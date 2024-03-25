Turbo Joe's Pizzeria - Int'l Kitchen & Tea House 100 Townsend Dr. Suite #B, Weimar, Tx 78962
Halal Cuisine
Appetizers
Entrees
- Biryani$9.99
Choice of Chicken or Beef in a slow-cooked basmati rice.
- Boti$9.99
Fresh of the Grill Chicken or Beef.
- Seekh Kabab$8.99
Barbecued Skewers of Meat marinated in Fresh Herbs
- Nihari$11.99
(Spicy) Curry - Beef garnished w/cilantro, ginger and green peppers
- Karahi$9.99
(Spicy) Curry - Chicken on the bone cooked w/tomato, ginger and spices
- Butter Chicken$11.99
(Mild) Curry - Tender Chicken in a spiced butter sauce
- Qeema$7.99
(Mild) Curry - Delicately spiced ground beef mixed w/peas and potatoes
Vegetarian Entrees
- Mixed Vegatables$7.99
Mixture of carrots, potatoes, peas, broccoli and cauliflower cooked in a mild sauce
- Paneer Tikka Masala$11.99
Paneer (Cheese) served in a Masala Sauce
- Aloo Palak$9.99
Spinach and Potato curry
- Bhindi Masala$8.99
Stir-fried okra cooked in a special blend of spices
- Daal Channa$5.99
Lentils simmered, pureed and spiced to perfection
- Chola Curry$7.99
Chickpeas cooked w/tomatoes and spices
Desserts
Naan/Bread
Tea & Drinks
Beverages
Milk Teas (Non-Dairy Milk Used)
- Okinawa Milk Tea$5.75
Our house after dinner tea made w/slight ginger, cardamom, nutmeg cinnamon, cloves and black tea
- Jasmine Milk Tea$5.50
Our Okinawa is a Roasted Brown Sugar based Black Milk Tea that has a uniquely sweetened flavor that makes it our #1 seller of milk teas. We recommend adding boba or brown sugar boba as a topping. Sweetness level cannot be adjusted any lower than 50%.
- Thai Milk Tea$5.50
Bold and caffeine rich Premium Black Tea hand shaken with non-dairy milk with a hint of coffee
- Strawberry Milk Tea$5.75
Not your average milk tea - fresh strawberries and our in house strawberry jam blended with Spring Tea and Dairy.
- Mango Milk Tea$5.75
Sweet and refreshing, our mango milk tea is made with our in-house mango puree with our freshly brewed green tea.
- Pineapple Milk Tea$5.75
Sweet and refreshing, our mango milk tea is made with our in-house mango puree with our freshly brewed green tea.
- Taro Milk Tea$5.75
Creamy, sweet and refreshing pistachio smoothie is perfect to cool you down after a spicy curry
- Coffee Milk Tea$5.75
Fruit Teas
Smoothies
Specialty Drinks
Pizza
BYOP
7" Signature Pizzas
- 7" Cheese Pizza$5.99
3 Cheese Blend ( Mozzarella, Provolone & Pepper Jack
- 7" Pepperoni$6.99
Pepperoni w/3 Cheese Blend
- 7" Meat Lovers$8.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Beef w/3 Cheese Blend
- 7" Supreme$8.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Beef w/Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana & Bell Peppers
- 7" Veggie$5.99
Choice of Veggies
- 7" Chicken Alfredo$7.99
Sassy Alfredo Sauce & Chicken
- 7" BBQ Chicken$7.99
Smoke House BBQ Sauce & Chicken
- 7" Halal Buffalo Chicken$7.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Chicken
- 7" Halal Beef$7.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Beef
- 7" Hawaiian$6.99
- 7" Halal Roasted Garlic Chicken$7.99
12" Signature Pizzas
- 12" Cheese Pizza$10.99
3 Cheese Blend ( Mozzarella, Provolone & Pepper Jack
- 12" Pepperoni$11.99
Pepperoni w/3 Cheese Blend
- 12" Meat Lovers$13.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Beef w/3 Cheese Blend
- 12" Supreme$13.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Beef w/Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana & Bell Peppers
- 12" Veggie$10.99
Choice of Veggies
- 12" Chicken Alfredo$12.99
Sassy Alfredo Sauce & Chicken
- 12" BBQ Chicken$12.99
Smoke House BBQ Sauce & Chicken
- 12" Halal Buffalo Chicken$12.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Chicken
- 12" Halal Beef$12.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Beef
- 12" Hawaiian$11.99
- 12". Halal Roasted Garlic Chicken$12.99
16" Signature Pizzas
- 16" Cheese Pizza$16.99
3 Cheese Blend ( Mozzarella, Provolone & Pepper Jack
- 16" Pepperoni$17.98
Pepperoni w/3 Cheese Blend
- 16" Meat Lovers$19.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon & Beef w/3 Cheese Blend
- 16" Supreme$19.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Beef w/Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana & Bell Peppers
- 16" Veggie$16.99
Choice of Veggies
- 16" Chicken Alfredo$18.99
Sassy Alfredo Sauce & Chicken
- 16" BBQ Chicken$18.99
Smoke House BBQ Sauce & Chicken
- 16" Halal Buffalo Chicken$19.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Chicken
- 16" Halal Beef$19.99
Signature Red Sauce & Halal Beef
- 16" Hawaiian$17.99
- 16" Halal Roasted Garlic Chicken$19.99