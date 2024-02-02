Turbo Chicken 5234 Portage Road
Chicken Sandwiches
- Turbo Sandwich$7.75
Fried or grilled chicken, brioche bun, B&B pickles, turbo sauce. Make it nashy for a buck!
- Turbo Seoul$8.95
Fried or grilled chicken, chili paste, house kimchi slaw, gochujang aioli, green onion
- Turbo Dee-lux$8.95
Fried or grilled chicken, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, sliced cheese, B&B pickles, & turbo sauce. Make it nashy for a buck!
- Turbo NBQ Sandwich$8.95
Fried or grilled chicken with another amazing turbo signature sauce: the NBQ sauce (an amazing hybrid of our nashy & BBQ sauce)! With a house dill slaw & onion rings on a toasted brioche bun
Specials
- Turbo NBQ Sandwich$8.95
Fried or grilled chicken with another amazing turbo signature sauce: the NBQ sauce (an amazing hybrid of our nashy & BBQ sauce)! With a house dill slaw & onion rings on a toasted brioche bun
- Jamaican Jerk Turbo Sandwich$9.95Out of stock
fried or grilled chicken on a toasted brioche bun with shredded lettuce, jamaican jerk sauce, and a house made pineapple mango salsa
Turbo Tenders
Turbo Wrap
Turbo Tots
- Totchos$5.50+
Cheese sauce, pico de gallo, iceburg, street corn, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, green onion
- Seoul Tots$5.50+
Kimchi slaw, gochujang aioli, chili paste, green onion
- Truffle Tots$5.50+
Parmesan, sea salt, black pepper, green onion, truffle aioli
- Buffalo Blue Cheese Tots$5.50+
House buffalo sauce, cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, green onion, blue cheese sauce
- Sunrise Tots$5.50+
House gravy, cheese sauce, fried egg, Cheddar cheese, green onion
- Bacon Cheddar Ranch Tots$5.50+
Cheese sauce, bacon, green onion, shredded Cheddar, ranch
- Tennessee Tots$5.50+
Bacon, BBQ sauce, nashy hot, cheese sauce, caramelized onion, shredded Cheddar, green onion
Turbo Burger
Family Style
- Family Meal (Bucket of Tenders & Bucket of Tots)$42.50
Bucket of tenders & bucket of tots. Feeds 4-5. Comes with gravy & sauce (4 sauces included. Choose up to 4 sauces. If more than 4 are selected, only 4 will be included with the order. If you choose two sauces, you will receive 2 of each sauce. If you choose one sauce, you will receive 4 of that same sauce)
- Bucket of Tenders$28.50
Tenders only. Feeds 4-5. Comes with gravy & sauce (4 sauces included. Choose up to 4 sauces. If more than 4 are selected, only 4 will be included with the order. If you choose two sauces, you will receive 2 of each sauce. If you choose one sauce, you will receive 4 of that same sauce)
- Bucket of Tots$15.00
Tots only. Feeds 4-5
Sauces & Other sides
- Turbo sauce side$0.35
- Buffalo side$0.35
- Habanero Hot side$0.35
- BBQ side$0.35
- Ranch side$0.35
- Seoul Sauce side$0.35
- Honey Mustard side$0.35
- Bleu Cheese sauc side$0.35
- Spicy Garlic Ranch side$0.35
- Side of sour cream$0.50
- Side of Truffle aioli$0.65
- Side of Gravy$0.65
- Side of cheese sauce$0.65
- SIDE OF NASHY SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE OF NASTY NASHY SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE OF NBQ SAUCE$1.00
- Side of house pickles$0.50
- Side of house pickled jalapeños$0.50