Twisted Tomato Pizzeria-Stow
Popular Items
(8pc) Cajun Pretzel Poppers w Ranch
8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.
Spicy Italian Zone
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Parmesan, & Garlic Butter.
Medium Cheese Pizza (Build your own)
12" (8 slices) cheese pizza with your choice of toppings and sauce.
Create your own pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Large Pizza
Boss (20") Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza
Twisted New Yorker (24") Pizza
Build your own pasta!
Create your own pasta!
Twisted Specialty Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
Tater Boy Pizza
***PIZZA OF THE MONTH*** Tater Boy Pizza White Garlic Sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Provolone Cheese, Bacon & Smashed up Tater Tots. Topped with Green Onion & Served with a Side of Sour Cream.
Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Mushroom topped with Parmesan Cheese
Nessa Margherita Pizza
Thin Crust Dough, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Basil Leaves drizzled Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil
Amore Spinach Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Green Onion and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Pig Out Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Salami
Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese
Aloha Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple sprinkled with Brown Sugar
Peter Piper Pickle Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Dill Pickles sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and topped with Italian Seasoning
Presto Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Tomato Pizza
Choice of Rotini or Spaghetti Noodles, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Bread Slices
Louisiana Garden Pizza
Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Black olives & Broccoli sprinkled with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimply Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Philly Pizza
Twisted Butter Cream Cheese Mix, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Cajun Seasoning
Serious Meltdown Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan & Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Sweet Red
BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
Delicious Food
Snackitizers
(6pc) Jalapeno Mac Bites
All New Item! Jalapeno Mac Bites!
(6pc) Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sweet Tomato
6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with a side of Sweet Tomato sauce
(6) Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Sweet Tomato
6 Deep Fried Ravioli served with a side of Sweet Tomato Sauce
Dill Pickle Chips w/ Ranch
Hand breaded pickle chips, served with a side of ranch
(8pc) Cajun Pretzel Poppers w Ranch
8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.
Onion Ring Basket
Basket of Onion Rings
Jo-Jo's (10)
Comes with 10 Jojos per order
Basket French Fries
Basket of french fries. Season them to your liking!
French Fries
Side of french fries. Season them to your liking!
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
3 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.
(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries
6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted cheesy garlic bread cut into 4 slices. Served with side of our homemade Bruchetta.
Stuffed Shells
6 Jumbo shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Roasted red peppers, & Fresh Spinach. Sweet tomato sauce and baked with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp
10pc Shrimp, Basket of french fries, drizzled in Bangin' Bourbon sauce topped with green onion
Meatball Chomp Box
3 Meatballs Quartered. Sweet Tomato sauce, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.
Big J's Loaded Fries
Basket of Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella. Provolone, & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with BBQ, Ranch, & Green Onion.
Calzones
Personal Calzone
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Regular Calzone
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Twisted Calzone (Full Sheet)
Giant Sheet dough rolled out and folded in half to create a HUGE Twisted Calzone! Choose your cheese, 2 toppings, and any dipping sauce of your choice. All Twisted Calzones come with 8 sauces, and are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
Specialty Calzones
Spicy Italian Zone
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Parmesan, & Garlic Butter.
Sketti Zone
Spaghetti Noodles in Twisted Tomato Sauce. Chopped Meatballs & Mozz/Prov Cheese. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Garlic Butter, & Parmesan Cheese. Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce.
Nessa Margherita Zone
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, & Roma Tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil. Twisted Tomato Dipping Sauce.
Lava Zone
Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Twisted Cream Cheese & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Garlic Parmesan, Twisted Butter, & Red Pepper Flakes. Hawaiian Heat Dipping Sauce.
Pesto Manifesto Zone
Basil Pesto Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Ricotta Cheese. Spinach, Mushroom, & Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Alfredo Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Wings
(6pc) Chicken Wings
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
(12pc) Chicken Wings
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
(18pc) Chicken Wings
18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
(24pc) Chicken Wings
24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
12" Subs
Italian Stallion Sub
Italian Stallion Sub- Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, & Italian Dressing.
Twisted Philly Sub
Twisted Philly Sub- Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Twisted Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & your choice of Philly Steak or Marinated Chicken.
Meatball Maniac Sub
Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Fried Chicken & Jojo's
Breads
12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato
12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
Toasted Garlic Bread (2 pc)
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.
Garlic Parm Puffs
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Nessa Caprese Salad
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
Kickin' Chicken Salad
Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Apple Bacon Salad
Dessert
Big Brownie
All new Big Brownie is here! Giant brownie cut in 4 slices and topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)
Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.
Cinna Puffs w/Icing
Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.
Funnel Cake Fries
Dipping Sauces
Side of Sweet Tomato Sauce
Side of Twisted Tomato Sauce
Side of Garlic Butter
Side of Ranch
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side Of Kickin' (HOT)
Side of Kinda Kickin' (MILD)
Side of Twisted Butter (Garlic Cajun)
Side of Kickin' BBQ (HOT BBQ)
Side of FireThai Chili
Side of Kickin' Garlic
Side of Hawaiian Heat
Side of Honey BBQ
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Italian Dressing
Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette Dressing
Side of Caesar Dressing
Side of Icing
Side of Alfredo
Side of Basil Pesto
Side Of Bbq
Side Roasted Garlic Oil
Create your own pizza (3PD)
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
Large Pizza
Boss (20") Pizza
Full Sheet Pizza
Twisted New Yorker (24") Pizza
Twisted Specialty Pizzas (3PD)
Specialty Pizzas
Cheeseburger Pizza
PIZZA OF THE MONTH! Cheeseburger Pizza ****ONLY AVAILABLE IN MEDIUM SIZE! Seasoned Ground Beef, American Cheese, Choose 4 Toppings and Condiments. Topped with a second crust and sprinkled with sesame seeds.
Twisted Falls Deluxe Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion & Mushroom topped with Parmesan Cheese
Nessa Margherita Pizza
Thin Crust Dough, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomato & Fresh Basil Leaves drizzled Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil
Amore Spinach Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Green Onion and sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Pig Out Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Salami
Chicken Hawaiian Heat Pizza
Hawaiian Heat Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken & Jalapenos topped with Green Onion & Parmesan Cheese
Aloha Pizza
Sweet Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and provolone Cheese, Ham, Bacon & Pineapple sprinkled with Brown Sugar
Peter Piper Pickle Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Dill Pickles sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese and topped with Italian Seasoning
Presto Pesto Pizza
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Marinated Chicken, Fresh Spinach, Banana Peppers & Roasted Garlic drizzled with Creamy Alfredo Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Tomato Pizza
Choice of Rotini or Spaghetti Noodles, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese & Homemade Meatballs topped with Parmesan Cheese and Garlic Bread Slices
Louisiana Garden Pizza
Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Tomato, Black olives & Broccoli sprinkled with Cajun Seasoning
Shrimply Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Shrimp, Fresh Spinach, Tomatoes & Broccoli topped with Parmesan Cheese
Twisted Philly Pizza
Twisted Butter Cream Cheese Mix, Steak, Onions, Green Peppers & Mushrooms topped with Cajun Seasoning
Serious Meltdown Pizza
White Garlic Sauce, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan & Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Sweet Red
BBQ Chicken-Cini Pizza
Honey BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese, Breaded Chicken, Sliced Pepperoncinis, Onions & Bacon drizzled with Luke's Specialty Sauce and more Honey BBQ
Delicious Food (3PD)
Snackitizers
(6pc) Jalapeno Mac Bites
All New Item! Jalapeno Mac Bites!
(6pc) Mozzarella Sticks w/ Sweet Tomato
6 Mozzarella Sticks comes with a side of Sweet Tomato sauce
(6) Deep Fried Ravioli w/ Sweet Tomato
6 Deep Fried Ravioli served with a side of Sweet Tomato Sauce
Dill Pickle Chips w/ Ranch
Hand breaded pickle chips, served with a side of ranch
(8pc) Cajun Pretzel Poppers w Ranch
8 Delicious pretzel bites, filled with pepper jack cheese, tossed in twisted butter and sprinkled in cajun. served with ranch.
Onion Ring Basket
Basket of Onion Rings
Jo-Jo's (10)
Comes with 10 Jojos per order
Basket French Fries
Basket of french fries. Season them to your liking!
French Fries
Side of french fries. Season them to your liking!
(3) Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
3 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.
(6) Chicken Tenders w/Fries
6 of our hand breaded chicken tenders. Includes fries and a dipping sauce.
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Toasted cheesy garlic bread cut into 4 slices. Served with side of our homemade Bruchetta.
Stuffed Shells
6 Jumbo shells, Stuffed with Ricotta, Italian Sausage, Roasted red peppers, & Fresh Spinach. Sweet tomato sauce and baked with Mozzarella/Provolone cheese.
Bangin' Bourbon Shrimp
10pc Shrimp, Basket of french fries, drizzled in Bangin' Bourbon sauce topped with green onion
Meatball Chomp Box
3 Meatballs Quartered. Sweet Tomato sauce, Mushroom, Roasted Red Peppers, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese.
Big J's Loaded Fries
Basket of Fries, Bacon, Mozzarella. Provolone, & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with BBQ, Ranch, & Green Onion.
Calzones
Personal Calzone
Serves (one). Create a personal sized calzone of your own. choose a cheese, any 2 toppings, and a dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Regular Calzone
Serves (one-two). Create a Regular sized calzone of your own. Choice of cheese, any 2 toppings, and your choice of dipping sauce. All calzones are topped with italian seasoning, garlic butter and parmesan cheese.
Twisted Calzone (Full Sheet)
Giant Sheet dough rolled out and folded in half to create a HUGE Twisted Calzone! Choose your cheese, 2 toppings, and any dipping sauce of your choice. All Twisted Calzones come with 8 sauces, and are topped with garlic butter, italian seasoning, and parmesan cheese.
Specialty Calzones
Spicy Italian Zone
Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Salami, Sausage, Banana Pepper, Red Onion. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes, Garlic Parmesan, & Garlic Butter.
Sketti Zone
Spaghetti Noodles in Twisted Tomato Sauce. Chopped Meatballs & Mozz/Prov Cheese. Topped with Italian Seasoning, Garlic Butter, & Parmesan Cheese. Garlic Butter Dipping Sauce.
Nessa Margherita Zone
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella cheese, & Roma Tomatoes. Topped with Parmesan Cheese. Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze & Roasted Garlic Oil. Twisted Tomato Dipping Sauce.
Lava Zone
Marinated Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeno, Twisted Cream Cheese & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with Garlic Parmesan, Twisted Butter, & Red Pepper Flakes. Hawaiian Heat Dipping Sauce.
Pesto Manifesto Zone
Basil Pesto Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Ricotta Cheese. Spinach, Mushroom, & Roasted Red Peppers. Topped with Garlic Butter & Parmesan Cheese. Alfredo Dipping Sauce.
Chicken Wings
(6pc) Chicken Wings
6 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
(12pc) Chicken Wings
12 chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings, and your choice of sauce. We also offer Breaded wings.
(18pc) Chicken Wings
18 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
(24pc) Chicken Wings
24 Chicken wings, choice of Regular or Boneless wings comes with your choice of sauce. Choose up to 2 sauces. We also offer Breaded wings.
Sub Sandwiches
Italian Stallion Sub
Italian Stallion Sub- Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Romaine Lettuce, & Italian Dressing.
Twisted Philly Sub
Twisted Philly Sub- Mozzarella/ Provolone Cheese, Twisted Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, & your choice of Philly Steak or Marinated Chicken.
Meatball Maniac Sub
Meatball Maniac Sub- (3) Meatballs Quartered, Twisted Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers and Topped with Parmesan Cheese.
Fried Chicken & Jojo's
Breads
12" Cheesy Bread w Sweet Tomato
12" pizza crust with garlic butter and mozzarella/provolone cheese blend. Topped with italian seasoning & parmesan cheese. Comes with side of Sweet Tomato sauce.
Toasted Garlic Bread (2 pc)
2 pieces of our garlic bread, bread w garlic butter on top.
Garlic Parm Puffs
Salads
House Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine Blend, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Parmesan cheese, & Egg topped with croutons. Comes with your choice of dressing.
Nessa Caprese Salad
Antipasto Salad
Romaine Blend, Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Black Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad
Romaine Blend, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Onions, Egg, Mozzarella/provolone cheese, topped with croutons.
Kickin' Chicken Salad
Romaine Blend, Kickin' Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella/provolone cheese & topped with croutons. Comes with choice of dressing.
Apple Bacon Salad
Dessert
Big Brownie
All new Big Brownie is here! Giant brownie cut in 4 slices and topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli (2pc)
Cannoli shell, filled with chocolate chip cannoli filling, topped with powdered sugar. Comes with 2.
Cinna Puffs w/Icing
Deep fried dough balls, covered in cinnamon sugar served with a side of icing.