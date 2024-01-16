Tuscany
Food
Appetizers
- Fried Calamari
Breaded by hand using only fresh flavorful crumbs. Served with Marinara Sauce$13.00
- Mussels Marinara
Tender briny mussels in a broth marinara sauce topped with breadcrumbs.$13.00
- Chicken Tender Basket
Boneless panko chicken tender's fritters deep fried golden brown. Served with your favorite sauce$11.00
- Garlic Cheese Bread
Our NY Italian bread toasted with roasted garlic and mozarella cheese$7.00
- Buffalo Wings
Choose your size$16.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with crab meat, shrimp mixed with cream cheese topped with breadcrumbs and drizzled with marinara$13.00
- Bacon Fries
Melted cheese with bacon and Parmesan cheese with ranch on the side.$10.00
- Pizza Fries
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni with BBQ or Bleu cheese on the side.$10.00
Soups & Salads
- Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine topped with caesar dressing, topped with shaved parmesan, asiago cheese, croutons$11.00
- Chef Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, ham, turkey ham, provolone, american cheese, boiled egg$11.00
- Greek Salad$12.00
- House Salad
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers and cheese$8.00
- Minestrone Soup
This classic soup is made fresh everyday with veggies and pasta. Served with fresh garlic brad$4.50
- Pasta Fagioli Soup
Ditalini Pasta, White Cannellini beans, olive oil, onions and seasonings simmered to perfection. Served with fresh garlic bread$4.50
Pasta Al Forno
- Baked Ziti
Penne pasta cooked in a tomato sauce with ricotta and mozarella cheese$12.00
- Cheese Ravioli
Cheese ravioli served in a tomato cream sauce$12.00
- Chicken Fetuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with Grilled Chicken.$13.00
- Manicotti
Stuffed Shell with ricotta cheese and marinara sauce$12.00
- Meat Lasagna
Made from scratch with layers of fresh marinara, ground beef, pasta sheets & a blend of cheese$13.00
- Spaghetti Meatballs or Sausage
Topped woth two meatballs and marinara sauce$13.00
Signature Entrees
- Chicken Ala Tuscany
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, grilled eggplants topped with fresh mozarella and marinara sauce$22.00
- Chicken Campania
Sauteed chicken, green beans, artichoke heartsm fresh tomatoes, roasted red potatoes in a white wine sauce with a splash of marinara sauce$22.00
- Chicken Contradina
Grilled chicken with sauteed potatoes, garlic, mushrooms, sausage and brown sauce and a splash of red sauce$22.00
- Chicken Francese
Battered fresh chicken breast i a lemon wine sauce$13.00
- Chicken MArsala
Sauteed chicken breast with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce$13.00
- Chicken Parmigiana
Fresh baked chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese$12.00
- Chicken Sorrentino
Fresh chicken breast with prosciutto, eggplant, topped with melted mozzarella cheese in a Marsala wine sauce$22.00
- Chicken Verde
Battered fresh chicken breast topped with broccoli with melted mozzarella cheese in a cherry wine sauce$13.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana
Stuffed breaded eggplant with ricotta, mozarella topped with hosue red sauce and mozarella cheese$12.00
- Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant topped with hosue red sauce topped with melted mozarella cheese$20.00
Gourmet Pizza
NY Style Pizza
Calzones, Strombolis
Hoagies
- Philly Steak Sub
Steak, cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mayo$13.00
- Godfather Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana pepers, mayo, and house dressing$15.00
- Meatball Paremsan Sub
Meatballs, mozarella cheese, marinara sauce$14.00
- Italian Sub
Ham, salami, peperonim cheese, lettuce, pickles, onions, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and oregano$13.00
- Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken, cheese and marinara sauce$14.00
- Shrimp Parmesan Sub
Crispy cotaed shrimp drizzled with marinara sauce and mozarella cheese$15.00
- Eggplant Parm Sub
Eggplant parmigiana with marinara and cheese$14.00
Seafood Specialties
- Linguini with Clams
Little Neck Clams & baby Clams served Red or White$20.00
- Pescatore
Calamari, shrimp, mussels and clams in a plum tomato sauce$25.00
- Salmon Fillet
Pan Seared with Garlic Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Pesto Fettucine$23.00
- Shrimp & Scallop Tuscana
Sauteed with Roasted red peppers in a light brandy creamy sauce$26.00
- Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Grilled shrimp cooked in garlic with alfredo sauce. Served over fetuccini$22.00
- Shrimp Marinara
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp in our own Marinara Sauce$21.00
- Shrimp Scampi
Jumbo Shrimp, smothered in butter, garlic an dlemon white wine sauce. Served with freshly squeezed lemon juice.$23.00
- Stuffed Flounder
Stuffed with crab, clams, baby shrimp and baked with lemon white wine sauce$23.00