Twisted Noodle Cafe 20 N Main St Ste 108
Popular Items
- Alfredo$11.00
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Lemon Chicken Pasta$12.50
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Twisted Noodle$12.50
Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach Tossed in a Pesto Cream Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Food
Breakfast
- Croissants$3.00Out of stock
- Cherry Danish$4.00Out of stock
- Blueberry Muffin$3.50Out of stock
- Breakfast Burrito$6.50Out of stock
- Breakfast Tacos$6.50Out of stock
- Mediterranean Scramble$8.50Out of stock
- Southwest Scramble$8.50Out of stock
- Breakfast Croissant$8.50Out of stock
- Breakfast Flatbread$8.50Out of stock
- Nutella Waffles$9.00Out of stock
Melts
- BBQ Chicken Melt$11.00
Chicken, Tomatoes,Corn Salsa, Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese ,Drizzled with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce stuffed in a toasted flatbread
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt$11.00
Chicken, Bacon, Tomatoes, Cilantro Avocado Ranch and Cheddar Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
- Mediterranean Melt$11.00
Chicken, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Balsamic Vinagrette , Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
- Pesto Chicken Melt$11.00
Chicken, Corn, Tomatoes, Pesto, Feta and Mozzerella Cheese stuffed in a toasted FlatBread
Desserts
Kids Menu
Pasta
- Lemon Chicken Pasta$12.50
Pasta, Chicken, Spinach and Tomatoes tossed in Lemon Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Twisted Noodle$12.50
Pasta, Artichoke Hearts, Sundried Tomatoes and Spinach Tossed in a Pesto Cream Sauce and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Teriyaki Noodle$12.50
Noodles, Chicken, Onions, Carrots, Edamame , Cabbage and Cilantro Tossed in House- Made Citrus Teriyaki Sauce and topped with Wonton Strips
- Rasta Pasta$12.50
Pasta, Chicken, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro tossed in a Carribbean Cream Sauce
- Green Chili Mac and Cheese$12.50
Pasta, Chicken, Green Chilis, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce
- Mac and Cheese$11.00
Pasta, Cheddar Cheese , Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Creamy Pesto$11.00
Pasta, Pesto and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Alfredo$11.00
Pasta and Fresh Cream topped with Parmesan Cheese
Power Bowls
- SW Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Lime juice and Cilantro topped with Guacamole and Tortilla Strips
- Teriyaki Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Carrots, Edamame, Cabbage, House-made Citurs Teriyaki sauce and Cilantro topped with Wonton Strips
- Lemon Chicken Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Tomatoes, Spinach and Lemon Cream Sauce topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Enchilada Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Carrots, Corn Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Lime Juice and Cilantro in a Green Chili Verde Sauce topped with House-made Guacamole and Tortilla Strips
- Rasta Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Onions, Peppers, Sundried Tomatoes, Spinach and Cilantro in a Carribbean Cream Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
- Green Chili Bacon Power Bowl$13.00
Chicken, Brown Rice and Quinoa Mix, Green Chilis, Tomatoes, Bacon and Cheddar Cheese tossed in a Fresh Cream Sauce and topped with Tortilla Strips
Salads
- Ahi Tuna Salad$14.00
Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Cabbage, Edamame Olives, Almonds, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges and Wontons with Lemon Vinaigrette
- Southwest Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers,Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar
- BBQ Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Corn Salsa, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
- Greek Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Cranberry Chicken Salad$12.50
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
Sides and Sharables
- Bread Stick$1.00
- Fries$4.00
- Side Salad$4.50
Mixed Greens, tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots and Cheddar Cheese with your choice of dressing
- Truffle Parmesan Chips$5.50
House-made Potato Chips tossed with Truffle Oil and topped with Parmesan cheese and Parsley
- Bowl of Chicken Chili$4.50
Topped with Cheddar Cheese and Parsley
- Side of Dressing 2 oz$0.50
- Side of Dressing 4 oz$1.00
- Chips$3.00
Wraps
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole Tortilla Strips with Jalapeno Ranch and BBQ Sauce
- Cranberry Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Cranberries, Apples, Almonds and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Greek Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Feta Cheese with Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Feta Cheese, Tortilla strips with Jalapeno Ranch and Buffalo Sauce
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.00
Chicken, Fresh Greens, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips with Cilantro Avocado Caesar
- Ahi Tuna Wrap$14.00
Ahi Tuna, Fresh Greens, Artichokes Hearts, Olives, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and Carrots with Lemon Vinaigrette
Drinks
Beverages
- Lemonade$4.00
Home made Lemonade
- Specialty Lemonade$4.00
- Citrus Ginger Tea$3.00
Citrus, Ginger Tea (Unsweetended)
- Passion Fruit Tea$3.00
Passion Fruit Tea ( Unsweetended)
- Unsweetened Green Tea$3.00
Green Tea ( Unsweetended
- Fountain Soda$3.00
Soda
- Bottled Beverages$3.50
- Canned Soda$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Energy Drink$3.50
Coffee
- Americano$3.00+
Espresso and Hot Water- Simple and Efficent
- Cappuccino$4.00+
Espresso, Milk and Foam- The perfect start to your day.
- Cold Brew$3.00+
Slow Brewed Cold Coffee, brewed with only the best beans we can get our hands on.
- Drip Coffee$2.50+Out of stock
House brewed drip coffee
- Espresso$3.00
Double shot of Espresso
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
Specialty Lattes
- Big Bear Hugs$4.00+
Espresso,Chocolate, Caramel and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Caramel Macchiato$4.00+
Espresso,Classic Vanilla Latte with Caramel sauce served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Clouds of Heaven$4.00+
Espresso,White Chocolate, Marshmallow and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Days of Haze$4.00+
Espresso,Marshmallow and Hazelnut served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Lavendar Fields Forever$4.00+
Espresso,White Chocolate, Lavendar and Lemon served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Unicorn Sunshine$4.00+
Espresso,Marshmallow, Raspberry and Vanilla served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Whole Lotta Love$4.00+
Espresso,White Chocolate and Raspberry served hot or iced with your choice of Milk
- Dark Knight Mocha Latte$4.00+
Espresso and Dark Chocolate served hot or iced with your choice of Milk