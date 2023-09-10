Popular Items

(8pc) Cajun Pretzel Poppers w Ranch

$8.00

8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.

Spicy Italian Zone

$12.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Parmesan, & Garlic Butter.

Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

$11.00

12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Create your own pizza

Small Pizza

10" (4 Slices)

Small Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$9.00

10" cheese pizza with your choice of toppings, and sauce.

Medium Pizza

12" (8 Slice)

Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)

$11.00

12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

12" (8 Slice) Our Gluten Free crust comes only in a 12" medium pizza. *Due to allergies we always use clean utensils when cutting a gluten free pizza.

Cauliflower Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own:)

$14.00

12" (8 slices) GLUTEN FREE pizza crust with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Large Pizza

14" (10 Slice)

Large Cheese (Build Your Own) Pizza

$13.00

14" (10 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Boss (20") Pizza

20" (12 Slice)

Boss 20" (Build Your Own) Pizza

$20.00

20" (12 Slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Full Sheet Pizza

(32 Slice) 8 square slices by 4 square slices. Can have sheet pizzas made in 30 minutes!

Full Sheet Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$24.00

Full Sheet (32 slice) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.

Twisted New Yorker (24") Pizza

24" Giant round pizza (8 massive slices!)

Twisted 24" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$24.00

Is our HUGE 24” round pizza any pizza connoisseur would love! Sliced into 8 MASSIVE slices! Each slice is a foot long!

Build your own pasta!

Create your own pasta!

A serving of pasta enough to feed two. Create your own with your choice of noodle, sauce, and toppings. Or choose any of our delicious specialty pastas! Includes 2 breadsticks & parmesan cheese.
(FULL) Create Your Own Pasta

(FULL) Create Your Own Pasta

$9.00

Create your own Full serving pasta.

(SLIM) Create Your Own Pasta

$7.00

Twisted Specialty Pizzas

Specialty Pizzas

Tater Boy Pizza

***PIZZA OF THE MONTH*** Tater Boy Pizza White Garlic Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Provolone Cheese, Bacon & Smashed up Tater Tots. Topped with Green Onion & Served with a Side of Sour Cream.

Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza

Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Mushroom topped with Parmesan Cheese

Nessa Margherita Pizza

Nessa Margherita Pizza

Thin Crust Dough, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Basil Leaves drizzled Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil

Amore Spinach Pizza

White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Green Onion and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese

Pig Out Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Salami

Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza

Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese

Aloha Pizza

Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple sprinkled with Brown Sugar

Peter Piper Pickle Pizza

Peter Piper Pickle Pizza

Out of stock

White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Dill Pickles sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and topped with Italian Seasoning

Presto Pesto Pizza

Presto Pesto Pizza

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Twisted Tomato Pizza

Choice of Rotini or Spaghetti Noodles, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Bread Slices

Louisiana Garden Pizza

Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Black olives & Broccoli sprinkled with Cajun Seasoning

Shrimply Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese

Twisted Philly Pizza

Twisted Butter Cream Cheese Mix, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Cajun Seasoning

Serious Meltdown Pizza

White Garlic Sauce, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan & Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Sweet Red

BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza

Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ

Delicious Food

Snackitizers

Snackitizers! A small snack to get your taste buds going!

(6pc) Jalapeno Mac Bites

$8.00

All New Item! Jalapeno Mac Bites!

(6pc) Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sweet Tomato

$7.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with a side of Sweet Tomato sauce

(6) Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Sweet Tomato

$7.00

6 Deep Fried Ravioli served with a side of Sweet Tomato Sauce

Dill Pickle Chips w/ Ranch

$7.00Out of stock

Hand breaded pickle chips, served with a side of ranch

(8pc) Cajun Pretzel Poppers w Ranch

$8.00

8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00

Basket of Onion Rings

Jo-Jo's (10)

$4.00

Comes with 10 Jojos per order

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Basket of french fries. Season them to your liking!

French Fries

$3.00

Side of french fries. Season them to your liking!

(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$7.00Out of stock

3 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.

(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$10.00Out of stock

6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

Toasted cheesy garlic bread cut into 4 slices. Served with side of our homemade Bruchetta.

Stuffed Shells

Stuffed Shells

$13.00Out of stock

6 Jumbo shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Roasted red peppers, & Fresh Spinach. Sweet tomato sauce and baked with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.

Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp

Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp

$13.00

10pc Shrimp, Basket of french fries, drizzled in Bangin' Bourbon sauce topped with green onion

Meatball Chomp Box

$12.50

3 Meatballs Quartered. Sweet Tomato sauce, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.

Big J's Loaded Fries

$12.00

Basket of Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella. Provolone, & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with BBQ, Ranch, & Green Onion.

Calzones

Delicious calzones! create a custom creation with your choice between ricotta mozzarella/provolone cheese, or Fresh Mozzarella. Your choice of 2 toppings & choice of dipping sauce. All Calzones are topped with garlic butter, Italian seasoning, and Parmesan cheese. Now you can dress it up and top it to your liking!

Personal Calzone

$9.00

Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Regular Calzone

Regular Calzone

$12.00

Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.

Twisted Calzone (Full Sheet)

$28.00

Giant Sheet dough rolled out and folded in half to create a HUGE Twisted Calzone! Choose your cheese, 2 toppings, and any dipping sauce of your choice. All Twisted Calzones come with 8 sauces, and are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.

Specialty Calzones

Try something new with our specialty zones!

Spicy Italian Zone

$12.00+

Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Parmesan, & Garlic Butter.

Sketti Zone

$12.00+

Spaghetti Noodles in Twisted Tomato Sauce. Chopped Meatballs & Mozz/Prov Cheese. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Garlic Butter, & Parmesan Cheese. Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce.

Nessa Margherita Zone

$12.00+

Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, & Roma Tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil. Twisted Tomato Dipping Sauce.

Lava Zone

$12.00+

Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Twisted Cream Cheese & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Garlic Parmesan, Twisted Butter, & Red Pepper Flakes. Hawaiian Heat Dipping Sauce.

Pesto Manifesto Zone

$12.00+

Basil Pesto Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Ricotta Cheese. Spinach, Mushroom, & Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Alfredo Dipping Sauce.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings! Choose your liking, Regular or Boneless wings. Choose between any of our delicious 12 wing flavors.

(6pc) Chicken Wings

$8.00

6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

(12pc) Chicken Wings

$15.00

12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.

(18pc) Chicken Wings

$19.00

18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

(24pc) Chicken Wings

$22.00

24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.

12" Subs

Sub Sandwiches are back!

Italian Stallion Sub

$13.00

Italian Stallion Sub- Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, & Italian Dressing.

Twisted Philly Sub

$13.00

Twisted Philly Sub- Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Twisted Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & your choice of Philly Steak or Marinated Chicken.

Meatball Maniac Sub

$13.00

Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.

Fried Chicken & Jojo's

Fried Chicken is only served mixed. Including a Breast, Thigh, Wing, Drum and of course Jojo's. Now served with a side of white garlic sauce for Chicken dipping!

4pc chicken and jojo's (5)

$9.00

8pc chicken and jojo's (10)

$17.00

12pc chicken and jojo's (15)

$24.00

16pc chicken and jojo's (20)

$30.00

Extra jojo's (10)

$4.00

Mama's Cole Slaw

$1.25+

Homemade Pasta Salad

$1.25+

New! White Sauce Chicken Dip

$0.75

Breads

Garlic Bread, Cheesy Bread, & Garlic Parmesan Puffs

12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato

$9.00

12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.

Toasted Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$4.00

2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.

Garlic Parm Puffs

$6.00

Salads

Twisted Tomato Salads! All salads come with your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Nessa Caprese Salad

$9.00
Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$11.00

Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$12.00

Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.

Apple Bacon Salad

$13.00

Dessert

Desserts include Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cannolis, Funnel Fries or Cinna Puffs with Icing.
Big Brownie

Big Brownie

$8.40

All new Big Brownie is here! Giant brownie cut in 4 slices and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)

Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)

$6.00

Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.

Cinna Puffs w/Icing

$6.00

Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.

Funnel Cake Fries

$6.00

Dipping Sauces

All sorts of dipping sauces.

Side of Sweet Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Twisted Tomato Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Side Of Kickin' (HOT)

$0.75

Side of Kinda Kickin' (MILD)

$0.75

Side of Twisted Butter (Garlic Cajun)

$0.75

Side of Kickin' BBQ (HOT BBQ)

$0.75

Side of FireThai Chili

$0.75

Side of Kickin' Garlic

$0.75

Side of Hawaiian Heat

$0.75

Side of Honey BBQ

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.75

Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.75

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side of Icing

$0.75

Side of Alfredo

$0.75

Side of Basil Pesto

$0.75

Side Of Bbq

$0.75

Side Roasted Garlic Oil

$0.75

Coca-Cola Products

Coca-Cola Products
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50+
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.50+
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50+
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50+
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50+
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50+

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Water.

PIBB Extra

$2.50

