Turks & Timbers 1022 Michigan Avenue
FOOD MENU
APPETIZERS
- ARANCINI$12.00
Risotto rice balls that are stuffed, coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried. Ask for flavor of the week!
- BEER CHEESE DIP WITH PRETZELS$10.00
Homemade beer cheese dip, served with in-house seasoned pretzels
- CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with a choice of dipping sauces.
- CRAB CAKES$15.50
- GUINNESS BATTERED SHRIMP$14.00
Shrimp, hand-battered in our Guinness beer batter. Served with spicy Asian slaw, sweet chili sauce, and soy sauce
- HAND BATTERED CHEESE CURDS$11.00
Fresh cheese curds, hand beer-battered, deep fried and served with ranch dressing
- HAND BATTERED ONION RINGS$9.00
Thick slices of sweet onions, hand beer-battered, deep fried and served with home-made dipping sauce
- JALAPENO BOATS$10.00
3 Fresh jalapenos sliced in half and stuffed with our homemade beer cheese dip, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection, served with ranch or blue cheese sauce
- MONTE CRISTO WONTONS$11.00
Smoked ham and Swiss cheese wrapped in wonton, deep fried and dusted with powdered sugar, served with raspberry chipotle dipping sauce
- MUSSELS$15.50
- NACHOS
Grilled chicken, steak or beef. Fresh Pico de Gallo, homemade nacho cheese, jalapenos, green onions and cumin sour cream
- QUESADILLAS
Grilled chicken or steak, Fresh Pico de Gallo, cheese and cumin sour cream
- ROASTED GARLIC CHIPS$9.00
Fresh, fried potato chips tossed in roasted garlic oil and parmesan cheese, served with ranch dressing
- SAUSAGE SAMPLER$15.00
A selection of Miesfeld’s bratwurst and sausages served with German potato salad, gherkins, house made sauerkraut, and stone ground mustard
- FRENCH FRIES$5.00
- FRESH FRUIT BOWL$5.00
- PASTA SALAD$5.00
- GERMAN POTATO SALAD$5.00
SALADS
- WISCONSIN SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, toasted almonds, Cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, dried cranberries, and granny smith apples, served with honey mustard dressing
- CAESAR SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, and croutons, served with Caesar dressing
- BUFFALO SALAD$11.00
Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese, served with Buffalo sauce and choice of ranch or blue cheese dressings
- ARUGULA SALAD$12.00
Baby Arugula, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, red onions, candied walnuts, feta cheese, served with homemade balsamic vinaigrette
- T&T CHEF SALAD$15.00
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, egg, Cheddar & Swiss cheeses, served with your choice of dressing
BURGERS & SANDWICHES
- B.A.T.$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, baby arugula, vine ripe tomatoes, American, Cheddar, and Gruyere cheese, served with garlic aioli on a toasted sourdough bread.
- GOBBLER$13.50
Shaved Turkey, thin sliced granny smith apples, Brie cheese topped with fig jam, served on a Focaccia bread.
- PORK SCHNITZEL$14.00
Pork tenderloin pounded and lightly breaded, pan fried; topped with melted Muenster cheese and mixed greens, served on a toasted French bread
- REUBEN SANDWICH$14.00
Shaved corned beef with Swiss cheese and homemade sauerkraut topped with 1000 island dressing, served on toasted marble rye.
- PATTY MELT$13.00
1/3lb. Miesfeld’s restaurant steak, topped with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and Swiss Cheese, served on a marble rye.
- SHEBOYGAN CLUB$14.50
Ham and turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese, and mayo on a marble rye.
- CHICKEN CORDON BLEU$13.50
Marinated chicken breast, ham, applewood smoked bacon and Swiss Cheese topped with honey mustard sauce, served on a pretzel roll.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, served on a toasted Sourdough bread.
- TURKEY BACON SANDWICH$13.50
Shaved Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone cheese, served with garlic aioli on a Focaccia bread
- CHEESE STEAK$12.00
1/3lb. Miesfeld’s restaurant steak topped with cheddar cheese, raw onions, pickles and served on a Johnston’s Bakery hardroll.
- T&T BURGER$15.00
Half pound steak burger, grilled to your liking, topped with cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a Johnston’s Bakery hardroll.
- MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$14.00
Half pound steak burger, grilled to your liking, topped with Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms, served on a Johnston’s Bakery hardroll.
- T&T PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$15.00
thinly shaved ribeye steak with sauteed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese topped with our homemade nacho cheese, served on a hoagie roll.
- DOUBLE BRAT$12.75
Miesfeld’s grand champion brats with raw onions, pickles, and whole grain mustard, served on a Johnston’s Bakery hardroll.
EXTRA SAUCE & DRESSING
- EXTRA BLUE CHEESE$0.75
- EXTRA BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE$0.75
- EXTRA BOURBON BBQ$1.00
- EXTRA BUFFALO$1.00
- EXTRA CEASAR$0.75
- EXTRA DIABLO$1.00
- EXTRA FIG JAM$1.00
- EXTRA FRENCH$0.75
- EXTRA GARLIC MAYO$1.00
- EXTRA HONEY GARLIC$1.00
- EXTRA HONEY MUSTARD$1.00
- EXTRA HOT$1.00
- EXTRA HOT GARLIC$1.00
- EXTRA ITALIAN$0.75
- EXTRA JERK$1.00
- EXTRA MANGO HABANERO$1.00
- EXTRA MAYO$0.75
- EXTRA MUSTARD AIOLI$1.00
- EXTRA PARMESAN GARLIC$1.00
- EXTRA RANCH$0.75
- EXTRA RASPBERRY CHIPOTLE$1.00
- EXTRA TARTAR$0.75
DAILY FOOD SPECIALS
APPETIZER SPECIAL
LUNCH SPECIAL
DINNER SPECIAL
MONDAY WINGS
WINGS MONDAY
TUESDAY BURGERS
$2.50 TUESDAYS
FRIDAY FISH FRY
- PERCH DINNER$19.50
Served with coleslaw, rye bread and choice of French Fries, Chips, fruit, pasta salad or German potato salad
- BREADED BLUEGILL$18.50
Served with coleslaw, rye bread and choice of French Fries, Chips, or German potato salad
- BEER BATTERED HADDOCK$18.50
Served with coleslaw, rye bread and choice of French Fries, Chips, or German potato salad
- BEER BATTERED SHRIMP$16.50
Served with coleslaw, rye bread and choice of French Fries, Chips, or German potato salad
- PERCH SANDWICH$15.50
NA BEVERAGES
- PEPSI$2.75
- DIET PEPSI$2.75
- STARRY$2.75
- STARRY ZERO$2.75
- GATORADE$2.75
- MOUNTAIN DEW$2.75
- DIET DEW$2.75
- TONIC$2.75
- SALTZER$2.75
- SOUR$2.75
- UNSWEETENED TEA$2.75
- LEMONADE$2.75
- COKE (CAN)$2.00
- DIET COKE (CAN)$2.00
- SPRECHER ROOT BEER$4.00
- ORANGE JUICE$2.75
- PINEAPPLE JUICE$2.75
- CRANBERRY JUICE$2.75
- KIDDY Cocktail$3.00
- REDBULL$4.00
- Ginger Ale$2.75