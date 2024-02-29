Twin Crab Juicy Seafood & Bar (North Freeway) 4400 North Freeway, Suite 400B
Appetizers
- Appetizer Sampler Platter$19.95
- Cajun Fries$4.95
- Chicken Wings (12 PC)$12.95
Crispy, lightly breaded traditional wings served with a side of ranch, with your choice of sauce
- Chicken Wings (6 PC)$6.95
Crispy, lightly breaded traditional wings served with a side of ranch, with your choice of sauce
- Crab Cake$5.95+
- French Fries$4.95
- Fried Calamari$8.95
Traditional deep fried calamari with a generous amount of breading served with a side of remoulade style sauce
- Fried Cheese Stick$6.95
6 traditional, crispy, deep fried mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara
- Fried Mushroom (12 PC)$6.95
- Fried Oysters$10.95
Traditional deep fried oysters with a generous breading served with a side of cocktail sauce
- Fried Pickles$4.95
- Gumbo$6.95
- Hushpuppies$4.95
- Onion Rings$5.95
Traditional, crispy, deep fried onion rings with a generous amount of breading
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.95
- Boudin Balls (4 PC)$8.95
- Fried Dumpling (Chicken)$7.00
- Fried Dumpling (Pork)$7.00
- Fried Dumpling (Chicken & Pork)$7.95
- Spring Roll$7.95
- Edamame$7.95
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
- Fried Broccoli$7.95
- Cream Cheese Puff$7.00
Fried Seafood Baskets
Kids Menu
Sides
Seafood Boils
Beverages
Non-alcoholic Beverages
- Red Bull$4.00
- Arnold Palmer$2.95
- Sweet Iced Tea$2.95
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$2.95
- Topo Chico$4.95
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Iced Water
- Topo Chico (w/ Michelada)$6.95
- Apple Juice$2.95
- Orange Juice$2.95
- Cranberry Juice$2.95
- Coke$2.95
- Diet Coke$2.95
- Dr. Pepper$2.95
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Orange Fanta$2.95
- Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Root Beer$2.95
- Shirley Temple$2.95
- Sprite$2.95
- Sparking Water$2.95
