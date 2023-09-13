Turner's Fresh Seafood Mkt & Fish n Chips Shoppe
Popular Items
Fish n Chips
Fresh local Haddock beer battered pub style fish fillets served with french fries, malt vinegar, and tartar sauce
Local Haddock
Sold in 1 lb increments; Fresh off the Day Boats in Gloucester, these local haddock fillets are smaller (apprx 3/4 lb each) than their Icelandic cousins, yet share the same mild, flakey and craveable fresh white fish flavor and texture.
Sea Scallops
Sold in 1 lb packs: Our classic New England sea scallops are firm, succulent and delicious. All natural, dry packed with no water or preservatives added.
ONLINE TAKEOUT
TAKE OUT MENU
12 to Close: Ready to Eat Takeout
Fish n Chips: Noon to Close daily Fish Market: Monday- Thur 10 am - 6 pm, Friday - Saturday 10am - 7pm, Sundays 12 pm - 6pm
French Fries
House-fried French Fries served with ketchup! Fried in Canola Oil.
8 oz Coleslaw
Turner's fresh homemade coleslaw
4 oz Coleslaw
Turner's fresh homemade coleslaw
Seaweed Salad
Delicious Salad of Seaweed with Agar Agar, Seasame Oil & Seeds, Kikurage Mushroom, Salt, and Chilli Pepper.
Coke 12 oz
Diet Coke 12 oz
Sprite 12 oz
Btl Water 10 oz
Extra Tartar Sauce
Extra Ketchup
Extra Malt Vinegar
Extra Lemon Wedges (2)
Plastic Utensils
Click here to indicate the number of plastic utensil packets you need
DIY: Oyster Shucking Kt
Do It Yourself Shucker’s Kit: 2 dozen Live Local Oysters, 1 Professional Shucking Knife, 1 Oyster Shucking Glove (chose the non-writing hand), 1 Lemon, 1 Turner's Cocktail Sauce, 1 Individual Tabasco Sauce, QR Code for "How to Shuck Video" Packaged in a 25lb re-useable fish tote
*MA Food Notices
* CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOOD BORNE ILLNESS. BEFORE PLACING YOUR ORDER, PLEASE INFORM YOUR SERVER IF A PERSON IN YOUR PARTY HAS A FOOD ALLERGY.
ONLINE MARKET
ONLINE RAW SEAFOOD
Icelandic Haddock
Sold in 1 lb, skin-on (skin-off by request!) increments, the freshest, long-line Icelandic haddock, a flaky white fish that is mild in flavor. Less recognizable than its more famous cousin the cod, haddock is the preferred species among most New Englanders.
GreySole
Sold in 1 lb increments. Caught right off the shores of New England, our genuine grey sole fillets are delicate in texture and flavor; our sole is unsurpassed due to its freshness, skillful filleting, and our unique skinning process.
Cod
Fresh Wild Line Caught Icelandic Cod. Sold by the pound.
Halibut
Sold in lb increments. Fresh Atlantic Halibut, great for grilling
Salmon -Atlantic
Canadian Atlantic Salmon Sold by the lb. Universally regarded as one of the world's healthiest food sources, due to its high content of Omega 3 fatty acids. Our fresh North Atlantic salmon fillets are harvested in the Bay of Fundy, where dramatic tide changes and pristine waters provide optimum conditions for raising the highest quality salmon.
Swordfish
Sold by the lb. Our premium fresh swordfish steaks are responsibly harvested from all over the world and then flown overnight to Boston to be inspected and purchased the following day. The absolute best swordfish is caught off New England waters in June and July when the fish are ravenously feeding ahead of winter, giving them their highest fat content and most desirable flavor and texture.
Tuna
Sold by the lb. Like our swordfish, our yellowfin tuna is sourced from all around the world and flown to Boston where it's inspected and graded for freshness, color and fat content. We pick only the best. Our tuna is clear cut (no blood line or skin), to ensure high quality, great taste and your convenience.
U-15 Raw Wild Shrimp
Sold in 1 lb increments Our premium wild Mexican Gulf shell-on jumbo shrimp come approximately about 15 per pound. All natural and you will taste the difference from the shell-off processed shrimp sold in bulk.
Steamers
Sold by the lb. Local live steamers ready for you to cook your own way.
Mussels
Sold by the Pound- Turner's mussels come from the pristine waters off Maine's Acadia National Park. Grown by a small company that uses revered European techniques, these mussels are larger with a higher meat content than the more common PEI rope grown mussels, with little to no grit. Because we work directly with the farm, Turner's mussels don't come out of the water until we order them.
Oyster
Local oysters live in the shell sourced from the Cape to Maine.
Cherrystones
Littlenecks
Sold by each. Local littleneck clams!
Clam Knife
Oyster Knife
Fish Turner
Escargot
Delicious Dish! Snails, salted butter, garlic, parsley, bread-crumbs, shallots & black pepper. Cook at home in your oven!
ONLINE Prepared/Cook At Home Mkt
Clam Chowder
Our classic award winning New England chowder — full of fresh clams, red bliss potatoes, and a perfect blend of cream and herbs. Served with Westminster oyster crackers.
Haddock (Fish) Chowder
Delicious and creamy fish chowder, with freshly cooked haddock and cod. Ask for oyster crackers (included!)
Tuna Chili
Turner's homemade recipe made with fresh Yellowfin Tuna with beans and seasonings.
Lobster Bisque
Rich lobster stock simmered with sherry, cream and spices. Served with Westminster oyster crackers. (Fresh cooked lobster meat sold separately.)
Shrimp Cocktail
Our shrimp will change your expectations of what great shrimp cocktail should be. We cook these shrimp shell-on in a recipe of seasoned water and shock them in ice water to retain their natural flavor and texture. Sold by the pound; about 20 per pound.
Crab Cake
Local Jonah crabmeat blended with seasoned bread crumb. Suggestion to serve withour remoulade sauce sold separately Allergens: Shellfish, soy, wheat (crackers), eggs, milk (butter drizzle). Description: Jonah crabmeat, eggs, mayo, dijon mustard, on juice, saltine crackers, parsley, Old Bay seasoning, baking powder, Tabasco, honey mustard aioli, dressed greens
Fishcakes
Our grandmother's original Newfoundland recipe with salt cod, Yukon potatoes, butter, onions and seasonings. Our cakes are approximately 4 oz. each. We suggest 1 per person as an appetizer, or 2 per person as an entrée.
Lobster Risotto Cake
Panko crusted parmesan risotto cake with local lobster and fresh basil.
Oyster Rockefeller
The Turner’s variation on a New Orleans classic. We top fresh, shucked oysters with sautéed spinach, bacon, Gruyère cheese, shallots and bread crumbs. Delicious. Served on the half shell. We suggest 2-3 per person as an appetizer, or a half dozen as an entrée.
Stuffed Clams
We combine some of New England’s best shellfish for this signature dish. Local clams and succulent sea scallops are chopped and mixed with bacon, bread crumbs, lobster cream and fresh herbs. Served on the half shell. We suggest 2-3 per person as an appetizer, or a half dozen per person as an entrée.
Scallop n Bacon Skewer
A skewer of 5 fresh North Atlantic sea scallops wrapped in bacon and parcooked for an easy at home preparation.
Salmon Burger (ea)
Delicious, chef-made Salmon Burger with fresh Turner's Salmon. Ready for your grill or skillet. Enjoyed with Remoulade Sauce.
Smoked Salmon Spread
Perfect Dip for Crackers, Breads and More! Made with Smoked Fresh Smoked Salmon, cream cheese, sour cream, Dijon, shallot, lemons, Worcestershire, and spices. Allergen Information • Fish (salmon and anchovy in worcestershire) • Milk
Flatbread Crackers
8 oz Cracker Crumbs
The perfect topping for baked and broiled fresh fish.
Tuna Burger
Turner's homemade yellowfin tuna burger
Seafood Stuffing /lb
Great for baked stuffed shrimp or sole. Ingredients: Shrimp, scallops, onions, celery, garlic, lemon juice, parsley, salt, pepper, butter, and ritz crackers.
Tartar Sauce
Creamy, homemade and flavored with lemon, fresh tarragon and capers.
Cocktail Sauce
A zesty combination of tomato sauce, celery salt, Heinz chili and fresh horseradish.
Mignonette Sauce
Perfect Classic accompany to oysters on the half shell
Horseradish Retail
4 Oz. of classic Inglehoffer Extra Hot Horseradish!
Lobster Basil Cream Sauce
A flavorful sauce for your take-home items. Drizzle lightly over your Baked Stuffed Shrimp, Crab Cakes, and more!
Hot Sauce
Craic Sauce - Mill City Red Hot Sauce, made in Lowell, Mass! 5 Ounce bottle.
Fish Stock
Made with Turner's own Haddock, wonderfully seasoned and ready to enhance your own homemade soup or chowder!
Remoulade Sauce
A Seafood Classic- Herbs, Dijon and mayonnaise to melt into your fish or complement your prepared items.
Picallili
Turner's Recipe- Green tomatoes, pearl onions, red peppers, vinegar, sugar. salt, ground allspice, celery seed, ground cinnamon, mustard seed.
Scampi Butter
Flavorful Butter with garlic, shallots, lemon juices, basil, parsley, salt & pepper. The perfect complement to your favorite seafood dish.
Hilltopper Dressing
Our Version of the original bright yellow classic: Canola oil, fresh lemon juice, garlic, turmeric, agave xantham gum. 10oz
Vinaigrette 1
Asian Vinaigrette- Housemade, a perfect dressing or marinade.
Lemon
Turner's Knit Cap
A staff favorite for wintertime!
