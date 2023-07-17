Pizza Nights

Pizza Choice

Cheese

$10.00
CVO Pizza

CVO Pizza

$10.00

CVO Supreme — $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onion, olives.

Gringo Pizza

$10.00

El Gringo — $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish The Fork’s white pizza… Garlic puree, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, fresh spinach & basil leaves finished with truffle oil.

Hog & Hen Pizza

Hog & Hen Pizza

$10.00

The Hog and the Hen — $17 thin crust, $19 deep dish Korean BBQ sauce, pulled pork, marinated chicken, three cheese blends, charred sweet corn, red onion, fresh cilantro.

Hog Chapter Pizza

Hog Chapter Pizza

$10.00

The Hog Chapter ——— $14 thin crust, $16 deep dish Pepperoni, crumbled sausage, bacon, pulled pork, mozzarella.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$10.00

Margherita —————– $13 thin crust, $15 deep dish Fresh mozzarella, plum tomatoes, basil, parmesan.

Pepperoni

$10.00
Sweet Heat Pizza

Sweet Heat Pizza

$10.00

The Sweet Heat — $15 thin crust, $17 deep dish Sriracha honey drizzle, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, marinated chicken, bacon jam, parsley.

Enzo wheels

$10.00

Twisted wheels

$10.00

Buckets

Domestic

$20.00

Aluminium Bucket

$25.00

Other

$25.00

Seltzer/ Stella

$30.00

Mix and Match bucket

$20.00

BOGO's EVERYDAY

Mixed Drinks

Twisted Navel BOGO

$8.00

Tx Whiskey & BOGO (Well)

$6.00

NA Peach Vodka Bogo

$6.00

Ring Toss

$5.00 Rings

3 Rings For 5$

$4.67