made roasted garlic & parmesan mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, horseradish sauce
Walleye
Pan fried. lemon caper remoulade. blistered green beans. fingerling potatoes. charred Cipollini onion
Lobster Mac and Cheese
Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.
Grilled Chicken Margherita
Marinated chicken breasts. tomato bruschetta. fresh mozzarella. balsamic glaze. steamed fresh vegetable. cheesy polenta
Salmon Bowl
Blackened salmon. jasmine rice. Grilled Cajun Shrimp. Butter Creole Sauce. Roasted Red Bell Pepper
Bison Meatloaf
House made bison meatloaf. mashed potatoes. hunters gravy. medley of fresh steamed sugar snap peas and rainbow carrots. From Northstar Bison, Cameron WI
Ahi Tuna Steak
Tumbled Rock Filet
Kids Meals
Kids Breakfast for Dinner
All kids meals served with FF & Go Gurt.
Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kid Cheeseburger
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Hamurger
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Chicken Nuggets
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Kids Noodles with Butter
All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.
Desserts
Champagne Creme Brulee
Flourless Choc torte
Rich, almost fudgy dark chocolate with a mixed berry compote and chocolate gnache.
Salted Caramel brownie with pretzel crust
Served warm to enhance the gooey chocolate and caramel goodness.
Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop
Vanilla Ice Cream 2 scoops
Blue Bunny Sundae
Key Lime Pie
Limoncello Cake
Tres Leches Cake
Traditional Latin dessert cake soaked with 3 creams, topped with whipped topping icing, fresh fruit and dulce de leche sauce.
Quick Grab
Ranch
Side BBQ Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Avocado
Side Pico de Gallo
Garlic Aioli
Horseradish Sauce
Pickled Veg
Sweet Pickles
Side Fries $4
Pretzel Cheese
Crostinis
side mashed potato
tortilla chips
Buffalo Sauce
Side Rice for LW
Side Dough Bites Pizza Sauce
RETAIL
Hats
Devils Lake Hat
TR Cap
Multiple styles available.
TR Beanie
Multiple styles available.
Bucket Hat
Dog Cap
Glassware/ Handles
Shirts
Hoodies
Van Hoodie
Van Hoodie
Hoot Owl
Hoot Owl
Chuck Brown Dog Hoodie
Chuck Brown Dog Hoodie
Basic Logo Natural Hoodie
Misc...
Bag of Ice
Brewery Tour
Brewery to include beer sampling. Minimum of 6 people required. Prior arrangements with Erica required for tour.
Can Cooler
Collapsible Dog Bowl
Leather Coaster 4 pack
Beer Soap
Crowler Koozie
Keep your 32oz can of delicious Tumbled Rock beer chilled.