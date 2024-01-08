Ubi's Bakery 4140 oak circle
Salteña
- Beef$4.99
Ubi’s signature recipe! Savory hand pie filled with beef stew. (grilled hand cut premium steak, potatoes, green peas, and Andean seasonings).
- Chicken$4.99
Ubi’s original! Savory hand pie filled with chicken fricassee (slow-cooked chicken breast, potatoes, green peas, and Andean seasonings).
- Veggie$4.99
- Spicy Beef$4.99
- Spicy Chicken$4.99
- Mini Salteña$2.00
- Combo 6$28.00
- Combo 10$46.00
Bakery
- Puka$3.99
Grandma Ubi’s original recipe! Traditional puff pastry made with fresco cheese seasoned with special seasonings
- Cunape$2.50
A guest Favorite! Cuñape is a delicious gluten-free cheese bread made with Yuca flour (cassava flour) and parmesan cheese mixed with farmer’s cheese.
- Guava Cunape$2.50
Ubi’s exclusive! Our delicious Cuñapé stuffed with freshly made guava jam. Cuñape is a delicious cheese bread made with Yuca flour (cassava flour) and par- mesan cheese mixed with farmer’s cheese.
- Mini Rollito$3.50
Ubi’s classic! Delightful traditional puff pastry made with Selected blend cheese and Mozzarella rolled up inside a crumbly and soft dough. Cheese & Ham optional.
- Ham Rollito$3.50
Ubi’s classic! Delightful traditional puff pastry made with Selected blend cheese and Mozzarella rolled up inside a crumbly and soft dough. Cheese & Ham optional.
- Guava Rollito$3.50
Ubi’s signature recipe! Delicious traditional puff pastry roll, stuffed with fresco cheese, mozzarella and our freshly made guava jam