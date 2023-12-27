Twisted Tees
Food
Starters & Sides
- Fried Potato Scoops$7.00
Our twist on classic fries
- Loaded Scoops$12.00
Potato scoops topped with shredded Cheddar, bacon, green onion, and sour cream
- Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Crispy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
- Twisted Nachos$14.00
No naked chips! Crispy tortilla chips topped with shredded Cheddar, bacon, chili, and green onion with a side of ranch
- Beer Cheese Mac$13.00
Classic homestyle Mac & cheese with a twist
- Chicken Fingers$12.00
Golden brown and seasoned to perfection with your choice of sauce. Served with fries
- Baked Wings$13.00
Crispy baked chicken wings with your choice of sauce
- kids mac$8.00
Pretzel Pounders
Salads & Soups
- Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, shaved Parm, black pepper & creamy Caesar dressing
- House Salad$10.00
Iceberg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons, shredded cheddar.
- Broccoli Cheddar$6.00
Creamy soup with fresh broccoli and Cheddar
- Chicken Tortilla$6.00
Zesty soup with tender chicken & tortilla strips
- Chili$7.00
Hearty beef & bean chili with all the spices
Dirty Dogs
- The Ball Park$8.00
Your classic steamed ball park frank
- Chicago Style$16.00
Poppy seed roll, pickle spears, sport peppers, tomatoes, onions, relish, mustard, celery salt
- NYC Corner Dog$15.00
Sauerkraut, onions, spicy mustard
- South of the Border$16.00
Corn salsa, avocado, chipotle cream, cilantro
- Parini's Weenie$15.00
All meat chili & diced onions topped with Cheddar cheese
- West Coast$16.00
Arugula, sundried tomatoes, avocado, bacon, chipotle ranch
- Italian Stallion$16.00
Italian sausage, peppers & onions, grated parm, marinara dipping sauce
- Mac Caddy$16.00
The classic topped with our Beer Mac N Cheese. Ooooo Doggie!!!
Flatbreads
- Traditional Pepperoni$14.00
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, pepperoni
- Veggie Lovers$16.00
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, veggies
- Margherita$15.00
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil & a sprinkle of salt
- Fungi$16.00
Mozzarella, goat cheese, marinated mushrooms & fresh herbs
- Meat Lovers$17.00
San Marzano sauce, fresh mozz, sausage, meatball, bacon & pepperoni
- Fig & Prosciutto$17.00
Mozz cheese, caramelized onions, sliced figs, prosciutto, crumbled goat cheese, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze & black pepper.
- Honey Blue Blue$17.00
Arugula, blueberry, feta, ricotta, honey, caramelized onion
Dessert
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Canned Beer
Bottled Soda
- Coke$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Coke Zero$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Dr Pepper$4.00
- Fanta Orange$4.00
- Ginger ale$4.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$4.00
- Minute Maid Fruit Punch$4.00
- Gold Peak Sweet Black Tea$4.00
- Gold Peak Raspberry Tea$4.00
- Dasani Water$3.50
- Smart Water$4.00
- Vitamin Water Acai Blueberry Pomegrante$6.00
- Vitamin Water Zero Sugar Lemonade$6.00
- Body Armor Orange Mango$6.00
- Body Armor Strawberry Banana$6.00
- Powerade Blue$6.00
- Powerade Fruit Punch$6.00
- Monster Green$6.00
- Monster White$6.00
- Monster Yellow$6.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.00