Tyree's Table 68 South St
SuperBowls
ProBowl
Açaí sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice
Grateful Heart Bowl
Dragon Fruit Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Hemp Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice
Giant Blue Bowl
Blue Majik Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice
Tropical Bowl
White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Strawberries, Pineapple, Banana, Granola, Cacao nibs, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice
Championship Bowl
Acai, Dragon Fruit, Blue Majik, White Coconut Sorbet, Topped With Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Chia Seeds, Shredded Coconut, topping of choice
Super Green Bowl
Almond milk, Açaí, banana, spinach, avocado, spirulina, maple syrup, topped with granola, banana, strawberry, topping of choice
Wraps/Sandwiches
California Love
Avocado, chicken, sea salt, garlic, spinach, tomato, cucumber, provolone
Avocado Egg Melt
Avocado, eggs, garlic, sea salt, black pepper, tomato, olive oil, micro greens, provolone
Buffalo Chicken Melt
Chicken, buffalo sauce, micro greens, tomato, provolone
Margarita Melt
Mozzarella cheese, tomato, pesto, sea salt, black pepper, micro greens, olive oil
Greek Veggie (served cold)
Hummus, avocado, tomato, micro greens, sea salt, garlic, red pepper flakes, cucumbers, olives
Toasts
Toast
The Original Toast
Avocado, sea salt, red pepper, cilantro, lime
Avocado Sunrise Toast
Avocado, Egg, micro greens, smoked paprika, sea salt, red pepper, garlic, olive oil, lemon
Avocado Lox Toast
Avocado, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion, lime, everything bagel seasoning
Greek Toast
Hummus, cucumber, tomato, olives, lemon, olive oil, micro greens
Caprese Bruschetta Toast
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, sea salt, black pepper, olive oil, micro greens, balsamic glaze
Almond “Blitz” Toast
Almond butter, strawberry, granola, cacao nibs, chia seeds, honey
Peanut Power Toast
Peanut butter, banana, honey, sea salt, hemp seeds
Smoothies
Cold Brew
Cold Brew, almond milk, banana, almond butter, dates, maca
Peanut Butter Dream
Almond milk, banana, cacao, peanut butter, cinnamon, maple syrup
Banana Berry
Almond milk, banana, strawberry, honey, pitaya
Vibrant
Almond milk, banana, blueberry, dates, vanilla, chia seeds
Mango Tango
Almond milk, orange, banana, mango, honey, vanilla,
Helmet Catch
Almond milk, strawberry, banana, blueberry, almond butter, maple syrup, blue spirulina, camu camu
Green Team
Orange, ginger, pineapple, spinach
Lifetime
Almond milk, spinach, kale, banana, maple syrup, chia seeds
CYO
Juices
100% Orange Juice
Fresh Pressed Juice served over ice. Oranges* *Certified Organic
Minty Green Refresher
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Spinach*, Mint*, Cucumber*, Pear* *Certified Organic
Tropical Green Reviver
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, Kale*, Apple*, Pineapple*, Celery* *Certified Organic
Unbeetable
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Ginger*, Beet*, Apple*, Carrot*, Orange*, Chia seeds *Certified Organic
Liquid Gold
Fresh pressed juice served over ice. Lemon*, Golden Beet*, Orange*, Carrot*, Pineapple*, Turmeric*
Green Elixir
Fresh pressed juice over ice. Spinach*, Kale*, Mint*, Lemon*, Cucumber*, Celery* *Certified Organic
Create your own option
Cold Pressed Juice
Cold Press Juice
Pineapple Tonic
Pineapple*, green apple*, mint* *100% Organic
Sweet Victory
Kale*, spinach*, romaine*, parsley*, celery*, cucumber*, apple*, pineapple*, lemon* *100% Organic
Gridiron Green
Kale*, spinach*, ginger*, romaine*, parsley*, celery*, cucumber*, lemon* *100% Organic
Red Zone
Beet*, ginger*, carrot*, orange*, apple* *100% Organic
Orange Blitz
Orange*, carrot*, golden beet*, pineapple*, lemon*, turmeric*, camu camu* *100% Organic
Cacao Boost
Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, cinnamon*, cacao*, maca* *100% Organic
Zesty Lemonade
Lemon*, filtered water, apple*, agave*, cayenne pepper* *100% Organic
Trophy Gold
Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, ginger*, cinnamon*, turmeric*, black pepper* *100% Organic
Cinnamon Toast
Cashews*, filtered water, maple syrup*, vanilla*, sea salt*, cinnamon* *100% Organic
Iced Coffee Blends
Iced Mocha Latte
Cold Brew, almond milk, cinnamon, date paste, vanilla, cacao
Vanilla Iced Latte
Cold brew, almond milk, maple, camu camu, vanilla
Mocha Frappe
Cold brew, almond milk, avocado, maple syrup, almond butter, cacao
Spiced Iced Latte
Cold brew, almond milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, turmeric, black pepper