Turitto's Pizza - Inver Grove 6611 Concord Blvd
Pizzas
- BYO$9.99+
- House Special$13.99+
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, and onion
- Super House Special$14.99+
Sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, green pepper, onion, black olive, green olive, and Canadian bacon
- Meat Lovers$13.99+
- Cheeseburger$12.99+
Ground beef, pickle, and onion
- Taco$12.99+
Chorizo, tomato, lettuce, and pickle
- Reuben$12.99+
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, mozzarella cheese, and sauerkraut
- BBQ Chicken$12.99+
Chicken, onion, and BBQ sauce
- Veggie$11.99+
Green olive, black olive, green pepper, onion, and mushroom
- Mac & Cheese$12.99+
Beer cheese base, and penne noodles topped with mozzarella
- Chicken Alfredo$12.99+
Our special Alfredo sauce, penne noodles, and signature garlic chicken
- Cheese$9.99+
- Pizza Fries$7.99+
Submarines
Pasta
Salads
- Garden Salad$6.50+
Iceberg lettuce, green peppers, onion, tomatoes, mushrooms, croutons, cheese, and choice of dressing
- Italian Salad$6.50+
Iceberg lettuce, green olives, salami, cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing
- Chef Salad$6.50+
Iceberg lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, mushrooms, tomatoes, croutons, and choice. Of dressing
Dessert
- Home Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
- Caramel Apple Pizza$9.99
- S'mores Pizza$9.99
- Raspberry Cheesecake Pizza$9.99
- Slice OREO Mousse Cake$4.49
- Slice Sea Salt Caramel Cake$4.49Out of stock
- Slice Limoncello Mascarpone Cake$4.49
- Slice Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake$4.49Out of stock
- Caramel Peanut Butter Snickers Cake$4.49
Beverages
- Coke$1.50
- Diet Coke$1.50
- Cherry Coke$1.50
- Coke Zero$1.50
- Sprite$1.50
- Mountain Dew$1.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$1.50
- Brisk$1.50Out of stock
- Dr Pepper$1.50
- A&W Root Beer$1.50
- Orange Soda$1.50
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Lemonade$2.00
- Pink Lemonade$2.00
- Coke 2 Ltr$3.49
- Diet Coke 2 Ltr$3.49
- Sprite 2 Ltr$3.49
- Mountain Dew 2 Ltr$3.49
- Orange Soda 2 Ltr$3.49
Miscellaneous
- Small Home-Made Potato Salad$1.99Out of stock
- Medium Home-Made Potato Salad$2.99Out of stock
- Large Home-Made Potato Salad$3.99Out of stock
- Hot Dago$6.49
Open-faced sausage sandwich with marinara
- Hot Dago with Cheese$7.99
- Garlic Toast$2.29
- Garlic Toast with Cheese$4.49
- Chips$1.50
- Chilli$3.99+
- 4 Meatballs$4.00