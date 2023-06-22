Tumbled Rock Brewery & Kitchen

Popular Items

Pulled Ham & Gruyere

$13.00

Webster City brined pork slow cooked. pulled. gruyere cheese. sweet pickle. pickled onion. dijon aioli

The Burger

$14.00

Steak blend. gruyere cheese. arugula. garlic aioli

BEVERAGE

Mocktails

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.00

Virgin Paloma

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Virgin Gin Juice

$5.00

FOOD

Share

Beef Carpachio

$18.00Out of stock

Ahi Stack

$18.00
Sheet Pan Nachos

Sheet Pan Nachos

$18.00

Birria Shredded Beef, pico de gallo, black beans, jalapenos, cheddar cheese, black olives, sour cream, avocado

Wings

$13.00

Fried and tossed in our house dry rub. buffalo or bbq on side

Spicy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Spiked with fresh jalapeno and served chilled or hot. crostini's

Steak Bites

$16.00

Seasoned tender steak bites. flash fried. bleu cheese fondue. crostinis

Deviled Eggs Three Ways

$9.00

*sriracha. bacon. chive *smoked trout. dill *mustard. green olive

Brushetta

$12.00

Crostini's. ricotta cheese. tomato bruschetta. balsamic glaze drizzle

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Succulent sweet blue swimming crab cakes. hint of cilantro & lime. Lemon caper remoulade

Smoked Trout Toast Crostini

$13.00

Roasted garlic aioli. rushing waters smoked trout. shaved fennel. micro greens. basil oil drizzle

BISON SLIDERS

$19.00

Three patties on pretzel buns. herbed whipped cream cheese. tomato. arugula.

ParmTruffle Fries

ParmTruffle Fries

$10.00

Shoestring fries. truffle oil. parmesan. garlic aioli

Quesabirria

$16.00

Birria style slow cooked beef folded into 3 tortillas with melted cheese. served with consommé.

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$13.00

Clock Shadow curds. lightly breaded in house. served with house ranch

Oven Baked Pretzel

Oven Baked Pretzel

$12.00

Soft pretzels. jack cheese sauce.

Bread Service

$7.00

Our daily baked sour dough bread. herbed butter. garlic confit

Feta Spread

$13.00

Dough Bites

$10.00

Asian Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Ceviche

$14.50

Eat Your Vegetables

Elote (Corn)

$12.00

(Mexican street corn) Alsum farms sweet corn, garlic aioli, creme fraiche, chili, cotija cheese, red onion, cilantro, served chilled

Brussels Chips

Brussels Chips

$14.00

Fried crispy seasoned with S & P. garlic. parmesan. served with house made horseradish sauce.

Charred Carrots

$11.00

Garlic honey, feta cheese. pepita seeds

Cauliflower Wedges

$12.00

Red pepper romesco sauce. crispy bread crumbs

Greens and Soups

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

French Onion

$8.00

Rich herbed beef stock. slow cooked sweet onions. oven baked bread. gruyere & parmesan.

Clam Chowder

$6.00+

Creamy. rich chowder spiked with smoked trout. crostinis

Sweet Corn & Poblano

Sweet Corn & Poblano

$8.00

Alsum farms sweet corn. poblanos. cream. garnish of bacon & crunchy corn.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Arugula. couscous. smoked trout. freeze dried corn. tomato relish. pepitis. dried cranberries. Basil pesto buttermilk dressing

Power Salad

$14.00

Arugula. quinoa, couscous. blueberries. grapes. sunflower seeds. feta. citrus vinaigrette

Iceberg Stack

$14.00
Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad

Grilled Romaine and Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled romaine hearts, house creamy roasted garlic dressing, smoked salmon, sautéed grape tomatoes and red onions, drizzle of balsamic glaze. shaved parmesan

Gazpacho

$8.00

This is a chilled soup of pureed tomatoes, onion, cucumber and peppers with hints of cumin and black peppercorn. Garnished with toasted crostini, diced cucumber and bell pepper with a touch of cilantro and a drizzle of olive oil.

French Dip

The Swiss

$14.00

Gruyere. caramelized onion. au jus. French roll. roasted veggies.

The Original

The Original

$14.00

Horseradish spread. French roll. au jus. roasted veggies

Sandwiches & Stuff

Hot Italian Sub

$14.00Out of stock

The Burger

$14.00

Steak blend. gruyere cheese. arugula. garlic aioli

Wagyu Burger

$17.00

Half Pound Wagyu Deliciousness. Melted Bleu Cheese. House made steak sauce. Black and White sesame seeded bun.

My Bologna

$12.00

Sliced thin. griddled. American cheese. fried egg. greens. on fresh baked sour dough bread

Hot Chicken

$13.00

Buttermilk marinated breast. breaded. fried and then dusted with a spicy dry rub. Lettuce. tomato. Swiss cheese. Devil's aioli

Pulled Ham & Gruyere

$13.00

Webster City brined pork slow cooked. pulled. gruyere cheese. sweet pickle. pickled onion. dijon aioli

Spicy Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Seasoned white fish. sautéed. artisan roll. arugula. remoulade caper sauce

BLTA

$13.50

Thick cut bacon. iceberg. tomato. avocado. garlic aioli. grilled rustic sour dough bread

Rock Reuben With Ham

$14.00
Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$14.00

Authentic Beef Birria on Telera bread. Queso fresco. Avocado. Red Onion. Pickled Jalapeno. Tomato. Lettuce. Cilantro Mayo.

Pizza

Spicy Hawaiian

$17.00

Fresh jalapeño. pineapple. bacon. mozzarella. mike's hot honey

The Classic Pizza

$17.00

Crushed red tomatoes. pepperoni. mozzarella

Pear, Prosciutto, Gorgonzola

$19.00

Olive oil. provolone. sliced pears. gorgonzola cheese. Mike's hot honey drizzle

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

Ground sausage. fennel. red onion. whipped ricotta. mozzarella. basil oil

Truffled Wild Mushroom Pizza

$18.00

Wild mushrooms. ricotta. mozzarella. provolone. bleu cheese. truffled balsamic glaze

Garlic Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Chicken breast. roasted garlic cloves. wilted spinach. olive oil. cheese blend

Sexy Shrimp Pizza

$21.00

Chorizo, shrimp, mozzarella. provolone. pico de gallo. drizzle of poblano avocado sauce

Arnold Pizza

$19.00

Thick bacon slices. ground sausage. mozzarella

From the Farm Pizza

$18.00

Sweet corn. bacon. leeks. red onion. garlic confit. mozzarella. ricotta

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Crushed red tomatoes. fresh mozzarella. basil pesto swirl

Mac Daddy Pizza

$18.00

Our mac & cheese. thick bacon slices. drizzle of sriracha

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Main Plates

Birria Ramen

$22.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$17.00

Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top

14oz. Prime Rib

$32.00

Served Medium. Its a 14oz choice ribeye. slow cooked to a tender perfection. next we cook it on the griddle to sear in the juices. house made roasted garlic & parmesan mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, horseradish sauce

Walleye

$28.00

Pan fried. lemon caper remoulade. blistered green beans. fingerling potatoes. charred Cipollini onion

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$31.00

Creamy three cheese sauce and macaroni noodles with a bread & bacon crumb top. 5oz lobster tail.

Grilled Chicken Margherita

$28.00

Marinated chicken breasts. tomato bruschetta. fresh mozzarella. balsamic glaze. steamed fresh vegetable. cheesy polenta

Salmon Bowl

$31.00

Blackened salmon. jasmine rice. Grilled Cajun Shrimp. Butter Creole Sauce. Roasted Red Bell Pepper

Bison Meatloaf

$24.00

House made bison meatloaf. mashed potatoes. hunters gravy. medley of fresh steamed sugar snap peas and rainbow carrots. From Northstar Bison, Cameron WI

Ahi Tuna Steak

$31.00

Tumbled Rock Filet

$38.00

Kids Meals

Kids Breakfast for Dinner

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & Go Gurt.

Kids Kraft Mac and Cheese

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Hamurger

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Kids Noodles with Butter

$9.50

All kids meals served with FF & gogurt.

Desserts

Champagne Creme Brulee

$7.00

Flourless Choc torte

$7.00

Rich, almost fudgy dark chocolate with a mixed berry compote and chocolate gnache.

Salted Caramel brownie with pretzel crust

$6.00

Served warm to enhance the gooey chocolate and caramel goodness.

Vanilla Ice Cream 1 scoop

$2.00

Vanilla Ice Cream 2 scoops

$4.00

Blue Bunny Sundae

$4.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00

Traditional Latin dessert cake soaked with 3 creams, topped with whipped topping icing, fresh fruit and dulce de leche sauce.

Quick Grab

Ranch

$0.75

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Pickled Veg

$1.25

Sweet Pickles

$1.25

Side Fries $4

$4.00

Pretzel Cheese

$1.50

Crostinis

$1.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

tortilla chips

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side Rice for LW

Side Dough Bites Pizza Sauce

A la Carte Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Pickled Veg

$2.00

Side Parmesan truffle fries

$5.00

side mashed potato

$4.00

Side Kettle Chips

$2.50

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Side Order Roasted Veg

$5.00

Side Steamed Brocolli

$4.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$4.00

Side Steamed Green Beans

$4.00

Side Rice

$2.00

RETAIL

Hats

Devils Lake Hat

Devils Lake Hat

$35.00
TR Cap

TR Cap

$30.00

Multiple styles available. Please make your selection upon pick up. If shipping is required please email scott@tumbledrock.com and do not purchase online.

TR Beanie

TR Beanie

$30.00

Multiple styles available. Please make your selection upon pick up. If shipping is required please email scott@tumbledrock.com and do not purchase online.

Bucket Hat

$35.00

Dog Cap

$30.00

Glassware/ Handles

Pilsner

Pilsner

$5.00
Tulip

Tulip

$5.00
Stein

Stein

$10.00

Tap Handle Sale

$45.00

Growler (Empty)

$12.00

Coffee Tumbler White

$22.00
Ceramic Growler

Ceramic Growler

$70.00Out of stock
Water Bottle (Blue)

Water Bottle (Blue)

$15.00
Black Insulated Tumbler

Black Insulated Tumbler

$30.00
Beach Color Coffee Tumbler

Beach Color Coffee Tumbler

$30.00

Traditional Coffee Mug

$12.00

Artwork Mug (Erica or camping)

$16.00

Shirts

Anthony Bourdain Quote

Anthony Bourdain Quote

$25.00

In store pick up available with online orders. If you prefer to have the item shipped please contact scott@tumbledrock.com. Do not purchase online.

Pug T-Shirt

Pug T-Shirt

$30.00

Meet the Brewer!

$30.00

Pilsner Antohony Bourdain Quote

$30.00

Gin N Juice

$30.00

Black Rock Logo Buttonup

$45.00

Hoodies

Van Hoodie

Van Hoodie

$55.00

In store pick up available with online orders. If you prefer to have the item shipped please contact scott@tumbledrock.com. Do not purchase online.

Hoot Owl

Hoot Owl

$55.00

In store pick up available with online orders. If you prefer to have the item shipped please contact scott@tumbledrock.com. Do not purchase online.

Chuck Brown Dog Hoodie

Chuck Brown Dog Hoodie

$55.00

In store pick up available with online orders. If you prefer to have the item shipped please contact scott@tumbledrock.com. Do not purchase online.

Basic Logo Natural Hoodie

$50.00

Misc...

Bag of Ice

$4.00

Brewery Tour

$15.00

Brewery to include beer sampling. Minimum of 6 people required. Prior arrangements with Erica required for tour.

Can Cooler

Can Cooler

$4.00

Collapsible Dog Bowl

$12.00
Leather Coaster 4 pack

Leather Coaster 4 pack

$28.00
Beer Soap

Beer Soap

$7.50

Crowler Koozie

$5.00

Keep your 32oz can of delicious Tumbled Rock beer chilled.

Tin Sign

Tin Sign

$25.00
Scarf

Scarf

$21.00
Van Sticker

Van Sticker

$2.00

Hot Sauce Miles Nielsen

$5.00

Post Cards

$3.00

TR Backpack

$45.00

TR Small Duck

$3.00

Bomber Jacket

Women's Blush common sizes

Women's Blush common sizes

$80.00
Women's Olive Grey 2XL

Women's Olive Grey 2XL

$85.00

Mens Black Common Sizes

$80.00

Men's Black XXL

$85.00