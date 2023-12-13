Two Cousins Pizza Quarryville
Pizza & Stromboli
Create Your Own Pizza
Gourmet Pizzas
- Pers Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$11.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- Pers Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet$10.99
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Pers Meat Lover's Gourmet$11.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Pers Veggie Gourmet$11.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Pers Hawaiian Gourmet$10.99
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Pers Philly Steak Gourmet$10.99
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Pers Taco Pizza Gourmet$10.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- Pers Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet$10.99
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Pers BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet$10.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Pers White Gourmet$10.99
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$15.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- Sm Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet$14.99
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Sm Meat Lover's Gourmet$14.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Veggie Gourmet$14.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Hawaiian Gourmet$13.50
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Philly Steak Gourmet$14.99
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Sm Taco Pizza Gourmet$14.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- Sm Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet$14.99
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Sm BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet$14.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Sm White Gourmet$14.99
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- Md. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet$16.99
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Md. Meat Lover's Gourmet$16.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Veggie Gourmet$16.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Hawaiian Gourmet$15.99
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Philly Steak Gourmet$16.99
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Taco Pizza Gourmet$16.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet$16.99
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Md. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet$16.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Md. White Gourmet$16.99
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- Lg. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet$18.99
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Lg. Meat Lover's Gourmet$19.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Veggie Gourmet$19.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Hawaiian Gourmet$18.99
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Philly Steak Gourmet$18.99
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Taco Pizza Gourmet$18.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet$18.99
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet$18.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. White Gourmet$18.99
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- Large Half and Half Specialties$19.99
- XL. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- XL. Buffalo Chicken Steak Gourmet$20.99
Hot sauce, cheddar cheese and mozzarella cheese: your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- XL. Meat Lover's Gourmet$20.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- XL. Veggie Gourmet$20.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- XL. Hawaiian Gourmet$20.99
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- XL. Philly Steak Gourmet$20.99
Pizza sauce, steak, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- XL. Taco Pizza Gourmet$20.99
Seasoned taco beef and mozzarella cheese, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and cheddar cheese
- XL. Chicken Bacon Ranch Gourmet$20.99
Topped with tomatoes, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- XL. BBQ Chicken Steak Gourmet$20.99
Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- XL. White Gourmet$20.99
Ricotta, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
- XL Half and Half Specialties$20.99
- Sic. Two Cousin's Special Gourmet$24.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, hamburger, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, pizza sauce, and extra cheese.
- Sic. Meat Lover's Gourmet$24.99
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, hamburger, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
- Sic. Veggie Gourmet$24.99
Pizza sauce, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli, black olives, and mozzarella cheese
- Sic. Hawaiian Gourmet$24.99
Pineapple, ham, pizza sauce, and mozzarella cheese
- Sicilian Half and Half Specialties$24.99
Stromboli
- Sm. Two Cousins Special Stromboli$12.99
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Sm. Regular Stromboli$11.99
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
- Sm. Ham & Cheese Stromboli$11.99
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
- Sm Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli$11.99
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Sm. Steak Stromboli$12.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Sm. Chicken Steak Stromboli$12.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Sm. Veggie Stromboli$11.99
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Sm. Deli Stromboli$12.99
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
- Sm. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$12.99
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
- Sm. Ham Calzone$11.99
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Md. Two Cousins Special Stromboli$16.99
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Md. Regular Stromboli$15.99
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
- Md. Ham & Cheese Stromboli$15.99
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Md Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli$15.99
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Md. Steak Stromboli$16.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Md. Chicken Steak Stromboli$16.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Md.Veggie Stromboli$15.99
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Md.Deli Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
- Md. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$16.99
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
- Md. Ham Calzone$15.99
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Lg. Two Cousins Special Stromboli$19.99
Onion, hamburger, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Lg. Regular Stromboli$18.99
ham, salami, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified.
- Lg. Ham & Cheese Stromboli$18.99
ham, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Lg Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli$18.99
Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce unless otherwise specified
- Lg. Steak Stromboli$19.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Lg. Chicken Steak Stromboli$19.99
With sautéed onion, pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Lg. Veggie Stromboli$18.99
Onions, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
- Lg. Deli Stromboli$19.99
Pepperoni, ham, salami, sausage, mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce
- Lg. Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli$19.99
Chicken, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese
- Lg. Ham Calzone$18.99
Ham, ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce
Appetizers
Apps
- Bacon Cheese Fries$7.99
With bacon, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
- Bowl of Soup$7.95
- Breadsticks$5.25
Served with side of sauce
- Broccoli Bites$7.95
served with side of sauce
- Cheese Fries$5.50
Choice of mozzarella cheese or cheddar cheese sauce
- Cheesy Garlic Bread$5.75
- Curly Fries$5.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Fried Cauliflower$7.95
Served with side of sauce
- Fried Mushrooms$7.95
served with side of sauce
- Garlic Knots (6)$5.99
Served with side of sauce
- Jalapeno Poppers (5)$7.95
Served with side of sauce
- Loaded Waffle Fries$9.50
Topped with bacon and cheddar cheese
- Meatballs w/ Cheese (4)$7.50
- Meatballs w/ Sauce (4)$6.50
- Mozzarella Sticks (6)$8.25
Served with a side of sauce
- Onion Rings$6.25
- Pierogies$6.99
Served with a side of sauce
- Pizza Bread$5.25
- Pizza Fries$6.25
topped with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Side Order Special$11.99
2 mozzarella sticks, 4 boneless wings, 2 pierogies, onion rings, and fries
- Waffle Fries$8.00
- Fried Calamari$9.99
Salads
Salads: Served with garlic bread and your choice of dressing on the side
- Antipasto$9.99
our tossed salad with ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, sweet peppers, hot peppers and black olives. Unless otherwise specified.
- Beef Taco Salad$9.99
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad with crispy golden brown chicken bites tossed in our hot sauce
- Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and romano cheese. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
- Cheeseburger salad$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with sweet peppers and sliced cheeseburgers
- Cheesesteak salad$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with fine chopped steak and sautéed onions
- Chef Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad topped with ham, turkey, and provolone cheese
- Chicken Taco Salad$9.99
iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, topped with corn tortilla chips and served with salsa and sour cream
- Crispy Chicken Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad topped with crispy golden brown chicken bites
- Greek Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, black olives, cucumber, crumbled feta cheese, tomatoes, and romano cheese. Served with a side of greek dressing unless otherwise specified
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
Our Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken. Served with a side of caesar dressing unless otherwise specified
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Our tossed salad topped with grilled chicken
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99
bed of romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, ham, provolone cheese, crumbled feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, and onions
- Shrimp Salad$9.99
Our tossed salad with sweet peppers and sautéed shrimp
- Tossed Salad$5.99+
Iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese
- Tuna Salad$9.25
Our tossed salad topped with tuna
Sandwiches
Cold Subs: Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions unless otherwise specified
- American$8.99+
With ham, salami, american cheese, and oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified
- BLT$8.99+
With lettuce, tomatoes and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Capicola & Cheese$8.99+
With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.
- Club$8.99+
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Garden Veggie$8.99+
With lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Ham & Cheese$8.99+
With oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
- Italian$8.99+
Ham, salami, provolone, and oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
- Mixed Cheese$8.99+
American, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with oil and vinegar unless otherwise specified
- Salami & Cheese$8.99+
With oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified.
- Tuna$8.99+
With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Turkey$9.25+
With american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Two Cousins Special Sub$9.25+
Our italian with spicy capicola ham
Hot Subs
- Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with onions, hot sauce and american cheese unless otherwise specified.
- California Cheesesteak$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Cheesesteak$10.75+
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.75+
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions unless otherwise specified.
- Crispy Chicken$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Grilled Chicken$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Philly Style$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with sauce and onions and provolone cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Pizza Steak$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Sausage, Peppers, & Onions$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll, sweet Italian sausage, green peppers and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Two Cousins Special Cheesesteak$11.00+
Served on our homemade roll with sauce, onions, green peppers and mushrooms unless otherwise specified.
Burger Subs
- Cheeseburger Sub$10.75+
Served on our homemade bread with american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Pizza Burger Sub$10.75+
Served on our homemade bread with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified.
- Two Cousins Cheeseburger Sub$11.50+
Served on our homemade bread with ham lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo unless otherwise specified.
- Hawaiian Cheeseburger Sub$11.50+
Served on our homemade bread with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, mayo, and grilled pineapple unless otherwise specified
Burgers: Served with fries
- Cheeseburger$9.99
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Served on our homemade roll with two patties, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Two Cousins Cheeseburger$10.99
Served on our homemade roll with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled ham, american cheese, and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Hawaiian Burger$10.99
Served on our homemade roll with grilled pineapple, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo unless otherwise specified
- Burnin' Bleu Burger$10.99
Served on our homemade roll with hot sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
- Southwest Burger$10.99
Served on our homemade roll with onion rings, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
Parmesan Subs
Wraps: Served with your choice of salad or french fries
- Ham and Cheese Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar unless otherwise specified
- Turkey and Cheese Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar
- Tuna and Cheese Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and your choice of mayo or oil & vinegar
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing
- Cheesesteak Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
- Cheeseburger Wrap$11.49
served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Panini: Served with your choice of salad or french fries
- Turkey Bacon Panini$12.99
Served on our homemade bread with turkey, bacon, tomatoes, onions, american and cheddar cheese with thousand island dressing unless otherwise specified
- American Panini$12.99
Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, american cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
- Italian Panini$12.99
Served on our homemade bread with ham, salami, provolone cheese, onions, and tomatoes unless otherwise specified
- Chicken Caprese Panini$12.99
Served on our homemade bread with grilled chicken, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella cheese unless otherwise specified
Pasta Dinners: All dinners come served with a side salad and garlic bread
Baked Pasta
Italian Dinners
- Chicken Carbona Dinner$18.99
Chicken filets served with ham and bacon in a pink sauce over fettuccine pasta
- Shrimp Milano Dinner$18.99
Sautéed shrimp and broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce over fettuccine
- Chicken Marsala Dinner$18.99
Chicken and sautéed mushrooms in our marsala wine sauce over fettuccine
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner$18.99
over fettuccine
- Chicken Alfredo Dinner$18.99
Over fettuccine
- Shrimp Alfredo Dinner$18.99
Over fettuccine
- Clam & Garlic Dinner$18.99
With clams in a garlic and wine sauce
Create Your Own Pasta
Quesadillas
Quesadillas: A flour tortilla, folded in half, and grilled, served with a side of salsa and sour cream
- Cheese Quesadillas$7.50
With mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
- Cheesesteak Quesadillas$10.25
With steak, sautéed onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
- Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
With grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
- Vegetarian Quesadillas$10.25
With tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
- Western Quesadilla$10.25
With grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar cheese unless otherwise specified
Kids Menu
Kids Menu: meals are served with french fries, applesauce, and a juice
Dessert
- Cannoli$4.25
Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Chocolate Cannoli$4.25
Filled with a sweet cannoli cream and sprinkled with powdered sugar
- Tiramisu$5.25
Coffee flavored, sweet Italian dessert
- 10" Nutella Pizza$8.50
With M&M's and powdered sugar
- Zappoli$6.99
Italian fried doughnut covered in cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate sauce
- New York Cheesecake$3.75
- Oreo Mousse Cake$3.75
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$3.75
- Pumpkin Pie$3.75