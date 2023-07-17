Twisted Fork Grill & Bar- New
Pizza Nights
Pizza Choice
Cheese
CVO Pizza
CVO Supreme — $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onion, olives.
Gringo Pizza
El Gringo — $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish The Fork’s white pizza… Garlic puree, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, fresh spinach & basil leaves finished with truffle oil.
Hog & Hen Pizza
The Hog and the Hen — $17 thin crust, $19 deep dish Korean BBQ sauce, pulled pork, marinated chicken, three cheese blends, charred sweet corn, red onion, fresh cilantro.
Hog Chapter Pizza
The Hog Chapter ——— $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella.
Margherita Pizza
Margherita —————– $13 thin crust, $15 deep dish Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, parmesan.
Pepperoni
Sweet Heat Pizza
The Sweet Heat — $15 thin crust, $17 deep dish Sriracha honey drizzle, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, marinated chicken, bacon jam, parsley.