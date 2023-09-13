Turbo - Coffee Pizza Wine 5808 Windhaven Pkwy Suite 200
Coffees and Lattes
Coffees
Lavender Latte
Espresso with lavender syrup and vanilla syrup for a subtle floral taste and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Red Velvet Latte
Espresso with red velvet syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Blueberry White Mocha Latte
Espresso with white chocolate sauce, blueberry syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Tiramisu Latte
Espresso with tiramisu syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Toffee Crunch Latte
Espresso with toffee crunch syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Hazelnut White Mocha Latte
Espresso with white chocolate sauce, hazelnut syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Mocha Latte
Espresso with chocolate sauce and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
White Mocha Latte
Espresso with white chocolate sauce and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Caramel Macchiato
Orange Mocha Latte
Espresso with orange syrup, mocha sauce, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Irish Cream Latte (Non-alcoholic)
Espresso with irish cream non-alcoholic syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Vanilla Rose Latte
Espresso with vanilla syrup, rose syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Brown Sugar Latte
Espresso with brown sugar, cinnamon, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Ube Latte
Espresso with ube condensed milk and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Peppermint Mocha Latte
Espresso with peppermint syrup, mocha sauce, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Hazelnut Coconut Latte
Espresso with hazelnut syrup, coconut syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Brown Sugar Coconut Latte
Espresso with Brown Sugar Coconut and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Lavender Berry Latte
Espresso with lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Cookie Butter Latte
Espresso with cookie butter syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Cinnamon Toffee Crunch Latte
Espresso with cinnamon, toffee crunch syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.
Classic Latte
Espresso with choice of milk. Milkier/less foam than a cappuccino. Great hot or iced!
Testarossa Cold Brew
16 oz cold. "Ore of a kind cold brew tower" served over ice. 1 water droplet per 2 seconds. A 17 hour slow drip cold brew. Highly concentrated caffeine. This process brings out the coffee bean in a different way with notes of floral or the nose and c
House Cold Brew
Cold brewed concentrate with water served over ice for a bold and smooth cup of iced coffee.
Iced Coffee
Brewed fresh in house, unsweetened.
Drip
Our very own TURBO medium roast blend with coffee beans from Costa Rica, Brazil, and Columbia. Notes of chocolate, caramel, and pine nut.
Americano
Espresso with water. Great hot or iced.
Cappuccino
Espresso with a thick layer of frothed milk.
Red Eye
Drip coffee with a shot of espresso. Served hot or iced.
Cortado
A 4oz drink that is equal parts espresso and milk. More for the coffee flavor lover. Served hot or iced.
Doppio
Double shot of espresso.
Traditional Macchiato
Espresso with a couple scoops of foamed milk. Served only hot.
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with our mocha sauce.
Cup of Milk
Milk
White Mocha Frappé
Caramel Frappé
Nutella Frappé
Red Velvet Frappé
Mocha Frappé
Ube Frappé
Vanilla Matcha Frappé
Boosters, Teas & Smoothies
Watermelon Coconut
Watermelon and Coconut Syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Strawberry Passionfruit
Strawberry Puree and Passionfruit syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Cherry Lemonade
Cherry syrup and lemonade topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Cactus Pear & Pomegranate
Cactus Pear juice and Pomegranate syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Blueberry Cherry & Coconut
Raspberry and Orange syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Tropical
Tropical Puree topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract
Blackberry Matcha Lemonade
Blackberry syrup with lemonade topped with matcha
Classic Lemonade
Orange Juice
Our House Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Our House Pineapple Juice
Matcha Latte
High-grade grounded green tea mixed with a choice of milk. Make it a Tokyo fog with vanilla syrup. Served hot or iced
Chai Latte
Spiced black tea and choice of milk. Make it "Dirty" with a + shot of espresso. Served hot or iced
London Fog Latte
Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, and choice of milk. Served hot or iced
Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Iced black tea with brown sugar and choice of milk.
Iced Black Rose Milk Tea
Iced black tea with rose syrup and choice of milk.
Hibiscus Unsweet Tea
Hibiscus tea brewed in house with a subtle floral tone, served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Green Unsweet Tea
Green Tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Black Unsweet Tea
Black tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Hibiscus tea brewed in house with a subtle floral tone, served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Iced Black Tea
Black tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Iced Green Tea
Green Tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)
Hot Earl Gray Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Hot English Breakfast Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Hot Dragon Pearl Jasmine Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Hot Pomegranate Oolong Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Hot Mint Verbena Tea
Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry fruit concentrate blended with ice and choice of milk.
Tropical Smoothie
Sweet Green Smoothie
Pineapple and coconut fruit concentrate blended with spinach, ice, and choice of milk.
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry fruit concentrate blended with ice and choice of milk.
Mango Smoothie
Berry Smoothie
Blackberry Cream Soda
Orange Cream Soda
Peach Cream Soda
Strawberry Cream Soda
Vanilla Cream Soda
Vanilla Lavender Cream Soda
Canned Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)
Canned Drinks
Breakfast/Pastries
Breakfast Sandwiches
Turbo Croissantwich
A croissant with sliced ham, swiss cheese, egg patty, and a spread of chipotle aioli
Boosted Bagel Sandwich
Sliced ham, bacon, sausage, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, egg patty, spread with a chipotle aioli
OG Bagel Sandwich
A bagel with sliced ham, swiss cheese, egg patty, and a spread of chipotle aioli
Supercharged Sausage Sandwich
Toasty brioche bread, double stacked sausage, with cheddar, egg, and parmesan pepper ranch
Turbo Croque Madame
Brioche with mozzarella, 4 cheese béchamel, layered with ham, swiss cheese, parmesan and an egg
Turbo Breakfast Pizza-dilla
Quesadilla made with our thin flatbread pizza dough, with mozzarella, cheddar, egg, sriracha, your choice of bell peppers, chorizo, sausage, or ham
Pastries
Bites & Shareables
Hummus
Classic chick pea hummus with pita flatbread
Bruschetta
Mozz, tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze
Truffle Mac and Cheese 2.0
Pasta smothered in 4 cheese truffle sauce, topped with panko, and truffle zest
Cheesy Bread Sticks
Olive oil and mozzarella bread sticks with a side of marinara.
Chicken Pizza-dilla
Quesadilla made with our flatbread, mozzarella, cheddar, bell peppers, and chicken with sriracha ranch sauce.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
A delicious spinach dip served with a side of toasted french bread.
3 Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Flatbread sandwich with cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of potatoes and ketchup.
Chicken Basil Pesto Sandwich
A sandwich with chicken, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and spread with basil pesto. Served with roasted potatoes.
Garden Toast
A slice of brioche, topped with hummus, bell peppers, onions, arugula, tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of potatoes and ketchup.
Bee's Knees Flatbread
Thin 13 x 6 flat bread topped with pepperoni, jalapeno, and habanero honey
Tomato Basil Flatbread
Thin 13 x 6 flat bread topped with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze
Chicken Basil Pesto Flatbread
Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, and finished with basil pesto.
Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread
Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, cooked prosciutto, fig jam, finished with arugula and balsamic glaze.
Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbread
Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, chicken, spinach, artichoke, and parmesan.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Flatbread topped with mozzarella and pepperoni.
Veggie Flatbread
Cheese Flatbread
Flatbread topped with mozzarella.
Build Your Own Flatbread
Flatbread of your own creation. Just the way you like it.
Pizzas
The Bee's Knees Pizza
Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pepperoni, jalapeños, and drizzled with a habanero honey sauce.
The Queen Pizza
Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, tomatoes, and fresh basil.
Truffle Mac & Cheese Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, alfredo sauce, truffle mac and cheese noodles, truffle zest, and parmesan cheese.
Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white cheese sauce, prosciutto, fig jam, arugula, and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Sean's Favorite Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, pepperonis, sausage, bacon bits, drizzled with habanero honey.
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.
Srirachi-Q Chicken Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Sriracha and BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.
Spinach & Artichoke Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, spinach, artichoke, and parmesan.
Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, chicken, tomatoes, and basil pesto.
BBQ Brisket Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, and slow roasted espresso brisket. (Limited availability)
The Bianca Brisket Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella, white 4 cheese sauce, brisket, onions, cheddar, and drizzle of bbq honey. (Limited availability)
Jordan's Favorite Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, truffle mac and cheese noodles, truffle zest, and Parmesan cheese.
Abombanathan Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon bits, pepperoni, and pineapple.
Chorizo Lime Pizza
Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, chorizo, pineapple, red onions, cheddar, drizzled with cilantro lime sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella
Pepperoni Pizza
Pizza topped with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni
Sausage Pizza
Pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, and hand pulled chunk sausage
Cara's Supreme Pizza
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and olives
Hawaiian Pizza
Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham slices, and pineapples.
Meat Admirers Pizza
Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage and bacon bits.
Veggie Pizza
Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella, red and yellow bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms and onions.
Build Your Own Pizza
Pizza of your own creation. Just the way you like it.
Desserts
House Tiramisu
Light coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone, topped with cocoa
Banana Nutella Dessert Calzone
Calzone stuffed with Nutella and banana, then topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce, and chocolate sauce.
Zeppole
Baked dough balls topped with powdered sugar and served with raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces
Skillet Cookie
Fresh baked cookie in a skillet, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, topped off with vanilla ice cream
Skillet Brownie
Fresh baked brownie in a skillet with chocolate drizzle, and topped off with vanilla ice cream
Rincon S'mores Dessert Calzone
Chocolate dessert sauce over a brown sugar glazed calzone, filled with Nutella, marshmallows, and a dash of cinnamon
Classic Affogato
2 scoops of vanilla ice cream with a side of espresso. Pour the espresso on top of the ice cream and enjoy!
Turbo Tiramisu Cake Affogato
A shot of espresso poured over a tiramisu cake topped with vanilla ice cream. So tantalizingly good. Is that word....)
Cocktails & Beers
Cocktails & Beer
Tropical Moscow Mule
Klir Red, tropical fruit puree, lime, ginger beer
Lakeside Paradise
Klir Red, pineapple, peach, coconut, blue curaçao
Cactus Sunset
Rhumbero, cactus pear & pomegranate, mint, club soda
Watermelon Punch
El Guitarron, watermelon, triple sec, lime, sweet & sour
Blueberry Coconut Mojito
Rhumbero, mint leaves, coconut syrup, blueberries, lime juice, club soda
Moscow Mule
Klir red, lime juice, and ginger beer with options of classic, strawberry, or mango flavors
Mimosa
Sparkling brut with options of lavender lemonade, pomegranate oj, or pineapple mango flavors
Margarita
El guitarron agave, lime juice, triple sec, topped with sweet and sour with options of classic, guava, or mango flavors
Kentucky Mule
Canadian wicket, lemon juice, ginger beer with options of classic, strawberry, or mango flavors
Bloody Mary
Klir red and our house mix. For a kick add tobasco
Cami's Ranch Water
El guitarron, lime juice, house made sparkling water with options of strawberry, guava, or mango flavors
White Sangria
White wine, lemonade, raspberry syrup, with a champagne float
Red Sangria
Red wine, pineapple juice, orange juice, with a champagne float
Rosé Sangria
Rosé, strawberry puree, peach syrup, with a champagne float
Popping Rose Sangria
Rosé, lychee popping boba, strawberry puree, peach syrup, with a brut float
Tropical Lychee Highball
Rhumbero, lychee popping boba, tropical fruit puree, lemon, topped with club soda
Good For Life
Canadian Wickett, lychee popping boba, yuzu puree, lemon, orange juice, topped with club soda
Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Neato Bandito Mexican Lager
Alaskan White Belgian Witbier
Bishop Cider
Tupps Backyard Bock
Love Street Blonde
Alaskan Husky IPA
Alaskan Amber
Asahi Japanese Rice Lager
White Claw Seltzer
Michelob Ultra
Irish Cream Cocktail
White Russian Cocktail
Matcha Cream Cocktail
Spiced Chai Cocktail
Wines
Red Wine
House Cabernet
California
Bonanza Cabernet
Bar Dog Cabernet
Chardonnay | Bar Dog | - | US, California | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Creamy, Vanilla, Baked Apple, and Baked Spices
Daou Cabernet
Decoy Cabernet
Austin Hope Cabernet
Duckhorn Cabernet
Chardonnay | Duckhorn | Napa Valley | US, California | ABV: 14.10% | Taste: Stone Fruit, Vanilla, and Oak
Silver Oak Cabernet
Caymus Cabernet
House Merlot
Columbia valley, ca
Decoy Merlot
California
LUKE Merlot
Sequentis Merlot
House Pinot Noir
California
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir | Meiomi | US, California | ABV: 13.70% | Taste: Boysenberry, Blackberry, and Mocha
Whole Cluster Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley Vineyards - Whole Cluster | Willamette Valley | US, Oregon | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Dark Chocolate and Mocha
Substance Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir | Substance | Columbia Valley | US, Washington | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Dark Chocolate and Mocha
Mer Soliel Pinot Noir
BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus California
Giant Steps Pinot Noir
1924 Double Black Cabernet
Aged in bourbon barrels. Lodi, California
Four Virtues Zinfandel
Aged in bourbon barrels. Lodi, California
Three Finger Jack
BTL. Aged in rum barrels. Lodi, California
House Malbec
San Pedro, chile
Tall Dark Stranger Malbec
Mendoza, Argentina
Red Schooner Voyage Malbec
BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus Argentina
House Red Blend
California
Snoop Dogg Red Blend
California
Pessimist Red Blend
By daou. Paso Robles, ca
Evs Windblown Red Blend
Texas
Caymus Grand Durif Red Blend
By chuck Wagner of caymus suisun valley, ca
Bodyguard Red Blend
Red Schooner Transit Blend
BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus Australia
Conundrum Red Blend
BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus California
The Walking Fool Red Blend
By jenny Wagner of caymus suisun valley, ca
Banshee Mordecai Red Blend
Petite Petit Red Blend
Lodi, ca
Redline Red Blend
Sonoma county, ca
Water Witch Red Blend
Napa valley, ca
Predator
Lodi, ca
Rabble
Paso Robles, ca
Landon Raspberry
Greenville, Texas
El Niño de Campillo
Della Scala Red
BTL. Montepulciano d'abruzzo - Italy
Manousakis Mrs
Syrah blend Crete, Greece
Croix St. Martin Red
Bordeaux, France. Merlot, cab sauv, cabfranc
Adventure Series
Chianti toscany, Italy
Palivou Anemos
Placido, Banfi Chianti
BTL. Chianti docg-, toscana, Italy
JP Chenet Reserve Pinot Noir
BTL. Pinot noir France
Louis Jadot
Gamay- beaujolais-villages, France
Famille Perrin
BTL. Côtes du rhône, France
Caparzo
Brunello di montalcin, Italy
Fontanabianca
Barbaresco, Italy
Pinetti Notte
BTL. Zinfandel puglia, Italy
White Wine
House Chardonnay
California
Instigator
Martha Stewart
Diora Chardonnay
Bar Dog Chardonnay
Butter Chardonnay
Sea Sun Chardonnay
Duckhorn Chardonnay
Mer Soleil Reserve
Stag's Leap
Bodyguard Chardonnay
By dacu. Paso Robles, ca
Cakebread
Napa valley, California
The Lioness
Conundrum White Blend
BTL. By Charlie Wagner California
Offspring, Blank Bottle
Stellenbosch, south Africa
House Rose
Sonoma county, California
Fabre en Provence Rose
Côtes de Provence, France
Studio
BTL. Paso Robles, California
DAOU Rosé
Paso Robles, California
Whole Cluster Rose
Willamette valley, Oregon
Miraval Rose
Côtes de Provence, France
House Sav Blanc
California
The Hawkstone Sauv Blanc
Napa valley, California
The Champion Sauv Blanc
BTL. Marlborough, new Zealand
The Family Secret Sauv Blanc
Sonoma county, California
Emmolo Sauv Blanc
BTL. By jenny Wagner of caymus. Solanc & Napa, California
Locations NZ Sauv Blanc
New Zealand
House Riesling
Columbia valley, Washington
Red Slate
BTL. Mosel, Germany
Willamette Organic
Willamette valley, Oregon
House Pinot Grigio
California
Girl & Dragon Pinot Grigio
1924 Double Gold Chardonnay
Aged in scotch barrels California
1000 Stories Chardonnay
Aged in bourbon barrels California
Beringer Bros Sauvignon Blanc
Aged in tequila barrels California
House Brut
California
La Marca Prosecco
Prosecco doc, Italy. 187ml mini BTL
Cupcake Moscato d'Asti
Moscato d'asti. 187ml mini BTL
Freixenet "Extra Dry" Rose
Italy sparkling rosé
La Perlina Moscato
BTL. Italy, moscato d'asti
Sterling, Blanc De Blancs
BTL California. Sparkling wine
House Moscato
California
Landon, Yellow Rose
Greenville, Texas
Honoro Vera
BTL. Verdejo - Spain
Candoni
BTL. Moscato d'asti - Italy
Opici Bianco
BTL. Blend - Italy
El Terrano
Rosé - Spain
Rosé di Adele Sicilia
Duca Di Vincenza
BTL. Bianco secco sparkling, Italy
Villa Sparina Gavi
BTL. Peidmont, Italy
Cavaliere D'oro
BTL. Pinot grigio - delle venezie, Italy
Melini Orvieto
Trebbiano Umbria, Italy
Mesa Giunco
Vermentino - sardegna, Italy
Mimi's Chardonnay
Chardonnay & viognier blend Languedoc roussillon, south France
Croix St. Martin White Bordeaux
Sauv Blanc - Bordeaux, France