SuperBowls

ProBowl

$11.95

Açaí sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice

Grateful Heart Bowl

$11.95

Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice

Giant Blue Bowl

$11.95

Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice

Tropical Bowl

$11.95

White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Cacao nibs, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice

Championship Bowl

$12.95

Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice

Super Green Bowl

$11.95

Almond milk, Açaí, banana, spinach, avocado, spirulina, maple syrup, topped with granola, banana, strawberry, topping of choice

Wraps/Sandwiches

California Love

$11.95

Avocado, chicken, sea salt, garlic, spinach, tomato, cucumber, provolone

Avocado Egg Melt

$11.95

Avocado, eggs, garlic, sea salt, black pepper, tomato, olive oil, micro greens, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$11.95

Chicken, buffalo sauce, micro greens, tomato, provolone

Margarita Melt

$11.95

Mozzarella cheese, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper, micro greens, olive oil

Greek Veggie (served cold)

$11.95

Hummus, avocado, tomato, micro greens, sea salt, garlic, red pepper flakes, cucumbers, olives

Toasts

The Original Toast

$8.95

Avocado, sea salt, red pepper, cilantro, lime

Avocado Sunrise Toast

$9.95

Avocado, Egg, micro greens, smoked paprika, sea salt, red pepper, garlic, olive oil, lemon

Avocado Lox Toast

$10.95

Avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion, lime, everything bagel seasoning

Greek Toast

$8.95

Hummus, cucumber, tomato, olives, lemon, olive oil, micro greens

Caprese Bruschetta Toast

$9.95

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, sea salt, black pepper, olive oil, micro greens, balsamic glaze

Almond “Blitz” Toast

$8.95

Almond butter, strawberry, granola, cacao nibs, chia seeds, honey

Peanut Power Toast

$8.95

Peanut butter, banana, honey, sea salt, hemp seeds

Smoothies

Cold Brew

$8.95+

Cold Brew, almond milk, banana, almond butter, dates, maca

Peanut Butter Dream

$8.95+

Almond milk, banana, cacao, peanut butter, cinnamon, maple syrup

Banana Berry

$8.95+

Almond milk, banana, strawberry, honey, pitaya

Vibrant

$8.95+

Almond milk, banana, blueberry, dates, vanilla, chia seeds

Mango Tango

$8.95+

Almond milk, orange, banana, mango, honey, vanilla,

Helmet Catch

$8.95+

Almond milk, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond butter, maple syrup, blue spirulina, camu camu

Green Team

$8.95+

Orange, ginger, pineapple, spinach

Lifetime

$8.95+

Almond milk, spinach, kale, banana, maple syrup, chia seeds

CYO

$8.95+

Super Salads

Garden Medley Salad

$12.95

Spring Mix, cucumber, chicken, red onion, apples, feta, pumpkin seeds

The Rainbow Salad

$10.95

Spring Mix, beets, carrots, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, egg, avocado

Arugula Harvest Salad

$9.95

Arugula, radishes, feta, pumpkin seeds, pear, grape tomatoes

Juices

100% Orange Juice

$10.95+

Fresh Pressed Juice served over ice. Oranges* *Certified Organic

Minty Green Refresher

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Spinach*, Mint*, Cucumber*, Pear* *Certified Organic

Tropical Green Reviver

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, Kale*, Apple*, Pineapple*, Celery* *Certified Organic

Unbeetable

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, Beet*, Apple*, Carrot*, Orange*, Chia seeds *Certified Organic

Liquid Gold

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Lemon*, Golden Beet*, Orange*, Carrot*, Pineapple*, Turmeric*

Green Elixir

$10.95+

Fresh pressed juice over ice. Spinach*, Kale*, Mint*, Lemon*, Cucumber*, Celery* *Certified Organic

Create your own option

$10.95+

Cold Pressed Juice

Pineapple Tonic

$10.95Out of stock

Pineapple*, green apple*, mint* *100% Organic

Sweet Victory

$10.95

Kale*, spinach*, romaine*, parsley*, celery*, cucumber*, apple*, pineapple*, lemon* *100% Organic

Gridiron Green

$10.95

Kale*, spinach*, ginger*, romaine*, parsley*, celery*, cucumber*, lemon* *100% Organic

Red Zone

$10.95Out of stock

Beet*, ginger*, carrot*, orange*, apple* *100% Organic

Orange Blitz

$10.95

Orange*, carrot*, golden beet*, pineapple*, lemon*, turmeric*, camu camu* *100% Organic

Cacao Boost

$10.95Out of stock

Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, cinnamon*, cacao*, maca* *100% Organic

Zesty Lemonade

$9.95

Lemon*, filtered water, apple*, agave*, cayenne pepper* *100% Organic

Trophy Gold

$10.95Out of stock

Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, ginger*, cinnamon*, turmeric*, black pepper* *100% Organic

Cinnamon Toast

$10.95Out of stock

Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, cinnamon* *100% Organic

Iced Coffee Blends

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.95+

Cold Brew, almond milk, cinnamon, date paste, vanilla, cacao

Vanilla Iced Latte

$6.95+

Cold brew, almond milk, maple, camu camu, vanilla

Mocha Frappe

$6.95+

Cold brew, almond milk, avocado, maple syrup, almond butter, cacao

Spiced Iced Latte

$6.95+

Cold brew, almond milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper

Extras

Water

$3.00

Parfait

Plain Greek yogurt, Fresh fruit, honey & granola

$6.95

Chia Pudding

$4.95

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Topped with Fresh fruit

Blue Chia Pudding

$5.95

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla, Maple Syrup, Blue Spirulina, Topped with fresh fruit

Celsius

$3.25

Izze Sparkling Juice

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Hippeas Chickpea puffs

$1.50

Bare Organic Apple Chips

$1.25