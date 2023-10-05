Two Boots - UWS Upper West Side NEW
Small Pizzas - (10")
Cheese (10")
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
The Pep (10")
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Classic White (10")
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Vegan White (10")
VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Animal Collective (10")
Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Bayou Beast (10")
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Bird (10")
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Boomer Special (10")
parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto
Buckminster (10")
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
CBGB (10")
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Cleopatra Jones (10")
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Divine (10")
Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Dude (10")
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Earth Mother (10")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Larry Tate (10")
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Meat The Mets (10")
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Meat The Vegan Mets (10")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Meg (10")
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Mr Pink (10")
Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Newman (10")
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Night Tripper (10")
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Radiation Vibe (10")
breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie
Super Newman (10")
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Super Vegan (10")
VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Tony Clifton (10")
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
V For Vegan (10")
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
VCBGB (10")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Cleopatra Jones (10")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Larry Tate (10")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Mr. Pink (10")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Night Tripper (10")
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Pep (10")
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Tony Clifton (10")
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Pizza Face (10")
For kids of all ages! Please specify pepperoni, vegan or vegetarian
Medium Pizzas - (14")
Cheese (14")
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
The Pep (14")
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Classic White (14")
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Vegan White (14")
VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Animal Collective (14")
Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Bayou Beast (14")
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Bird (14")
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Boomer Special (14")
parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto
Buckminster (14")
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
CBGB (14")
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Cleopatra Jones (14")
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Divine (14")
Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Dude (14")
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Earth Mother (14")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Larry Tate (14")
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Meat The Mets (14")
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Meat The Vegan Mets (14")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Meg (14")
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Mr Pink (14")
Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Newman (14")
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Night Tripper (14")
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Radiation Vibe (14")
breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie
Super Newman (14")
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Super Vegan (14")
VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Tony Clifton (14")
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
V For Vegan (14")
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
VCBGB (14")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Big Maybelle (14")
VEGAN - Vegan creole chicken, vegan pepperoni, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Cleopatra Jones (14")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Larry Tate (14")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Mr. Pink (14")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Night Tripper (14")
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Pep (14")
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Tony Clifton (14")
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Large Pizzas (18")
Cheese (18")
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
The Pep (18")
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Classic White (18")
Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Vegan White (18")
VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta
Bayou Beast (18")
Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Big Maybelle (18")
Creole chicken, Zoe’s all natural pepperoni & fresh garlic on a white pie
Bird (18")
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie
Boomer Special (18")
parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto
Buckminster (18")
Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella
CBGB (18")
Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie
Cleopatra Jones (18")
Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Divine (18")
Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Dude (18")
Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Earth Mother (18")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce
Grandma Bess (18")
Organic San Marzanno tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesean, and premium whole milk mozzarella on a thin square Sicilian crust
Larry Tate (18")
Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie
Meat The Mets (18")
Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Meat The Vegan Mets (18")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Meg (18")
Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Mr Pink (18")
(Secret Menu - online only) Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Newman (18")
Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie
Night Tripper (18")
Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie
Radiation Vibe (18")
breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie
Soul Queen (of New Orleans) (18")
Super Newman (18")
Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Super Vegan (18")
VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Tony Clifton (18")
Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella
V For Vegan (18")
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
VCBGB (18")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Cleopatra Jones (18")
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Larry Tate (18")
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Mr. Pink (18")
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Night Tripper (18")
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Pep (18")
VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Vegan Tony Clifton (18")
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese
Calzones
Classic Calzone
Filled with premium whole milk mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.
Animal Collective Calzone
Filled with spinach and artichoke dip, scallions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Bayou Beast Calzone
Filled with andouille sausage, spiced shrimp, crawfish, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Bird Calzone
Filled with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, scallions, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Buckminster Calzone
Filled with organic spinach, roasted garlic, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
CBGB Calzone
Filled with creole chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a sides of basil pesto and marinara.
Cleopatra Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Dude Calzone
Filled with ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Earth Mother Calzone
VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Larry Tate Calzone
Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Meat The Mets Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Meat The Vegan Mets Calzone
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Mr Pink Calzone
Filled with creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Newman Calzone
Filled with sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Night Tripper Calzone
Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.
Super Newman Calzone
Filled with capicola, sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.
Super Vegan Calzone
VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.
Tony Clifton Calzone
Filled with shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.
V For Vegan Calzone
VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.
VCBGB Calzone
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto and marinara sauce.
Vegan Cleopatra Jones Calzone
VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Larry Tate Calzone
VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Mr. Pink Calzone
VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.
Vegan Night Tripper Calzone
VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.
Vegan Tony Clifton Calzone
VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.
Salads
Sm- House Salad
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Lg- House Salad
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Sm- Caesar Salad
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Lg- Caesar Salad
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Appetizers
Garlic Knots (3)
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
Hot Knots (3)
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan then doused in jalapeno pesto. Served with a side of marinara.
Eggplant Sliders (3)
Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots
Meatball Sliders (3)
Andouille meatballs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots
Chicken Sliders (3)
Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots