Coffees and Lattes

Coffees

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with lavender syrup and vanilla syrup for a subtle floral taste and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Red Velvet Latte

Red Velvet Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with red velvet syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Blueberry White Mocha Latte

Blueberry White Mocha Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with white chocolate sauce, blueberry syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Tiramisu Latte

Tiramisu Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with tiramisu syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Toffee Crunch Latte

Toffee Crunch Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with toffee crunch syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Hazelnut White Mocha Latte

Hazelnut White Mocha Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with white chocolate sauce, hazelnut syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with chocolate sauce and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

White Mocha Latte

White Mocha Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with white chocolate sauce and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$5.34+
Orange Mocha Latte

Orange Mocha Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with orange syrup, mocha sauce, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Irish Cream Latte (Non-alcoholic)

Irish Cream Latte (Non-alcoholic)

$5.34+

Espresso with irish cream non-alcoholic syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Vanilla Rose Latte

Vanilla Rose Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with vanilla syrup, rose syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.44+

Barista recommeEspresso with brown sugar, cinnamon, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.nded

Ube Latte

Ube Latte

$5.79+

Espresso with ube condensed milk and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Peppermint Mocha Latte

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with peppermint syrup, mocha sauce, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Hazelnut Coconut Latte

Hazelnut Coconut Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with hazelnut syrup, coconut syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Brown Sugar Coconut Latte

Brown Sugar Coconut Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with Brown Sugar Coconut and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Lavender Berry Latte

Lavender Berry Latte

$5.44+

Espresso with lavender syrup, blueberry syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Cookie Butter Latte

Cookie Butter Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with cookie butter syrup and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Cinnamon Toffee Crunch Latte

Cinnamon Toffee Crunch Latte

$5.34+

Espresso with cinnamon, toffee crunch syrup, and choice of milk. Delicious hot or iced.

Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$4.64+

Espresso with choice of milk. Milkier/less foam than a cappuccino. Great hot or iced!

Testarossa Cold Brew

Testarossa Cold Brew

$5.60

16 oz cold. "Ore of a kind cold brew tower" served over ice. 1 water droplet per 2 seconds. A 17 hour slow drip cold brew. Highly concentrated caffeine. This process brings out the coffee bean in a different way with notes of floral or the nose and c

House Cold Brew

House Cold Brew

$4.64+

Cold brewed concentrate with water served over ice for a bold and smooth cup of iced coffee.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.49+

Brewed fresh in house, unsweetened.

Drip

Drip

$2.90+

Our very own TURBO medium roast blend with coffee beans from Costa Rica, Brazil, and Columbia. Notes of chocolate, caramel, and pine nut.

Americano

Americano

$2.90+

Espresso with water. Great hot or iced.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.49+

Espresso with a thick layer of frothed milk.

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.74+

Drip coffee with a shot of espresso. Served hot or iced.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.74

A 4oz drink that is equal parts espresso and milk. More for the coffee flavor lover. Served hot or iced.

Doppio

Doppio

$3.20

Double shot of espresso.

Traditional Macchiato

Traditional Macchiato

$3.74

Espresso with a couple scoops of foamed milk. Served only hot.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.49+

Steamed milk with our mocha sauce.

Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$3.50

Milk

White Mocha Frappé

White Mocha Frappé

$5.64+
Caramel Frappé

Caramel Frappé

$5.64+
Nutella Frappé

Nutella Frappé

$5.64+
Red Velvet Frappé

Red Velvet Frappé

$5.64+
Mocha Frappé

Mocha Frappé

$5.64+
Ube Frappé

Ube Frappé

$5.64+
Vanilla Matcha Frappé

Vanilla Matcha Frappé

$5.64+

Boosters, Teas & Smoothies

Watermelon Coconut

$5.45+

Watermelon and Coconut Syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Strawberry Passionfruit

$5.45+

Strawberry Puree and Passionfruit syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Cherry Lemonade

$5.45+

Cherry syrup and lemonade topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Cactus Pear & Pomegranate

$5.45+

Cactus Pear juice and Pomegranate syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Blueberry Cherry & Coconut

$5.45+

Raspberry and Orange syrup topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Tropical

$5.45+

Tropical Puree topped with club soda and powered with Lotus Green Tea Extract

Blackberry Matcha Lemonade

$4.80+

Blackberry syrup with lemonade topped with matcha

Classic Lemonade

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Our House Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50+

Our House Pineapple Juice

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.60+

High-grade grounded green tea mixed with a choice of milk. Make it a Tokyo fog with vanilla syrup. Served hot or iced

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.60+

Spiced black tea and choice of milk. Make it "Dirty" with a + shot of espresso. Served hot or iced

London Fog Latte

London Fog Latte

$4.50+

Earl grey tea, vanilla syrup, and choice of milk. Served hot or iced

Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Iced Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$4.84+

Iced black tea with brown sugar and choice of milk.

Iced Black Rose Milk Tea

Iced Black Rose Milk Tea

$4.84+

Iced black tea with rose syrup and choice of milk.

Hibiscus Unsweet Tea

Hibiscus Unsweet Tea

$3.40+

Hibiscus tea brewed in house with a subtle floral tone, served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Green Unsweet Tea

Green Unsweet Tea

$3.40+

Green Tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Black Unsweet Tea

Black Unsweet Tea

$3.40+

Black tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Iced Hibiscus Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.64+

Hibiscus tea brewed in house with a subtle floral tone, served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.64+

Black tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$3.40+

Green Tea brewed in house and served over ice. (Unsweetened, add flavored syrups to sweeten it to your desire!)

Hot Earl Gray Tea

Hot Earl Gray Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Hot English Breakfast Tea

Hot English Breakfast Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea

Hot Cinnamon Spice Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Hot Dragon Pearl Jasmine Tea

Hot Dragon Pearl Jasmine Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Hot Pomegranate Oolong Tea

Hot Pomegranate Oolong Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Hot Mint Verbena Tea

Hot Mint Verbena Tea

$3.50+

Individual tea bags. Brewed to order and served hot.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.77+

Strawberry fruit concentrate blended with ice and choice of milk.

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.77+
Sweet Green Smoothie

Sweet Green Smoothie

$5.77+

Pineapple and coconut fruit concentrate blended with spinach, ice, and choice of milk.

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.77+

Strawberry fruit concentrate blended with ice and choice of milk.

Mango Smoothie

$5.77+

Berry Smoothie

$5.77+

Blackberry Cream Soda

$4.50+

Orange Cream Soda

$4.50+

Peach Cream Soda

$4.50+

Strawberry Cream Soda

$4.50+

Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.50+

Vanilla Lavender Cream Soda

$4.50+

Canned Drinks (Non-Alcoholic)

Canned Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.15

Topo Chico

$3.15

Mela

$5.95

Coke Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

7 Up Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Breakfast/Pastries

Breakfast Sandwiches

Turbo Croissantwich

Turbo Croissantwich

$7.49

A croissant with sliced ham, swiss cheese, egg patty, and a spread of chipotle aioli

Boosted Bagel Sandwich

Boosted Bagel Sandwich

$8.75

Sliced ham, bacon, sausage, swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, egg patty, spread with a chipotle aioli

OG Bagel Sandwich

OG Bagel Sandwich

$7.49

A bagel with sliced ham, swiss cheese, egg patty, and a spread of chipotle aioli

Supercharged Sausage Sandwich

Supercharged Sausage Sandwich

$7.95

Toasty brioche bread, double stacked sausage, with cheddar, egg, and parmesan pepper ranch

Turbo Croque Madame

Turbo Croque Madame

$8.49

Brioche with mozzarella, 4 cheese béchamel, layered with ham, swiss cheese, parmesan and an egg

Turbo Breakfast Pizza-dilla

Turbo Breakfast Pizza-dilla

$9.95

Quesadilla made with our thin flatbread pizza dough, with mozzarella, cheddar, egg, sriracha, your choice of bell peppers, chorizo, sausage, or ham

Pastries

Butter Croissant

$3.95

Plain Bagel

$3.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Cherry Danish

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25

Espresso Brownie

$3.85Out of stock

Bites & Shareables

Hummus

Hummus

$7.50

Classic chick pea hummus with pita flatbread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$7.25

Mozz, tomatoes, basil pesto, and balsamic glaze

Truffle Mac and Cheese 2.0

Truffle Mac and Cheese 2.0

$6.25

Pasta smothered in 4 cheese truffle sauce, topped with panko, and truffle zest

Cheesy Bread Sticks

Cheesy Bread Sticks

$12.75

Olive oil and mozzarella bread sticks with a side of marinara.

Chicken Pizza-dilla

Chicken Pizza-dilla

$10.00

Quesadilla made with our flatbread, mozzarella, cheddar, bell peppers, and chicken with sriracha ranch sauce.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.25

A delicious spinach dip served with a side of toasted french bread.

3 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

3 Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Flatbread sandwich with cheddar, swiss, mozzarella, and chipotle aioli. Served with a side of potatoes and ketchup.

Chicken Basil Pesto Sandwich

Chicken Basil Pesto Sandwich

$10.00

A sandwich with chicken, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, and spread with basil pesto. Served with roasted potatoes.

Garden Toast

Garden Toast

$12.50

A slice of brioche, topped with hummus, bell peppers, onions, arugula, tomatoes, and balsamic glaze. Served with a side of potatoes and ketchup.

Bee's Knees Flatbread

Bee's Knees Flatbread

$10.00

Thin 13 x 6 flat bread topped with pepperoni, jalapeno, and habanero honey

Tomato Basil Flatbread

Tomato Basil Flatbread

$10.00

Thin 13 x 6 flat bread topped with tomatoes, basil, and balsamic glaze

Chicken Basil Pesto Flatbread

Chicken Basil Pesto Flatbread

$11.00

Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, and finished with basil pesto.

Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

Fig and Prosciutto Flatbread

$12.50

Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, cooked prosciutto, fig jam, finished with arugula and balsamic glaze.

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

Chicken Spinach Artichoke Flatbread

$12.50

Thin flatbread topped off with mozzarella, chicken, spinach, artichoke, and parmesan.

Pepperoni Flatbread

Pepperoni Flatbread

$9.00

Flatbread topped with mozzarella and pepperoni.

Veggie Flatbread

$11.00
Cheese Flatbread

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Flatbread topped with mozzarella.

Build Your Own Flatbread

Build Your Own Flatbread

$9.00

Flatbread of your own creation. Just the way you like it.

Pizzas

The Bee's Knees Pizza

The Bee's Knees Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, pepperoni, jalapeños, and drizzled with a habanero honey sauce.

The Queen Pizza

The Queen Pizza

$15.60+

Pizza topped with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, ricotta, tomatoes, and fresh basil.

Truffle Mac & Cheese Pizza

Truffle Mac & Cheese Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, alfredo sauce, truffle mac and cheese noodles, truffle zest, and parmesan cheese.

Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Bomb AF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Franks red hot sauce with white 4 cheese sauce, chicken, cheddar, onions, and panko.

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white cheese sauce, prosciutto, fig jam, arugula, and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Sean's Favorite Pizza

Sean's Favorite Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, pepperonis, sausage, bacon bits, drizzled with habanero honey.

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Chicken Pizza

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.

Srirachi-Q Chicken Pizza

Srirachi-Q Chicken Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, Sriracha and BBQ sauce, chicken, onions, and sprinkled with cheddar cheese.

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, spinach, artichoke, and parmesan.

Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

Chicken Basil Pesto Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, red sauce, chicken, tomatoes, and basil pesto.

BBQ Brisket Pizza

BBQ Brisket Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, onions, and slow roasted espresso brisket. (Limited availability)

The Bianca Brisket Pizza

The Bianca Brisket Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella, white 4 cheese sauce, brisket, onions, cheddar, and drizzle of bbq honey. (Limited availability)

Jordan's Favorite Pizza

Jordan's Favorite Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, truffle mac and cheese noodles, truffle zest, and Parmesan cheese.

Abombanathan Pizza

Abombanathan Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon bits, pepperoni, and pineapple.

Chorizo Lime Pizza

Chorizo Lime Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with mozzarella cheese, white 4 cheese sauce, chorizo, pineapple, red onions, cheddar, drizzled with cilantro lime sauce.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.50+

Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50+

Pizza topped with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$14.50+

Pizza with red sauce, mozzarella, and hand pulled chunk sausage

Cara's Supreme Pizza

$15.70+

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and olives

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00+

Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, ham slices, and pineapples.

Meat Admirers Pizza

Meat Admirers Pizza

$15.70+

Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage and bacon bits.

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$15.50+

Pizza with our red sauce, mozzarella, red and yellow bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms and onions.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.00+

Pizza of your own creation. Just the way you like it.

Desserts

House Tiramisu

House Tiramisu

$7.95

Light coffee-flavored Italian dessert made of ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with whipped mascarpone, topped with cocoa

Banana Nutella Dessert Calzone

Banana Nutella Dessert Calzone

$9.95

Calzone stuffed with Nutella and banana, then topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce, and chocolate sauce.

Zeppole

Zeppole

$9.95

Baked dough balls topped with powdered sugar and served with raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces

Skillet Cookie

Skillet Cookie

$6.95Out of stock

Fresh baked cookie in a skillet, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, topped off with vanilla ice cream

Skillet Brownie

Skillet Brownie

$6.95Out of stock

Fresh baked brownie in a skillet with chocolate drizzle, and topped off with vanilla ice cream

Rincon S'mores Dessert Calzone

$9.95

Chocolate dessert sauce over a brown sugar glazed calzone, filled with Nutella, marshmallows, and a dash of cinnamon

Classic Affogato

Classic Affogato

$5.45

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream with a side of espresso. Pour the espresso on top of the ice cream and enjoy!

Turbo Tiramisu Cake Affogato

$11.95

A shot of espresso poured over a tiramisu cake topped with vanilla ice cream. So tantalizingly good. Is that word....)

Cocktails & Beers

Cocktails & Beer

Tropical Moscow Mule

$7.95

Klir Red, tropical fruit puree, lime, ginger beer

Lakeside Paradise

$8.25

Klir Red, pineapple, peach, coconut, blue curaçao

Cactus Sunset

$8.25

Rhumbero, cactus pear & pomegranate, mint, club soda

Watermelon Punch

$8.75

El Guitarron, watermelon, triple sec, lime, sweet & sour

Blueberry Coconut Mojito

$9.75

Rhumbero, mint leaves, coconut syrup, blueberries, lime juice, club soda

Moscow Mule

$7.85

Klir red, lime juice, and ginger beer with options of classic, strawberry, or mango flavors

Mimosa

$6.20+

Sparkling brut with options of lavender lemonade, pomegranate oj, or pineapple mango flavors

Margarita

$8.25

El guitarron agave, lime juice, triple sec, topped with sweet and sour with options of classic, guava, or mango flavors

Kentucky Mule

$7.95

Canadian wicket, lemon juice, ginger beer with options of classic, strawberry, or mango flavors

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Klir red and our house mix. For a kick add tobasco

Cami's Ranch Water

$7.65

El guitarron, lime juice, house made sparkling water with options of strawberry, guava, or mango flavors

White Sangria

$8.95+

White wine, lemonade, raspberry syrup, with a champagne float

Red Sangria

$7.95+

Red wine, pineapple juice, orange juice, with a champagne float

Rosé Sangria

$8.95+

Rosé, strawberry puree, peach syrup, with a champagne float

Popping Rose Sangria

$9.75

Rosé, lychee popping boba, strawberry puree, peach syrup, with a brut float

Tropical Lychee Highball

$9.75

Rhumbero, lychee popping boba, tropical fruit puree, lemon, topped with club soda

Good For Life

$9.75

Canadian Wickett, lychee popping boba, yuzu puree, lemon, orange juice, topped with club soda

Deep Ellum Dallas Blonde

$6.45

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$7.70

Neato Bandito Mexican Lager

$6.70

Alaskan White Belgian Witbier

$6.45

Bishop Cider

$6.45

Tupps Backyard Bock

$6.45

Love Street Blonde

$5.53

Alaskan Husky IPA

$5.75

Alaskan Amber

$5.53

Asahi Japanese Rice Lager

$5.53

White Claw Seltzer

$5.53

Michelob Ultra

$5.53

Irish Cream Cocktail

$7.95

White Russian Cocktail

$7.95

Matcha Cream Cocktail

$7.95

Spiced Chai Cocktail

$8.95

Wines

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$7.30+

California

Bonanza Cabernet

$10.00+
Bar Dog Cabernet

Bar Dog Cabernet

$12.00+

Chardonnay | Bar Dog | - | US, California | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Creamy, Vanilla, Baked Apple, and Baked Spices

Daou Cabernet

$14.00+

Decoy Cabernet

$16.00+

Austin Hope Cabernet

$18.00+
Duckhorn Cabernet

Duckhorn Cabernet

$25.00+

Chardonnay | Duckhorn | Napa Valley | US, California | ABV: 14.10% | Taste: Stone Fruit, Vanilla, and Oak

Silver Oak Cabernet

$35.00+

Caymus Cabernet

$40.00+

House Merlot

$7.30+

Columbia valley, ca

Decoy Merlot

$12.00+

California

LUKE Merlot

$14.00+

Sequentis Merlot

$78.00

House Pinot Noir

$7.30+

California

Meiomi Pinot Noir

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Pinot Noir | Meiomi | US, California | ABV: 13.70% | Taste: Boysenberry, Blackberry, and Mocha

Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

Whole Cluster Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Pinot Noir | Willamette Valley Vineyards - Whole Cluster | Willamette Valley | US, Oregon | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Dark Chocolate and Mocha

Substance Pinot Noir

Substance Pinot Noir

$16.00+

Pinot Noir | Substance | Columbia Valley | US, Washington | ABV: 13.50% | Taste: Dark Chocolate and Mocha

Mer Soliel Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus California

Giant Steps Pinot Noir

$100.00

1924 Double Black Cabernet

$10.00+

Aged in bourbon barrels. Lodi, California

Four Virtues Zinfandel

$14.00+

Aged in bourbon barrels. Lodi, California

Three Finger Jack

$40.00

BTL. Aged in rum barrels. Lodi, California

House Malbec

$7.30+Out of stock

San Pedro, chile

Tall Dark Stranger Malbec

$10.00+

Mendoza, Argentina

Red Schooner Voyage Malbec

$78.00

BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus Argentina

House Red Blend

$7.30+

California

Snoop Dogg Red Blend

$9.00+

California

Pessimist Red Blend

$14.00+

By daou. Paso Robles, ca

Evs Windblown Red Blend

$13.00+

Texas

Caymus Grand Durif Red Blend

$15.00+

By chuck Wagner of caymus suisun valley, ca

Bodyguard Red Blend

$25.00+

Red Schooner Transit Blend

$78.00

BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus Australia

Conundrum Red Blend

$49.00

BTL. By Charlie Wagner of caymus California

The Walking Fool Red Blend

$25.00+

By jenny Wagner of caymus suisun valley, ca

Banshee Mordecai Red Blend

$15.00+

Petite Petit Red Blend

$17.00+

Lodi, ca

Redline Red Blend

$30.00+

Sonoma county, ca

Water Witch Red Blend

$35.00+

Napa valley, ca

Predator

$10.00+

Lodi, ca

Rabble

$16.00+

Paso Robles, ca

Landon Raspberry

$8.00+

Greenville, Texas

El Niño de Campillo

Della Scala Red

$44.00

BTL. Montepulciano d'abruzzo - Italy

Manousakis Mrs

$13.00+

Syrah blend Crete, Greece

Croix St. Martin Red

$10.00+

Bordeaux, France. Merlot, cab sauv, cabfranc

Adventure Series

$8.00+

Chianti toscany, Italy

Palivou Anemos

$12.00+

Placido, Banfi Chianti

$40.00

BTL. Chianti docg-, toscana, Italy

JP Chenet Reserve Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL. Pinot noir France

Louis Jadot

$12.00+

Gamay- beaujolais-villages, France

Famille Perrin

$38.00

BTL. Côtes du rhône, France

Caparzo

$30.00+

Brunello di montalcin, Italy

Fontanabianca

$22.00+

Barbaresco, Italy

Pinetti Notte

$40.00

BTL. Zinfandel puglia, Italy

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$7.30+

California

Instigator

$10.00+

Martha Stewart

$10.00+

Diora Chardonnay

$42.00

Bar Dog Chardonnay

$12.00+

Butter Chardonnay

$15.00+

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$45.00

Duckhorn Chardonnay

$60.00

Mer Soleil Reserve

$18.00+

Stag's Leap

$19.00+

Bodyguard Chardonnay

$20.00+

By dacu. Paso Robles, ca

Cakebread

$22.00+

Napa valley, California

The Lioness

$30.00+

Conundrum White Blend

$39.00

BTL. By Charlie Wagner California

Offspring, Blank Bottle

$18.00+

Stellenbosch, south Africa

House Rose

$7.30+

Sonoma county, California

Fabre en Provence Rose

$10.00+

Côtes de Provence, France

Studio

$46.00

BTL. Paso Robles, California

DAOU Rosé

$12.00+

Paso Robles, California

Whole Cluster Rose

$14.00+

Willamette valley, Oregon

Miraval Rose

$17.00+

Côtes de Provence, France

House Sav Blanc

$7.30+

California

The Hawkstone Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Napa valley, California

The Champion Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL. Marlborough, new Zealand

The Family Secret Sauv Blanc

$13.00+

Sonoma county, California

Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$50.00

BTL. By jenny Wagner of caymus. Solanc & Napa, California

Locations NZ Sauv Blanc

$15.00+

New Zealand

House Riesling

$7.90+

Columbia valley, Washington

Red Slate

$34.00

BTL. Mosel, Germany

Willamette Organic

$13.00+

Willamette valley, Oregon

House Pinot Grigio

$7.30+

California

Girl & Dragon Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

1924 Double Gold Chardonnay

$12.00+

Aged in scotch barrels California

1000 Stories Chardonnay

$15.00+

Aged in bourbon barrels California

Beringer Bros Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00+

Aged in tequila barrels California

House Brut

$6.00+

California

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Prosecco doc, Italy. 187ml mini BTL

Cupcake Moscato d'Asti

$7.00

Moscato d'asti. 187ml mini BTL

Freixenet "Extra Dry" Rose

$14.00+

Italy sparkling rosé

La Perlina Moscato

$32.00

BTL. Italy, moscato d'asti

Sterling, Blanc De Blancs

$148.00

BTL California. Sparkling wine

House Moscato

$7.30+

California

Landon, Yellow Rose

$8.00+

Greenville, Texas

Honoro Vera

$44.00

BTL. Verdejo - Spain

Candoni

$46.00

BTL. Moscato d'asti - Italy

Opici Bianco

$40.00

BTL. Blend - Italy

El Terrano

$10.00+

Rosé - Spain

Rosé di Adele Sicilia

$18.00+

Duca Di Vincenza

$38.00

BTL. Bianco secco sparkling, Italy

Villa Sparina Gavi

$44.00

BTL. Peidmont, Italy

Cavaliere D'oro

$44.00

BTL. Pinot grigio - delle venezie, Italy

Melini Orvieto

$11.00+

Trebbiano Umbria, Italy

Mesa Giunco

$16.00+

Vermentino - sardegna, Italy

Mimi's Chardonnay

$10.00+

Chardonnay & viognier blend Languedoc roussillon, south France

Croix St. Martin White Bordeaux

$10.00+

Sauv Blanc - Bordeaux, France

European 1/2 Off Btl

European Bottles

El Niño de Campillo

$22.00

Della Scala

$22.00

Manousakis Mrs

$25.00

Croix St. Martin Red

$20.00

Adventure Series

$18.00

Palivou Anemos

$24.00

Placido, Banfi

$20.00

JP Chenet Reserve

$22.00

Louis Jadot

$24.00

Famille Perrin

$19.00

Caparzo

$60.00

Fontanabianca

$42.50

Pinetti Notte

$20.00

Honoro Vera

$22.00

Candoni Moscato

$23.00

Opici Bianco

$20.00

El Terrano

$20.00

Rosé di Adele Sicilia

$29.00

Duca Di Vincenza

$19.00

Villa Sparina Gavi

$22.00

Melini Orvieto

$22.00

Mesa Giunco

$29.00

Mimi's Chardonnay

$20.00

Croix St. Martin White

$20.00