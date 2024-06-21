Twin Falls Sandwich Co
Featured Items
Appetizers
- Sandco Fries
Made from real Idaho potatoes hand cut everyday, perfectly fries in peanut oil and tossed lightly in our salt and pepper blend.$7.00
- Pesto Parm Fries
Fresh cut fries tossed in house pesto and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh parsley. Add bacon $2$8.50
- Sweet Potato Fries
Deep fried sweet potatoes tossed in our house BBQ blend, served with our house made honey mustard. Add bacon $2$6.00
- Sandco Potato Chips
Real Idaho potatoes hand sliced everyday, fried in peanut oil and slightly tossed in our salt and pepper blend. Add a side of ranch $1$6.00
- Snake Bites
Falls Brand bacon bits, diced jalapeño, and cream cheese rolled in panko and served with Paul's house made triple berry compote.$10.00
- Koto 80 Grit Candied Bacon
Falls Brand thick cut bacon, candied in Koto's 80 Grit porter, brown sugar and black pepper.$7.00
- 1/2 Order of Fries$4.00
- 1/2 Order of Chips$4.00
- Potato Salad$4.00
- Coleslaw$4.00
Deli Sandwiches
- Pastrami
Our house made pastrami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and deli mustard served on rye bread.$15.00
- Turkey
House roasted turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and yellow mustard, served on whole whole wheat.$12.50
- Notorious BLT
Falls Brand thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, served on toasted sourdough.$12.00
- Turkey Club
House roasted turkey, falls brand ham and thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions,mayo and yellow mustard, served on toasted sourdough.$14.50
- Hulk Hoagie
House roasted turkey, Falls Brand thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing served on a hoagie.$13.50
- Roast Beef
House roasted beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo and deli mustard on rye bread.$14.00
- Evel Knievel
House roasted turkey, fresh slice jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and our house chipotle ranch, served on a hoagie$13.50
- Turkey Cranberry
House roasted turkey breast, cranberry cream cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion all on whole wheat bread.$13.00
- Ham
Falls Brand ham, cheddar cheese, lettuce tomatoes, onions, mayo and yellow mustard on sourdough bread.$12.50
Hot Sandwiches
- BBQ Pulled Pork
Mom's Favorite! Our house made bbq pulled pork topped with coleslaw and bbq sauce, served on a hoagie$14.00
- French Dip
House roasted beef topped with melted provolone cheese, served on a hoagie with a side of au jus.$14.00
- The C. Alan
Our house brined and smoked pastrami, provolone cheese, house made slaw and Russian dressing, served on rye bread.$15.00
- The Rachel
House roasted turkey, provolone cheese, house made slaw and russian dressing served on toasted rye bread.$13.00
- Dirty Joe
Hot Roast beef with sautéed onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, tomatoes topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Served on a hoagie$14.50
- Turkey Pesto
House roasted turkey, tomato, sautéed onions, provolone cheese and house made pesto on toasted sourdough.$14.00
- Hot Veggie
Sautéed onions, red bell peppers, mushrooms, jalapeños, tomatoes with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese. Served on Ciabatta.$11.00
- Thai Tofu
Marinated crispy tofu, lettuce, tomato, onions and cilantro with our house Thai peanut sauce, served on Ciabatta.$12.00
- Grilled Ham and Jam
Falls Brand Ham, candied bacon, sauteed jalepenos, provolone cheese and our house tripple bery compote, Served on Ciabatta.$14.00
Chicken
- The Eli
Two hand breaded crispy chicken breast served with buffalo and blue cheese dressing. (Not a sandwich)$13.00
- Cordon Bleu
Hand Breaded Chicken, Falls brand ham, melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and our house made honey mustard dressing. Served on ciabatta.$15.00
- Thai Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, cilantro and our house made Thai peanut dressing. Served on ciabatta.$14.00
- Pesto Chicken
Grilled Chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and house made pesto. Served on Ciabatta.$14.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Hand Breaded Chicken on a bed of lettuce, tomato, onions topped with falls brand bacon, cheddar cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served on Ciabatta.$15.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken drenched in buffalo sauce served on a bed of lettuce, tomato and onions, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served on Ciabatta.$14.00
- Paul's PB&J Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken tossed in our mixed berry compote topped with falls brand thick cut bacon, provolone cheese and our Thai peanut dressing all on a bed of lettuce, tomato, and onions.Served on Ciabatta$15.00
Burgers
- Hog Wild
Hand formed beef patty pilled high with falls brand thick cut bacon and ham with provolone cheese. Served on Ciabatta with lettuce, tomato and onions.$15.00
- Kevin Bacon Cheddar
Hand fromed beef patty, thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served on Ciabatta.$14.00
- The Mighty J. Vick
Hand formed beef patty pilled high with our house pastrami, provolone cheese and Russian dressing. Served on Ciabatta with lettuce, tomatoes and onions.$15.00
- Patty Melt
Hand formed beef patty topped with sautéed onions, provolone cheese and Russian dressing. served on Ciabatta.$14.00
- Bleu Berrymore
Hand formed beef patty, Falls brand thick cut bacon, and bleu cheese. Served on ciabatta with lettuce, tomato, and onions.$14.00
- BBQ Burger
Hand formed beef patty, house pulled pork, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on toasted Ciabatta with lettuce, tomato and onions.$15.00
- Black Bean Burger
House made black bean patty, topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle ranch. Served on Ciabatta with lettuce tomato and onion.$11.00
- Redbone
Two 6oz ground beef patties, Falls Brand thick cut bacon and sriracha cream cheese served on Ciabatta.$15.00
- The Whaley
Two 6oz ground beef patties, ham, bacon, fries, habenero mayo and sautéed onions$15.00
- Cheese Burger
Hand formed beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on toasted ciabatta.$12.00
- Hamburger
Hand formed beef patty, lettuce, tomatoes and onions on ciabatta.$11.00
Salads or Wraps
- Cobb
House roasted turkey, falls brand thick cut bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, mixed greens and a side of bleu cheese dressing.$15.00
- Buffalo
Died grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu crumbles, shredded carrots and celery, mixed greens and a side of bleu cheese dressing.$14.00
- Southwest
Our house made BBQ pulled pork, black beans, roasted corn pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, shredded pepper jack cheese, mixed greens and a side of chipotle Ranch.$14.00
- Thai
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, red bell peppers, crushed peanuts, cilantro, mixed greens and a side of our Thai Peanut dressing.$14.00
- Cali
Diced chicken, Falls brand bacon, avocado, tomato, drunken cranberries, provolone cheese, mixed greens and a side of our house made honey mustard dressing.$15.00
- Crispy Chicken
Hand Breaded chicken breasts, Falls brand thick cut bacon, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes and onions, all on a bed of mixed greens$15.00
- Side Salad$5.00