TunkJoy Bakery 61 Rogers Point Road
TunkJoy Bakery 61 Rogers Point Road
Baked Goods
Bread
Sourdough Multigrain Bread
$10.00
Bagels
Plain Bagel
$2.00
Out of stock
Sesame Bagel
$2.00
Poppyseed Bagel
$2.00
Out of stock
Everything Bagel
$2.00
Salt Bagel
$2.00
Crackers
Rye Caraway Crackers
$2.00
Cookies
Molasses ginger
$2.00
Out of stock
Sourdough Choc Chunk
$2.00
Out of stock
Pecan bars
$2.00
Out of stock
Choco ganache filled brownies
$2.00
Out of stock
Choco chip
$2.00
Sweet Treats
Gulab Juman Cake
$6.00
Out of stock
Basque-Style Cheesecake
$6.00
Out of stock
Blueberry Cream Pie
$6.00
Out of stock
GF Blueberry Cream Pie
$6.00
Out of stock
Very Blueberry Muffin
$2.00
Out of stock
Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
$6.00
Out of stock
GF Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake
$6.00
Out of stock
Food
Bagel Sandwiches
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3.00
Drinks
Hot Coffee
Reg Coffee
$2.00
Decaf Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
Black Tea
$2.00
Green Tea
$2.00
Bottled Beverages
Pure Leaf Lemon Tea
$2.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$2.00
Minute Maid Orange Juice
$2.00
La Croix Pamplemousse
$2.00
Out of stock
Poland Spring H2O
$2.00
Fermented Foods
Cabbages
Curtido
$8.00
Out of stock
TunkJoy Bakery 61 Rogers Point Road Location and Ordering Hours
(207) 749-6307
61 Rogers Point Road, Steuben, ME 04680
Closed
All hours
