Two Sisters 7317 Ventnor Avenue
Appetizer
- Pork and Shrimp Spring Roll$12.00
Pork, shrimp, carrot, cassava root, onion, and taro! Qty: 4
- Veggie Spring Roll$10.00
Tofu, carrot, cassava root, onion, and taro! Qty: 4
- Grilled Pork Summer Roll$8.00
Grilled pork, lettuce, basil, pickled carrot, cucumber, and noodles. Dipped with house made fish sauce!
- Roasted Pork Belly Summer Roll$8.00
Roasted Pork Belly (Xa Xiu), lettuce, basil, pickled carrot, cucumber, and noodles. Dipped with house made fish sauce!
- Shrimp Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp, lettuce, basil, pickled carrot, cucumber, and noodles. Dipped with house made peanut sauce!
- Tofu Summer Roll$8.00
Tofu, lettuce, basil, pickled carrot, cucumber, and noodles. Dipped with house made peanut sauce!
- Veggie Summer Roll$8.00
Lettuce, basil, cabbage, pickled carrot, cucumber, and noodles. Dipped with house made peanut sauce!
- Beef Jerky Papaya Salad$14.00
Beef jerky, papaya, basil and carrot with homeade soy vinegar sauce
- Shrimp Papaya Salad$14.00
Shrimp, papaya,basil and carrot with homemade fish sauce
- Chicken Cabbage Salad$14.00
Chicken, cabbage, onion, basil, and homemade lemon vinegrette sauce!
- Seasoned Fish Sauce Wings$14.00
8 Chicken wings coated in fish sauce!
Banh Mi
- The Viet Special$12.00
Vietnamese pork roll, cured pork, head cheese, & pate. All sandwhiches include pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and homeade mayo!
- Tara's Pork Favorite$12.00
Roasted pork belly (Xa Xiu). All sandwhiches include pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeño, homeade mayo and special sauce!
- Sizzlin' Pork$12.00
Grilled pork. All sandwhiches include pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, homeade mayo and special sauce!
- Savory Chicken$12.00
Shredded chicken. All sandwhiches include pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, homeade mayo and special sauce!
- Tofu Delight$12.00
Fried tofu and lemongrass, All sandwhiches include pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, homeade mayo and special sauce!
- "Bo Kho" Special$16.00
Beef shank stew with carrots and lemongrass. Side of banh mi
- Wakey Wakey$8.00
Vermicelli Bowls
- Grilled Pork Bun$17.00
5 spices grilled pork, dry vermicelli noodles, herbs, cucumber, pickled carrots, and spring roll. Dressed in homemade fish sauce.
- Shrimp Bun$17.00
Grilled salt & pepper shrimp, dry vermicelli noodles, herbs, cucumber, pickled carrots, spring roll. Dressed in homemade fish sauce.
- Tofu Bun$17.00
Shredded tofu with grilled powdered rice, dry vermicelli noodles, herbs, cucumber, pickled carrots, and veggie spring roll. Dressed in homemade soy vinegar sauce.
Rice Dishes
Pho
Traditional Coffee
Ice Teas
- Iced Green Tea$4.25
- Iced Mango Green Tea$5.75
- Iced Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.75
- Iced Black Tea$4.25
- Iced Milk Black Tea$6.75
- Iced Pea Flower Tea$4.25
- Iced Lychee Pea Flower Tea$5.75
Pea flower tea + lychee syrup
- Iced Vanilla Chai Latte$6.75
Our signature chai, combined with your choice of milk, poured over ice. Topped with cinnamon!
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.75
Matcha mix with your choice of milk, sweetened with honey
- Iced Thai Tea$6.75