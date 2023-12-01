2x points now for loyalty members
Tuscan Bistro
DINNER
Appetizer
- Antipasto Rustico$14.00
Assorted Italian cured meats and cheeses, olives, and roasted peppers
- Bruschetta$13.00
Ripe tomatoes with basil, red onions, and garlic marinated with olive oil, served with crostini bread
- Caprese$14.00
Ripe tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and roasted peppers
- Clams Oreganata$15.00
Baked on the half shell, stuffed with breadcrumbs, herbs, spices, garlic, and white sauce
- Mozzarella In Carrozza$13.00
Fresh mozzarella deep-fried Francese-style and served with marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Tower$15.00
Fresh mozzarella between fried tomatoes and wrapped with prosciutto
- Zupetta$17.00
Clams and mussels sauteed with garlic, basil, and plum tomatoes
- Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Filled with crabmeat and topped with seafood sauce
- Calamari Fritti$15.00
Calamari tossed in flour and sliced with hot peppers, fried golden brown, and served with marinara
- Onion Rings$7.50
- Stuffed Long Hots$14.00
Hot peppers stuffed with sausage and topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Chicken Fingers$10.00
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
- Cheddar Poppers (7)$10.00
- Broccoli Bites (12)$10.00
- Garlic Bread$3.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Cheese Fries$6.00
- Mega Fries$9.00
Soup & Salad
- Soup of Day BWL$6.00
- Chicken Noodle BWL$6.00
- Pasta N Fagioli BWL$6.00
- Arugula Orange Salad$11.00
Baby arugula, sliced oranges, walnuts, and crumbled bleu cheese with a raspberry vinaigrette
- Buffalo Grill Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and parmesan cheese
- Cajun Grill Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
- Chef Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce, turkey, ham, american cheese, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, and cucumbers
- Chicken Bean Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, cannellini and garbanzo beans, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, olives, and red onions on top of our garden salad, served in a tortilla bowl
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
- Garden Salad$8.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and onions
- Mediterranean Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken and shrimp, roasted red peppers, black and green olives, gorgonzola cheese, and sun-dried tomatoes on a bed of romaine lettuce
- Spinach Beets Salad$11.00
Baby spinach, fresh beets, hard-boiled egg, bacon, and pine nuts
- Tuna Salad$11.00
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, olives, and red onions
- Side Garden Salad$4.50
Pasta
- Alfredo$19.50
- Blush$19.50
- Bolognese$19.50
Meat sauce
- Carbonara$19.50
Sauteed bacon, onions and peas in a cream and cheese sauce
- Fra Diavolo$19.50
- Garlic + Oil$19.50
- Marinara$19.50
- Tomato$19.50
- Vodka$19.50
Bacon in a cream vodka sauce
- Butter$19.50
- Lasagna$20.50
- Crab-A-Bow$26.50
Bowtie pasta baked with crabmeat, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
- Stuffed Shells$19.50
- Manicotti$19.50
- Baked Penne Sicilian$19.50
- Eggplant Parmigiana$20.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Rollatini$22.50
- Cavatelli Molisano$22.50
With eggplant in a plum tomato sauce topped with provolone cheese
- Tortellini Della Nonna$21.50
Ham, peas in a alfredo sauce
- Tortellini Della Mamma$21.50
Bacon, mushrooms in a blush sauce
- Lobster Ravioli$27.50
Filled with cheese and lobster meat, topped with crabmeat in a blush brandy sauce
Entrees
- Chicken Marsala$22.50
Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Francese$22.50
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine
- Chicken Romano$22.50
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
- Chicken Florentino$22.50
Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Paisano$22.50
Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce
- Chicken Parmigiana$22.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Veal Marsala$25.50
Sauteed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce
- Veal Francese$25.50
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine
- Veal Romano$25.50
Sauteed with ham and mushrooms, topped with mozzarella in a blush sauce
- Veal Florentino$25.50
Sauteed with spinach and plum tomatoes, topped with mozzarella cheese
- Veal Paisano$25.50
Sauteed with mushrooms, hot peppers, basil, tomatoes in a garlic and white wine sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$25.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp Francese$25.50
Dipped in an egg batter, sauteed with lemon and white wine sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$25.50
Garlic and white wine
- Shrimp Marinara$25.50
- Shrimp Parmigiana$25.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$25.50
Spicy red sauce
- Scallops Marinara$27.50
- Scallops Fra Diavolo$27.50
Spicy red sauce
- Scallops Calabrese$27.50
Aspargus, artichokes and sun-dried tomatoes in a white wine sauce
- Mussels Marinara$22.50
- Mussels White$20.00
- Mussels Fra Diavolo$22.50
Spicy red sauce
- Calamari Marinara$20.50
- Calamari Fra Diavolo$20.50
Spicy red sauce
- Clams$22.50
Red or White Sauce
- Shrimp Alessandro$29.50
Stuffed with crab
- Shrimp Regina$25.50
Black olives and capers
- Shrimp Aurora$28.50
Artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, proscuitto and blush sauce
- Tilapia Francese$28.50
With crabmeat
- Zuppa Del Pescatore$32.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, calamari and clams
- Panko Crusted Salmon$38.50
- NY Strip Steak$38.50
Sautéed mushrooms & onions
- Risotto Primavera$28.50
Carrots, cauliflower, zucchini, squash, mushrooms in garlic & oil.
- Stuffed Pork Chop$45.50
Stuffed with prosciutto, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and cheese. Served with creamy mushroom fettuccine.
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.50
- Chocolate Lava Cake$8.50
- Peanut Butter Explosion$8.50
- Tiramisu$7.50
- Limoncello Cake$7.50
- Cheese Cake$7.50
- Cannoli$7.50
- Coconut Snowball$8.50Out of stock
- Flute Frutti Di Bosco$9.00
- Spumoni Bomba$9.00Out of stock
- Pineapple Ripieni$9.00Out of stock
- Peach Ripieni$9.00Out of stock
- Coppa Crema Pistachio$9.00Out of stock
- Exotic Bomba$9.00
- Tartufo Bomba$9.00
Cold Subs
- Ham & American SUB$9.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Italian Hoagie SUB$10.50
Ham, salami, and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Mixed Cheese SUB$10.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Prosciutto & Fresh Mozz SUB$12.50
Roasted peppers and tomatoes
- Salami & Provolone SUB$9.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Tuna Hoagie SUB$9.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Turkey & American SUB$9.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Hot Subs
- Chicken Milanese SUB$11.50
Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana SUB$11.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Eggplant Parmigiana SUB$10.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Meatball Parmigiana SUB$11.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Pepper Eggs SUB$10.50
- Sausage Parmigiana SUB$11.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Sausage Pepper SUB$11.50
- Shrimp Parm SUB$13.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Veal Milanese SUB$12.50
Breaded veal cutlet with lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese
- Veal Parmigiana SUB$12.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Chicken w/ Broccoli Rabe$1.50
Provolone cheese
- Chicken w/ Roasted Peppers$1.50
Provolone cheese
- Sausage w/ Broccoli Rabe$1.50
Provolone cheese
- Chicken Italiano Sub$12.50
Kids Menu
Steaks N Burgers
- Cheesesteak$10.50
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Cheesesteak Special$11.50
Peppers, onion and mushrooms
- Pizza Steak$10.50
Mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.50
- Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$10.50
- Cheeseburger$8.50
- CheeseBurger Deluxe$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and served with french fries
Wraps
PIZZA
Pizza
- Plain Slice$2.50
- Gourmet Slice$4.00
- Personal Red Pizza$9.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Personal White Pizza$10.50
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
- Large Red Pizza$14.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Large White Pizza$15.50
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Red Pizza$16.50
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian White Pizza$17.50
Garlic and mozzarella cheese
Small Specialty Pizzas
- SM Bacon Burger Pizza$13.00
Ground beef and bacon
- SM BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00
- SM Broccoli Rabe Pizza$13.00
Sauteed broccoli rabe
- SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00
- SM Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza$13.00
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- SM Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza$13.00
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
- SM Chicken Parm Pizza$13.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- SM Chicken Rancher Pizza$13.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- SM Chicken Tomato Pizza$13.00
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
- SM Eggplant Pizza$13.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- SM Hawaiian Pizza$13.00
Pineapple with ham or bacon
- SM House Special Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
- SM Lasagna Pizza$13.00
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
- SM Liliana Pizza$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
- SM Margherita Pizza$13.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil
- SM Meatlovers Pizza$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- SM Pesto Pizza$13.00
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
- SM Primavera Pizza$13.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
- SM Tuscan Pizza$13.00
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
- SM Vegetable White Pizza$13.00
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Large Speciality Pizzas
- Large Bacon Burger Pizza$18.00
Ground beef and bacon
- Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.00
- Large Broccoli Rabe Pizza$18.00
Sauteed broccoli rabe
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.00
- Large Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza$20.00
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Large Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza$20.00
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
- Large Chicken Parm Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Large Chicken Rancher Pizza$20.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Large Chicken Tomato Pizza$18.00
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
- Large Eggplant Pizza$18.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$18.00
Pineapple with ham or bacon
- Large House Special Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
- Large Lasagna Pizza$18.00
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
- Large Liliana Pizza$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
- Large Margherita Pizza$18.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil
- Large Meatlovers Pizza$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- Large Pesto Pizza$18.00
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
- Large Primavera Pizza$20.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
- Large Tuscan Pizza$20.00
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
- Large Vegetable White Pizza$18.00
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Sicilian Specialty Pizzas
- Sicilian Bacon Burger Pizza$22.00
Ground beef and bacon
- Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza$22.00
- Sicilian Broccoli Rabe Pizza$22.00
Sauteed broccoli rabe
- Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.00
- Sicilian Cheesesteak Hoagie Pizza$22.00
Steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions
- Sicilian Chicken Cordon Bleu Pizza$22.00
Grilled Chicken with bleu cheese and proscuitto
- Sicilian Chicken Parm Pizza$22.00
Breaded chicken, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Sicilian Chicken Rancher Pizza$22.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes and ranch dressing
- Sicilian Chicken Tomato Pizza$22.00
Breaded chicken, diced tomatoes and garlic
- Sicilian Eggplant Pizza$22.00
Breaded eggplant, tomato sauce and mozzarella
- Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza$22.00
Pineapple with ham or bacon
- Sicilian House Special Pizza$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers and onions
- Sicilian Lasagna Pizza$22.00
Ground beef, ricotta cheese and mozzarella
- Sicilian Liliana Pizza$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, arugula, proscuitto and provolone
- Sicilian Margherita Pizza$22.00
Fresh mozzarella and basil
- Sicilian Meatlovers Pizza$22.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, bacon and ham
- Sicilian Pesto Pizza$22.00
Pesto, ricotta cheese and garlic
- Sicilian Primavera Pizza$22.00
Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, chopped tomatoes and broccoli
- Sicilian Tuscan Pizza$22.00
Olives, artichokes, mushrooms and roasted peppers
- Sicilian Vegetable White Pizza$22.00
Tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, and garlic
Calzone/Panzerotti
Stromboli
- Small House Special Stromboli$10.50
Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers
- Large House Special Stromboli$20.50
Sausage, pepperoni, ham and peppers
- Small Steak & Cheese Stromboli$10.50
- Large Steak & Cheese Stromboli$20.50
- Small Chicken & Cheese Stromboli$10.50
- Large Chicken & Cheese Stromboli$20.50
- Small Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli$9.50
- Large Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli$19.50
- Small Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli$9.50
- Large Broccoli & Cheese Stromboli$19.50
- Small Cheese Stromboli$8.50
- Large Cheese Stromboli$18.50